Boosted is a fork of Bootstrap. Bootstrap is a sleek, intuitive, and powerful front-end framework for faster and easier web development.
Several quick start options are available:
git clone https://github.com/Orange-OpenSource/Orange-Boosted-Bootstrap.git
npm install boosted
yarn add boosted
composer require Orange-OpenSource/Orange-Boosted-Bootstrap:5.1.3
Install-Package boosted Sass:
Install-Package boosted.sass
Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates, examples, and more.
Within the download you'll find the following directories and files, logically grouping common assets and providing both compiled and minified variations.
boosted/
├── css/
│ ├── boosted-grid.css
│ ├── boosted-grid.css.map
│ ├── boosted-grid.min.css
│ ├── boosted-grid.min.css.map
│ ├── boosted-grid.rtl.css
│ ├── boosted-grid.rtl.css.map
│ ├── boosted-grid.rtl.min.css
│ ├── boosted-grid.rtl.min.css.map
│ ├── boosted-reboot.css
│ ├── boosted-reboot.css.map
│ ├── boosted-reboot.min.css
│ ├── boosted-reboot.min.css.map
│ ├── boosted-reboot.rtl.css
│ ├── boosted-reboot.rtl.css.map
│ ├── boosted-reboot.rtl.min.css
│ ├── boosted-reboot.rtl.min.css.map
│ ├── boosted-utilities.css
│ ├── boosted-utilities.css.map
│ ├── boosted-utilities.min.css
│ ├── boosted-utilities.min.css.map
│ ├── boosted-utilities.rtl.css
│ ├── boosted-utilities.rtl.css.map
│ ├── boosted-utilities.rtl.min.css
│ ├── boosted-utilities.rtl.min.css.map
│ ├── boosted.css
│ ├── boosted.css.map
│ ├── boosted.min.css
│ ├── boosted.min.css.map
│ ├── boosted.rtl.css
│ ├── boosted.rtl.css.map
│ ├── boosted.rtl.min.css
│ └── boosted.rtl.min.css.map
└── js/
├── boosted.bundle.js
├── boosted.bundle.js.map
├── boosted.bundle.min.js
├── boosted.bundle.min.js.map
├── boosted.esm.js
├── boosted.esm.js.map
├── boosted.esm.min.js
├── boosted.esm.min.js.map
├── boosted.js
├── boosted.js.map
├── boosted.min.js
└── boosted.min.js.map
We provide compiled CSS and JS (
boosted.*), as well as compiled and minified CSS and JS (
boosted.min.*). Source maps (
boosted.*.map) are available for use with certain browsers' developer tools. Bundled JS files (
boosted.bundle.js and minified
boosted.bundle.min.js) include Popper.
Have a bug or a feature request? Please first read the issue guidelines and search for existing and closed issues. If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.
Boosted's documentation, included in this repo in the root directory, is built with Hugo and publicly hosted on GitHub Pages at https://boosted.orange.com/. The docs may also be run locally.
Documentation search is powered by Algolia's DocSearch. Working on our search? Be sure to set
debug: true in
site/assets/js/search.js file.
npm install to install the Node.js dependencies, including Hugo (the site builder).
npm run test (or a specific npm script) to rebuild distributed CSS and JavaScript files, as well as our docs assets.
/boosted directory, run
npm run docs-serve in the command line.
http://localhost:9001/ in your browser, and voilà.
Learn more about using Hugo by reading its documentation.
You can find all our previous releases docs on https://boosted.orange.com/docs/versions/.
Previous releases and their documentation are also available for download.
Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.
Moreover, if your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you must include relevant unit tests. All HTML and CSS should conform to the Code Guide, maintained by Mark Otto.
Editor preferences are available in the editor config for easy use in common text editors. Read more and download plugins at https://editorconfig.org/.
For transparency into our release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, Boosted is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines. Sometimes we screw up, but we adhere to those rules whenever possible.
See the Releases section of our GitHub project for changelogs for each release version of Boosted.
Our release planning is based on the Bootstrap Release planning.
Our default branch is for development of our Boosted 5 release. Head to the
v4-dev branch to view the readme, documentation, and source code for Boosted 4.
Mark Otto
Jacob Thornton
Gaël Poupard
Thanks to BrowserStack for providing the infrastructure that allows us to test in real browsers!
Thanks to Netlify for providing us with Deploy Previews!
Code and documentation copyright 2011-2022 the Bootstrap Authors and Twitter, Inc. Code released under the MIT License. Docs released under Creative Commons.
Boosted code and documentation copyright 2015-2022 the Boosted Authors and Orange SA. Code released under the MIT License. Docs released under Creative Commons.