boo

bootflat

by bootflat
2.0.4 (see all)

BOOTFLAT is an open source Flat UI KIT based on Bootstrap 3.3.0 CSS framework. It provides a faster, easier and less repetitive way for web developers to create elegant web apps.

Overview

Categories

Readme

What is Bootflat?

Bower version NPM version Build Status

BOOTFLAT is an open source Flat UI KIT based on Bootstrap 3.2.0 CSS framework. It provides a faster, easier and less repetitive way for web developers to create elegant web apps.

Bootflat is built on the foundations of Bootstrap, visioned in a stunning flat design. Bootstrap itself is a trusted, reliable and proven tool for developers. Built with Sass 3.3.9.

Bootflat is compatible with the following browsers: IE8, IE9, IE10, IE11, Firefox, Safari, Opera, Chrome.

Thanks for supporting our framework, and enjoy!

Preview

For the designers, we offer a free PSD file for you, it including a set of beautiful and pure components, which you can use to create startup projects, websites or iOS/Android Apps.

Bootflat UI Kit

Features:

1. Bootstrap 3.2.0

Bootflat is built on Bootstrap 3.2.0: the sleek, intuitive, and powerful mobile-first front-end framework for faster and easier web development.

2. HTML5 & CSS3

Bootflat's components are built with HTML5 and CSS3. The pages use header, nav and section to build the layout. Bootflat also comes with several splendid color schemes built-in, and allows for easy customization.

3. Lightweight

Bootflat uses lightweight high-function plugins for maximum performance, keeping CSS and JS file sizes down.

4. Mobile first

Bootflat is fully responsive, built for mobile-first in mind. It provides off screen navigation, and almost all the widgets are compatible with all screen sizes.

Quick start

  • Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/bootflat/bootflat.github.io.git
  • Install with npm npm install bootflat
  • Install with bower bower install Bootflat

The source files are in the bootflat/ folder. You can just grab the bootflat/css/, bootflat/scss/,bootflat/js/ and bootflat/img/ folders and you'll be good to go.

<!doctype html>
<html>
    <head>
        <title>Minimal Bootflat example</title>
        <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.2.0/css/bootstrap.min.css">
        <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://bootflat.github.io/bootflat/css/bootflat.css">
    </head>

    <body>
        <h1>Test bootflat</h1>
        <a class="btn btn-primary">Flat button</a>

        <!-- Bootstrap -->
        <script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.11.0.min.js"></script>
        <script src="https://netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.2.0/js/bootstrap.min.js"></script>

        <!-- Bootflat's JS files.-->
        <script src="https://bootflat.github.io/bootflat/js/icheck.min.js"></script>
        <script src="https://bootflat.github.io/bootflat/js/jquery.fs.selecter.min.js"></script>
        <script src="https://bootflat.github.io/bootflat/js/jquery.fs.stepper.min.js"></script>

    </body>
</html>

Table of contents:

Changelog:

2014/9/3 version 2.0.4 add widget: TimeLine

2014/8/26 add color picker, you can make a flat design with it

2014/7/9 version 2.0.3 support bootstrap 3.2.0 and Sass 3.3.9, add wigets: Calendar, Pricing

2014/6/5 version 2.0.2 add wigets: Toggle, Selecter, Stepper

2014/4/3 version 2.0.1 support bootstrap 3.1.1

2014/3/6 version 2.0.0 support bootstrap 3.0.1

Community

LICENSE

Bootflat is licensed under the MIT Open Source license. For more information, please see the LICENSE file in this repository.

