BootBot is a simple but powerful JavaScript Framework to build Facebook Messenger's Chat bots.
$ npm install bootbot --save
'use strict';
const BootBot = require('bootbot');
const bot = new BootBot({
accessToken: 'FB_ACCESS_TOKEN',
verifyToken: 'FB_VERIFY_TOKEN',
appSecret: 'FB_APP_SECRET'
});
bot.on('message', (payload, chat) => {
const text = payload.message.text;
chat.say(`Echo: ${text}`);
});
bot.start();
Creating a Giphy Chat Bot in 3 minutes:
index.js, require BootBot and create a new bot instance using your Facebook Page's / App's
accessToken,
verifyToken and
appSecret:
Note: If you don't know how to get these tokens, take a look at Facebook's Quick Start Guide or check out this issue.
// index.js
'use strict';
const BootBot = require('bootbot');
const bot = new BootBot({
accessToken: 'FB_ACCESS_TOKEN',
verifyToken: 'FB_VERIFY_TOKEN',
appSecret: 'FB_APP_SECRET'
});
bot.on() and
bot.hear() methods:
bot.on('message', (payload, chat) => {
const text = payload.message.text;
console.log(`The user said: ${text}`);
});
bot.hear(['hello', 'hi', /hey( there)?/i], (payload, chat) => {
console.log('The user said "hello", "hi", "hey", or "hey there"');
});
chat object:
bot.hear(['hello', 'hi', /hey( there)?/i], (payload, chat) => {
// Send a text message followed by another text message that contains a typing indicator
chat.say('Hello, human friend!').then(() => {
chat.say('How are you today?', { typing: true });
});
});
bot.hear(['food', 'hungry'], (payload, chat) => {
// Send a text message with quick replies
chat.say({
text: 'What do you want to eat today?',
quickReplies: ['Mexican', 'Italian', 'American', 'Argentine']
});
});
bot.hear(['help'], (payload, chat) => {
// Send a text message with buttons
chat.say({
text: 'What do you need help with?',
buttons: [
{ type: 'postback', title: 'Settings', payload: 'HELP_SETTINGS' },
{ type: 'postback', title: 'FAQ', payload: 'HELP_FAQ' },
{ type: 'postback', title: 'Talk to a human', payload: 'HELP_HUMAN' }
]
});
});
bot.hear('image', (payload, chat) => {
// Send an attachment
chat.say({
attachment: 'image',
url: 'http://example.com/image.png'
});
});
context:
bot.hear('ask me something', (payload, chat) => {
const askName = (convo) => {
convo.ask(`What's your name?`, (payload, convo) => {
const text = payload.message.text;
convo.set('name', text);
convo.say(`Oh, your name is ${text}`).then(() => askFavoriteFood(convo));
});
};
const askFavoriteFood = (convo) => {
convo.ask(`What's your favorite food?`, (payload, convo) => {
const text = payload.message.text;
convo.set('food', text);
convo.say(`Got it, your favorite food is ${text}`).then(() => sendSummary(convo));
});
};
const sendSummary = (convo) => {
convo.say(`Ok, here's what you told me about you:
- Name: ${convo.get('name')}
- Favorite Food: ${convo.get('food')}`);
convo.end();
};
chat.conversation((convo) => {
askName(convo);
});
});
bot.start();
$ node index.js
> BootBot running on port 3000
> Facebook Webhook running on localhost:3000/webhook
$ ngrok http 3000
Then use the provided HTTPS URL to config your webhook on Facebook's Dashboard. For example if the URL provided by ngrok is
https://99b8d4c2.ngrok.io, use
https://99b8d4c2.ngrok.io/webhook.
new BootBot(options)
options key
|Type
|Default
|Required
accessToken
|string
Y
verifyToken
|string
Y
appSecret
|string
Y
webhook
|string
"/webhook"
N
broadcastEchoes
|boolean
false
N
graphApiVersion
|string
v2.12
N
Creates a new
BootBot instance. Instantiates the new express app and all required webhooks.
options param must contain all tokens and app secret of your Facebook app. Optionally, set
broadcastEchoes to
true if you want the messages your bot send to be echoed back to it (you probably don't need this feature unless you have multiple bots running on the same Facebook page).
