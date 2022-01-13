booru

A node package to search boorus

Features

Search 15 different boorus (check sites.json)

Normalizes all received data into Post objects that are consistent no matter which booru you use

objects that are consistent no matter which booru you use Access to the raw data received from the booru as well (transformed from XML to JSON, if applicable)

Alias support for boorus ( sb for safebooru.org )

for ) Promises

Types (using Typescript)

Choose the amount of images to get

Random support for all sites, using order:random on sites that support it and using custom code on those that don't

on sites that support it and using custom code on those that don't Coming soon(-ish): Support for more than just searching

Installation

npm add booru yarn add booru

Usage

const Booru = require ( 'booru' ) Booru.search( 'safebooru' , [ 'glaceon' ], { limit : 3 , random : true }) .then( posts => { for ( let post of posts) console .log(post.fileUrl, post.postView) }) const sb = Booru.forSite( 'sb' ) sb.search([ 'cat' , 'dog' ], { limit : 2 })

See example.js for more examples

Docs

Available here: https://booru.js.org

Web support

booru was built for Node.js, and is only officially supported for Node.js. Issues relating to web are fine, although support might be limited.

It's possible to use booru on the web using webpack (or similar), although your experience may vary. Some websites don't have the proper CORS headers, meaning that API requests to those sites from a browser will fail! This is not an issue I can fix in the package, and requires either that booru to add proper support themselves or for you to find a workaround for CORS.

FAQ

What are the properties of a Post ?

The basic structure of a Post object looks like:

Post { _data : { }, fileUrl : 'https://aaaa.com/img.jpg' , id : '124125' , tags : [ 'cat' , 'cute' ], score : 5 , source : 'https://ex.com/aaa.png' , rating : 's' , createdAt : Date , postView : 'https://booru.ex/show/12345' }

s : 'Safe' q : 'Questionable' e : 'Explicit' u : 'Unrated'

Derpibooru has Safe, Suggestive, Questionable, Explicit , although Suggestive will be shown as q in <Post>.rating

Can I contribute?

Sure! Just fork this repo, push your changes, and then make a PR.

I'll accept PR based on what they do and code style (Not super strict about it, but it's best if it roughly follows the rest of the code)

Why not?

It's MIT

Contributors

BobbyWibowo

rubikscraft

Favna

Add TypeScript declarations

Improve TypeScript port

Various other small fixes

negezor