booru
A node package to search boorus
Post objects that are consistent no matter which booru you use
sb for
safebooru.org)
order:random on sites that support it and using custom code on those that don't
npm add booru
# or
yarn add booru
const Booru = require('booru')
Booru.search('safebooru', ['glaceon'], { limit: 3, random: true })
.then(posts => {
for (let post of posts)
console.log(post.fileUrl, post.postView)
})
// or (using alias support and creating boorus)
const sb = Booru.forSite('sb')
sb.search(['cat', 'dog'], { limit: 2 })
See example.js for more examples
Available here: https://booru.js.org
booru was built for Node.js, and is only officially supported for Node.js. Issues relating to web are fine, although support might be limited.
It's possible to use booru on the web using webpack (or similar), although your experience may vary. Some websites don't have the proper CORS headers, meaning that API requests to those sites from a browser will fail! This is not an issue I can fix in the package, and requires either that booru to add proper support themselves or for you to find a workaround for CORS.
Post?
The basic structure of a
Post object looks like:
Post {
_data: {/*...*/}, // The raw data from the booru
fileUrl: 'https://aaaa.com/img.jpg', // The direct link to the image, ready to post
id: '124125', // The image ID, as a string
tags: ['cat', 'cute'], // The tags, split into an Array
score: 5, // The score as a Number
source: 'https://ex.com/aaa.png', // Source of the image, if supplied
rating: 's', // Rating of the image
createdAt: Date, // The `Date` this image was created at
postView: 'https://booru.ex/show/12345' // A URL to the post
}
s: 'Safe'
q: 'Questionable'
e: 'Explicit'
u: 'Unrated'
Derpibooru has
Safe, Suggestive, Questionable, Explicit, although
Suggestive will be shown as
q in
<Post>.rating
Sure! Just fork this repo, push your changes, and then make a PR.
I'll accept PR based on what they do and code style (Not super strict about it, but it's best if it roughly follows the rest of the code)
Why not?
Add 2 new boorus (furry.booru.org/realbooru.com)
Various Derpibooru fixes
Add TypeScript declarations
Improve TypeScript port
Various other small fixes