If you want to specify a custom endpoint name for your webhook, you can do it with the
webhook option.
.start([ port ])
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Required
port
|number
3000
N
Starts the express server on the specified port. Defaults port to 3000.
.close()
Closes the express server (calls
.close() on the server instance).
Use these methods to subscribe your bot to messages, attachments or anything the user might send.
.on(event, callback)
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Required
event
|string
Y
callback
|function
Y
Subscribe to an event emitted by the bot, and execute a callback when those events are emitted. Available events are:
|Event
|Description
message
|The bot received a text message from the user
quick_reply
|The bot received a quick reply from the user (quick replies emit both
message and
quick_reply events)
attachment
|The bot received an attachment from the user
postback
|The bot received a postback call from the user (usually means the user clicked a button)
delivery
|The bot received a confirmation that your message was delivered to the user
read
|The bot received a confirmation that your message was read by the user
authentication
|A user has started a conversation with the bot using a "Send to Messenger" button
referral
|A user that already has a thread with the bot starts a conversation. more
You can also subscribe to specific postbacks and quick replies by using a namespace. For example
postback:ADD_TO_CART subscribes only to the postback event containing the
ADD_TO_CART payload.
If you want to subscribe to specific keywords on a
message event, see the
.hear() method below.
When these events ocurr, the specified callback will be invoked with 3 params:
(payload, chat, data)
|Param
|Description
payload
|The data sent by the user (contains the text of the message, the attachment, etc.)
chat
|A
Chat instance that you can use to reply to the user. Contains all the methods defined in the Send API
data
|Contains extra data provided by the framework, like a
captured flag that signals if this message was already captured by a different callback
.on() examples:
bot.on('message', (payload, chat) => {
console.log('A text message was received!');
});
bot.on('attachment', (payload, chat) => {
console.log('An attachment was received!');
});
bot.on('postback:HELP_ME', (payload, chat) => {
console.log('The Help Me button was clicked!');
});
bot.on('message', (payload, chat) => {
// Reply to the user
chat.say('Hey, user. I got your message!');
});
.hear(keywords, callback)
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Required
keywords
|string, regex or mixed array
Y
callback
|function
Y
A convinient method to subscribe to
message events containing specific keywords. The
keyword param can be a string, a regex or an array of both strings and regexs that will be tested against the received message. If the bot receives a message that matches any of the keywords, it will execute the specified
callback. String keywords are case-insensitive, but regular expressions are not case-insensitive by default, if you want them to be, specify the
i flag.
The callback's signature is identical to that of the
.on() method above.
.hear() examples:
bot.hear('hello', (payload, chat) => {
chat.say('Hello, human!');
});
bot.hear(['hello', 'hi', 'hey'], (payload, chat) => {
chat.say('Hello, human!');
});
bot.hear([/(good)?bye/i, /see (ya|you)/i, 'adios'], (payload, chat) => {
// Matches: goodbye, bye, see ya, see you, adios
chat.say('Bye, human!');
});
Note that if a bot is subscribed to both the
message event using the
.on() method and a specific keyword using the
.hear() method, the event will be emitted to both of those subscriptions. If you want to know if a message event was already captured by a different subsciption, you can check for the
data.captured flag on the callback.
BootBot provides helper methods for every type of message supported by Facebook's Messenger API. It also provides a generic
sendMessage method that you can use to send a custom payload. All messages from the Send API return a Promise that you can use to apply actions after a message was successfully sent. You can use this to send consecutive messages and ensure that they're sent in the right order.
The Send API methods are shared between the
BootBot,
Chat and
Conversation instances, the only difference is that when you use any of these methods from the
Chat or
Conversation instances, you don't have to specify the
userId.
Example - These two methods are identical:
bot.on('message', (payload, chat) => {
const text = payload.message.text;
const userId = payload.sender.id;
bot.say(userId, 'Hello World');
});
// is the same as...
bot.on('message', (payload, chat) => {
const text = payload.message.text;
chat.say('Hello World');
});
You'll likely use the Send API methods from the
Chat or
Conversation instances (ex:
chat.say() or
convo.say()), but you can use them from the
BootBot instance if you're not in a chat or conversation context (for example, when you want to send a notification to a user).
