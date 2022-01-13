Bootbox - Bootstrap powered alert, confirm and flexible dialog boxes

Running Tests

Tests are run using Karma using the Mocha test adapter. To run the tests yourself, simply run npm install within the project followed by npm test . Please note that this will require PhantomJS being installed and in your path - if it is not, you may run the tests and capture browsers manually by running karma start from the root of the project.

The project is also hosted on Travis CI - when submitting pull requests please ensure your tests pass as failing requests will be rejected.

A note on Bootstrap dependencies

Bootbox 5.0.0 is the first release to support Bootstrap 4.0.0.

Bootbox 4.0.0 is the first release to support Bootstrap 3.0.0.

Bootbox 3.3.0 is the last release to support Bootstrap 2.2.x.

Much more dependency information can be found on the Bootbox website.

Adds Vietnamese locale

