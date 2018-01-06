openbase logo
👢 Jasmine-style BDD testing written in Sass for Sass.

Bootcamp

Jasmine-style BDD testing written in Sass for Sass.

Jasmine-style BDD testing written in Sass for Sass.

Read Introduction >

Read Setup >

See Example Test Suite >

Authoring Matchers >

Install

In the future, Bootcamp will hopefully be available in more ways, for now you can either clone the repo yourself, install via bower, or install via npm as a grunt plugin. If you would like, please help create a yeoman generator, a ruby gem, or any other package manager you'd like out there.

Git

git clone git@github.com:thejameskyle/bootcamp.git && cd bootcamp

Bower

bower install bootcamp --save-dev

npm

npm install bootcamp --save-dev

Support

Have a question or need help? Tweet @thejameskyle.

Contributing

As an open-source project, contributions are more than welcome, they're extremely helpful and actively encouraged. If you see any room for improvement, open an issue or submit a pull request. Also make sure to take a look at the contributing doc.

License

This project is provided under the terms of the MIT License.

Authored by James Kyle · Github · Twitter · CodePen

Built Equal > · Made in Boston >