.say()
|Method signature
chat.say(message, [ options ])
convo.say(message, [ options ])
bot.say(userId, message, [ options ])
Send a message to the user. The
.say() method can be used to send text messages, button messages, messages with quick replies or attachments. If you want to send a different type of message (like a generic template), see the Send API method for that specific type of message.
The
message param can be a string an array, or an object:
message is a string, the bot will send a text message.
message is an array, the
.say() method will be called once for each element in the array.
message is an object, the message type will depend on the object's format:
// Send a text message
chat.say('Hello world!');
// Send a text message with quick replies
chat.say({
text: 'Favorite color?',
quickReplies: ['Red', 'Blue', 'Green']
});
// Send a button template
chat.say({
text: 'Favorite color?',
buttons: [
{ type: 'postback', title: 'Red', payload: 'FAVORITE_RED' },
{ type: 'postback', title: 'Blue', payload: 'FAVORITE_BLUE' },
{ type: 'postback', title: 'Green', payload: 'FAVORITE_GREEN' }
]
});
// Send a list template
chat.say({
elements: [
{ title: 'Artile 1', image_url: '/path/to/image1.png', default_action: {} },
{ title: 'Artile 2', image_url: '/path/to/image2.png', default_action: {} }
],
buttons: [
{ type: 'postback', title: 'View More', payload: 'VIEW_MORE' }
]
});
// Send a generic template
chat.say({
cards: [
{ title: 'Card 1', image_url: '/path/to/image1.png', default_action: {} },
{ title: 'Card 2', image_url: '/path/to/image2.png', default_action: {} }
]
});
// Send an attachment
chat.say({
attachment: 'video',
url: 'http://example.com/video.mp4'
});
// Passing an array will make subsequent calls to the .say() method
// For example, calling:
chat.say(['Hello', 'How are you?']);
// is the same as:
chat.say('Hello').then(() => {
chat.say('How are you?')
});
The
options param can contain:
options key
|Type
|Default
|Description
typing
|boolean or number
false
|Send a typing indicator before sending the message. If set to
true, it will automatically calculate how long it lasts based on the message length. If it's a number, it will show the typing indicator for that amount of milliseconds (max.
20000 - 20 seconds)
messagingType
|string
'RESPONSE'
|The messaging type of the message being sent.
notificationType
|string
|Push notification type:
'REGULAR': sound/vibration -
'SILENT_PUSH': on-screen notification only -
'NO_PUSH': no notification.
tag
|string
|The message tag string. Can only be used if
messagingType is set to
'MESSAGE_TAG'
onDelivery
|function
|Callback that will be executed when the message is received by the user. Receives params:
(payload, chat, data)
onRead
|function
|Callback that will be executed when the message is read by the user. Receives params:
(payload, chat, data)
.sendTextMessage()
|Method signature
chat.sendTextMessage(text, [ quickReplies, options ])
convo.sendTextMessage(text, [ quickReplies, options ])
bot.sendTextMessage(userId, text, [ quickReplies, options ])
The
text param must be a string containing the message to be sent.
The
quickReplies param can be an array of strings or quick_reply objects.
The
options param is identical to the
options param of the
.say() method.
.sendButtonTemplate()
|Method signature
chat.sendButtonTemplate(text, buttons, [ options ])
convo.sendButtonTemplate(text, buttons, [ options ])
bot.sendButtonTemplate(userId, text, buttons, [ options ])
The
text param must be a string containing the message to be sent.
The
buttons param can be an array of strings or button objects.
The
options param is identical to the
options param of the
.say() method.
.sendGenericTemplate()
|Method signature
chat.sendGenericTemplate(elements, [ options ])
convo.sendGenericTemplate(elements, [ options ])
bot.sendGenericTemplate(userId, elements, [ options ])
The
elements param must be an array of element objects.
The
options param extends
options param of the
.say() method with
imageAspectRatio property.
.sendListTemplate()
|Method signature
chat.sendListTemplate(elements, buttons, [ options ])
convo.sendListTemplate(elements, buttons, [ options ])
bot.sendListTemplate(userId, elements, buttons, [ options ])
The
elements param must be an array of element objects.
