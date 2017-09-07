No longer maintained

As you can probably tell from the last modified date, this project is no longer maintained. Main reason is that the designer that did most of the work on creating Bootcards is no longer involved. Although I know my way around CSS files, that's not my main area of experience. I'm a web developer. In this project I wrote the demo app and code samples.

I still think this project is relevant and useful. So if you're interested in picking this project up, please let me know. If you do, I still like to help on the technical side.

Mark

Bootcards: A cards-based UI framework with dual-pane capability for mobile and desktop, built on top of Bootstrap

Bootcards is a cards-based UI framework. It is built on top of Bootstrap and uses its responsive features. Bootcards has a native look on Android, iOS and desktop. Unlike most other UI frameworks, it includes a dual-pane interface for tablet users.

Why Bootcards?

We think Cards are the design pattern for mobile of the future. The near future that is. Cards are appearing already on sites and apps like Twitter, Google Now, Facebook, Spotify, Pinterest, and Amazon. To kickstart your (and our) projects we decided to create Bootcards.

Release

The current version of Bootcards is stable, but always work in progress. We built a demo app showcasing what the framework (and your apps) can look like using NodeJS. You'll find it here (note that adding, saving and deleting items is not implemented). Please let us know what you think!

Want to help or want to know more? Drop us a note at bootcards@gmail.com. Look for more info at http://www.bootcards.org and follow us on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/bootcards).

License

Bootcards is released under an MIT license. It contains code from the Twitter Bootstrap and Ratchet projects (both also MIT licensed).

Building

To build the Bootcards source files you'll need to have Node and NPM installed. Bootcards uses Grunt to build the source files and uses the grunt-sass Grunt task (which uses libsass) to compile the SASS files.

Install Grunt using:

npm install -g grunt-cli