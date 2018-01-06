Bootcamp

Jasmine-style BDD testing written in Sass for Sass.

Install

In the future, Bootcamp will hopefully be available in more ways, for now you can either clone the repo yourself, install via bower, or install via npm as a grunt plugin. If you would like, please help create a yeoman generator, a ruby gem, or any other package manager you'd like out there.

Git

git clone git@github.com:thejameskyle/bootcamp.git && cd bootcamp

Bower

bower install bootcamp --save-dev

npm

npm install bootcamp --save-dev

Support

Have a question or need help? Tweet @thejameskyle.

Contributing

As an open-source project, contributions are more than welcome, they're extremely helpful and actively encouraged. If you see any room for improvement, open an issue or submit a pull request. Also make sure to take a look at the contributing doc.

License

This project is provided under the terms of the MIT License.

Authored by James Kyle · Github · Twitter · CodePen

Built Equal > · Made in Boston >