The
buttons param can be an array with one element: string or button object.
The
options param extends
options param of the
.say() method with
topElementStyle property.
.sendTemplate()
|Method signature
chat.sendTemplate(payload, [ options ])
convo.sendTemplate(payload, [ options ])
bot.sendTemplate(userId, payload, [ options ])
Use this method if you want to send a custom template
payload, like a receipt template or an airline itinerary template.
The
options param is identical to the
options param of the
.say() method.
.sendAttachment()
|Method signature
chat.sendAttachment(type, url, [ quickReplies, options ])
convo.sendAttachment(type, url, [ quickReplies, options ])
bot.sendAttachment(userId, type, url, [ quickReplies, options ])
The
type param must be
'image',
'audio',
'video' or
'file'.
The
url param must be a string with the URL of the attachment.
The
quickReplies param can be an array of strings or quick_reply objects.
The
options param is identical to the
options param of the
.say() method.
.sendAction()
|Method signature
chat.sendAction(action, [ options ])
convo.sendAction(action, [ options ])
bot.sendAction(userId, action, [ options ])
The
action param must be
'mark_seen',
'typing_on' or
'typing_off'. To send a typing indicator in a more convenient way, see the
.sendTypingIndicator method.
The
options param is identical to the
options param of the
.say() method.
.sendMessage()
|Method signature
chat.sendMessage(message, [ options ])
convo.sendMessage(message, [ options ])
bot.sendMessage(userId, message, [ options ])
Use this method if you want to send a custom
message object.
The
options param is identical to the
options param of the
.say() method.
.sendTypingIndicator()
|Method signature
chat.sendTypingIndicator(milliseconds)
convo.sendTypingIndicator(milliseconds)
bot.sendTypingIndicator(userId, milliseconds)
Convinient method to send a
typing_on action and then a
typing_off action after
milliseconds to simulate the bot is actually typing. Max value is 20000 (20 seconds).
You can also use this method via the
typing option (see
.say() method).
.getUserProfile()
|Method signature
chat.getUserProfile()
convo.getUserProfile()
bot.getUserProfile(userId)
This method is not technically part of the "Send" API, but it's listed here because it's also shared between the
bot,
chat and
convo instances.
Returns a Promise that contains the user's profile information.
bot.hear('hello', (payload, chat) => {
chat.getUserProfile().then((user) => {
chat.say(`Hello, ${user.first_name}!`);
});
});
Conversations provide a convinient method to ask questions and handle the user's answer. They're useful when you want to set a flow of different questions/answers, like an onboarding process or when taking an order for example. Conversations also provide a method to save the information that you need from the user's answers, so the interaction is always in context.
Messages sent by the user won't trigger a global
message,
postback,
attachment or
quick_reply event if there's an active conversation with that user. Answers must be managed by the conversation.
bot.conversation()
|Method signature
chat.conversation(factory)
bot.conversation(userId, factory)
Starts a new conversation with the user.
The
factory param must be a function that is executed immediately receiving the
convo instance as it's only param:
bot.on('hello', (payload, chat) => {
chat.conversation((convo) => {
// convo is available here...
convo.ask( ... );
});
});
convo.ask(question, answer, [ callbacks, options ])
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Required
question
|string, object or function
Y
answer
|function
Y
callbacks
|array
N
options
|object
N
If
question is a string or an object, the
.say() method will be invoked immediately with that string or object, if it's a function it will also be invoked immedately with the
convo instance as its only param.
The
answer param must be a function that receives the
payload,
convo and
data params (similar to the callback function of the
.on() or
.hear() methods, except it receives the
convo instance instead of the
chat instance). The
answer function will be called whenever the user replies to the
question with a text message or quick reply.
