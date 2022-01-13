openbase logo
Readme

Bootbox - Bootstrap powered alert, confirm and flexible dialog boxes

Please see http://bootboxjs.com for full usage instructions, or head over to http://paynedigital.com/bootbox for the original writeup about the project.

Contact

Gitter

The easiest thing is to find me on twitter @makeusabrew.

Contributing

Please see the CONTRIBUTING file for guidelines.

Running Tests Build Status

Tests are run using Karma using the Mocha test adapter. To run the tests yourself, simply run npm install within the project followed by npm test. Please note that this will require PhantomJS being installed and in your path - if it is not, you may run the tests and capture browsers manually by running karma start from the root of the project.

The project is also hosted on Travis CI - when submitting pull requests please ensure your tests pass as failing requests will be rejected. See the CONTRIBUTING file for more information.

A note on Bootstrap dependencies

Bootbox 5.0.0 is the first release to support Bootstrap 4.0.0.

Bootbox 4.0.0 is the first release to support Bootstrap 3.0.0.

Bootbox 3.3.0 is the last release to support Bootstrap 2.2.x.

Much more dependency information can be found on the Bootbox website.

5.5.2 (Latest Release)

  • Adds Vietnamese locale

For a full list of releases and changes please see the changelog.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (C) 2011-2020 by Nick Payne nick@kurai.co.uk

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE

