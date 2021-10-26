A standalone, node.js-based beacon receiver for boomerang. Read more.

First you must install node.

You can then install boomcatch via npm:

Add boomcatch to the dependencies in your project's package.json , then run:

To see the list of command line options run:

Available options are:

--host <name> : Host name to accept HTTP connections on. The default is 0.0.0.0 (INADDR_ANY).

--port <port> : Port to accept HTTP connections on. Defaults to 80 for HTTP or 443 for HTTPS.

--https : Start the server in HTTPS mode.

--httpsPfx : PFX/PKCX12 string containing the private key, certificate and CA certs for HTTPS mode.

--httpsKey : Path to private key file for HTTPS mode. Ignored if --httpsPfx is set.

--httpsCert : Path to certificate file for HTTPS mode. Ignored if --httpsPfx is set.

--httpsPass : Passphrase for --httpsPfx or --httpsKey options.

--path <path> : URL path to accept requests to. The default is /beacon.

--referer <regex> : HTTP referers to accept requests from. The default is .* .

--origin <origin> : Comma-separated list of URL(s) for the Access-Control-Allow-Origin header. The default is * (any origin), specify 'null' to force same origin.

--limit <milliseconds> : Minimum elapsed time to allow between requests from the same IP address. The default is 0.

--maxSize <bytes> : Maximum body size to allow for POST requests. The default is -1 (unlimited).

--silent : Prevent the command from logging output to the console.

--syslog <facility> : Use syslog-compatible logging, with the specified facility level.

--workers <count> : The number of worker processes to spawn. The default is -1 (one worker per CPU).

--delayRespawn <milliseconds> : The length of time to delay before respawning worker processes. The default is 0.

--maxRespawn <count> : The maximum number of times to respawn worker processes. The default is -1 (unlimited).

--validator <path> : Validator used to accept or reject request data. The default is permissive (always accept requests).

--mapper <path> : Data mapper used to transform data before forwarding, loaded with require. The default is statsd.

--prefix <prefix> : Prefix for mapped metric names. The default is the empty string (no prefix).

--forwarder <path> : Forwarder used to send data, loaded with require. The default is udp.

--fwdHost <name> : Host name to forward mapped data to. The default is 127.0.0.1. This option is only effective with the UDP forwarder.

--fwdPort <port> : Port to forward mapped data on. The default is 8125. This option is only effective with the UDP forwarder.

--fwdSize <bytes> : Maximum packet size for forwarded data. The default is 512. This option is only effective with the UDP forwarder.

--fwdUrl <url> : URL to forward mapped data to. This option is only effective with the HTTP forwarder.

--fwdMethod <method> : Method to forward mapped data with. The default is GET. This option is only effective with the HTTP forwarder.