The
callbacks array can be used to listen to specific types of answers to the
question. You can listen for
postback,
quick_reply and
attachment events, or you can match a specific text
pattern. See example bellow:
The
options param is identical to the
options param of the
.say() method.
convo.ask() example:
const question = {
text: `What's your favorite color?`,
quickReplies: ['Red', 'Green', 'Blue']
};
const answer = (payload, convo) => {
const text = payload.message.text;
convo.say(`Oh, you like ${text}!`);
};
const callbacks = [
{
event: 'quick_reply',
callback: () => { /* User replied using a quick reply */ }
},
{
event: 'attachment',
callback: () => { /* User replied with an attachment */ }
},
{
pattern: ['black', 'white'],
callback: () => { /* User said "black" or "white" */ }
}
];
const options = {
typing: true // Send a typing indicator before asking the question
};
convo.ask(question, answer, callbacks, options);
convo.set(property, value)
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Required
property
|string
Y
value
|mixed
Y
Save a value in the conversation's context. This value will be available in all subsequent questions and answers that are part of this conversation, but the values are lost once the conversation ends.
convo.question(`What's your favorite color?`, (payload, convo) => {
const text = payload.message.text;
// Save the user's answer in the conversation's context.
// You can then call convo.get('favoriteColor') in a future question or answer to retrieve the value.
convo.set('favoriteColor', text);
convo.say(`Oh, you like ${text}!`);
});
convo.get(property)
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Required
property
|string
Y
Retrieve a value from the conversation's context.
convo.end()
Ends a conversation, giving control back to the
bot instance. All
.on() and
.hear() listeners are now back in action. After you end a conversation the values that you saved using the
convo.set() method are now lost.
You must call
convo.end() after you no longer wish to interpret user's messages as
answers to one of your
questions. If you don't, and a message is received with no
answer callback listening, the conversation will be ended automatically.
Modules are simple functions that you can use to organize your code in different files and folders.
.module(factory)
The
factory param is a function that gets called immediatly and receives the
bot instance as its only parameter. For example:
// help-module.js
module.exports = (bot) => {
bot.hear('help', (payload, chat) => {
// Send Help Menu to the user...
});
};
// index.js
const helpModule = require('./help-module');
bot.module(helpModule);
Take a look at the
examples/module-example.js file for a complete example.
.setGreetingText(text)
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Required
text
|string or array
Y
Set a greeting text for new conversations. The Greeting Text is only rendered the first time the user interacts with a the Page on Messenger.
Localization support:
text can be a string containing the greeting text, or an array of objects to support multiple locales. For more info on the format of these objects, see the documentation.
.setGetStartedButton(action)
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Required
action
|string or function
Y
React to a user starting a conversation with the bot by clicking the Get Started button. If
action is a string, the Get Started button postback will be set to that string. If it's a function, that callback will be executed when a user clicks the Get Started button.
.deleteGetStartedButton()
Removes the Get Started button call to action.
.setPersistentMenu(buttons, [ disableInput ])
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Required
buttons
|array of strings or objects
Y
disableInput
|boolean
false
N
Creates a Persistent Menu that is available at any time during the conversation. The
buttons param can be an array of strings, button objects, or locale objects.
If
disableInput is set to
true, it will disable user input in the menu. The user will only be able to interact with the bot via the menu, postbacks, buttons and webviews.
Localization support: if
buttons is an array of objects containing a
locale attribute, it will be used as-is, expecting it to be an array of localized menues. For more info on the format of these objects, see the documentation.
.deletePersistentMenu()
Removes the Persistent Menu.
You may only want to use bootbot for the Facebook related config and the simple to use Send API features but handle routing from somewhere else. Or there may be times where you want to send a message out of band, like if you get a postback callback and need to end a conversation flow immediately.
Or maybe you don't want to use express but a different HTTP server.
.handleFacebookData(data)
Use this to send a message from a parsed webhook message directly to your bot.
const linuxNewsBot = new BootBot({argz});
const appleNewsBot = new BootBot({argz});
const windowsNewsBot = new BootBot({argz});
myNonExpressRouter.post("/mywebhook", (data) => {
const messages = data.entry[0].messaging;
messages.forEach(message => {
switch(data.entry.id) {
case LINUX_BOT_PAGE_ID:
linuxNewsBot.handleFacebookData(message);
break;
case APPLE_BOT_PAGE_ID:
appleNewsBot.handleFacebookData(message);
break;
// ...
};
});
});
Check the
examples directory to see more demos of:
To run the examples, make sure to complete the
examples/config/default.json file with your bot's tokens, and then cd into the
examples folder and run the desired example with node. For example:
$ cd examples
$ node echo-example.js
