What is Bootflat?

BOOTFLAT is an open source Flat UI KIT based on Bootstrap 3.2.0 CSS framework. It provides a faster, easier and less repetitive way for web developers to create elegant web apps.

Bootflat is built on the foundations of Bootstrap, visioned in a stunning flat design. Bootstrap itself is a trusted, reliable and proven tool for developers. Built with Sass 3.3.9 .

Bootflat is compatible with the following browsers: IE8, IE9, IE10, IE11, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Chrome .

For the designers, we offer a free PSD file for you, it including a set of beautiful and pure components, which you can use to create startup projects, websites or iOS/Android Apps.

1. Bootstrap 3.2.0

Bootflat is built on Bootstrap 3.2.0: the sleek, intuitive, and powerful mobile-first front-end framework for faster and easier web development.

2. HTML5 & CSS3

Bootflat's components are built with HTML5 and CSS3. The pages use header , nav and section to build the layout. Bootflat also comes with several splendid color schemes built-in, and allows for easy customization.

3. Lightweight

Bootflat uses lightweight high-function plugins for maximum performance, keeping CSS and JS file sizes down.

4. Mobile first

Bootflat is fully responsive, built for mobile-first in mind. It provides off screen navigation, and almost all the widgets are compatible with all screen sizes.

Quick start

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/bootflat/bootflat.github.io.git

Install with npm npm install bootflat

Install with bower bower install Bootflat

The source files are in the bootflat/ folder. You can just grab the bootflat/css/ , bootflat/scss/ , bootflat/js/ and bootflat/img/ folders and you'll be good to go.

< html > < head > < title > Minimal Bootflat example </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.2.0/css/bootstrap.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://bootflat.github.io/bootflat/css/bootflat.css" > </ head > < body > < h1 > Test bootflat </ h1 > < a class = "btn btn-primary" > Flat button </ a > < script src = "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.11.0.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.2.0/js/bootstrap.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://bootflat.github.io/bootflat/js/icheck.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://bootflat.github.io/bootflat/js/jquery.fs.selecter.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://bootflat.github.io/bootflat/js/jquery.fs.stepper.min.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Table of contents:

2014/9/3 version 2.0.4 add widget: TimeLine

2014/8/26 add color picker , you can make a flat design with it

2014/7/9 version 2.0.3 support bootstrap 3.2.0 and Sass 3.3.9, add wigets: Calendar, Pricing

2014/6/5 version 2.0.2 add wigets: Toggle, Selecter, Stepper

2014/4/3 version 2.0.1 support bootstrap 3.1.1

2014/3/6 version 2.0.0 support bootstrap 3.0.1

Community

Have a feature request or find a bug? Submit an issue.

LICENSE

Bootflat is licensed under the MIT Open Source license. For more information, please see the LICENSE file in this repository.