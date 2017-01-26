This function converts a boolean query to a 2 dimensional array with all possibilities. This allows you to quickly and easily see what scenarios will equal true in a complex boolean conditional.
|Input
|Output
a AND b
[[a, b]]
a OR b
[[a], [b]]
a AND b AND c
[[a, b, c]]
a AND b OR c
[[a, b], [c]]
a AND (b OR c)
[[a, b], [a, c]]
a AND (b OR c) AND (d OR e)
[[a, b, d], [a, b, e], [a, c, d], [a, c, e]]
Whereas
a,
b and
c represent words, forming a complex query pattern.
This function works recursively trough all brackets and generates an array of all possible combinations of a matching query.
((a AND (b OR c)) AND (d AND e) AND (f OR g OR h)) OR i OR j
[[a,b,d,e,f],
[a,c,d,e,f],
[a,b,d,e,g],
[a,c,d,e,g],
[a,b,d,e,h],
[a,c,d,e,h],
[i],
[j]]
The output is meant to be easily parsed to check for matches. There are more efficient ways to check matches to this query by only checking each term once, though this method is one that is easier to maintain and limits risk of side effects. Especially when considering recursively nested queries involving many brackets and AND/OR combinations.
npm install boolean-parser
var booleanParser = require('boolean-parser');
var searchPhrase = '((a AND (b OR c)) AND (d AND e) AND (f OR g OR h)) OR i OR j';
var parsedQuery = booleanParser.parseBooleanQuery(searchPhrase);
// Returns:
// [['a','b','d','e','f'],
// ['a','b','d','e','g'],
// ['a','b','d','e','h'],
// ['a','c','d','e','f'],
// ['a','c','d','e','g'],
// ['a','c','d','e','h'],
// ['i'],['j']]
This tool is great when constructing complex search filters that need to be matched with text. Creating search tools that need to show up more refined results than that would be possible with a simple
AND combination.
parseBooleanQuery function on whatever is in between
brackets. These recursive calls will return an array of all possible combinations
within those brackets. (An
OR array of
AND combinations)
nestedPaths. And add all nested combinations that
are in between brackets to that array.
For instance, with the query:
((a AND (b OR c)) AND (d AND e) AND (f OR g OR h OR j)) AND x AND y AND z
Path will look like the following.
// nestedPath =
[ [ [a,b], [a,c] ],
[ [d,e] ],
[ [f], [g], [h], [j] ] ]
// nestedPath =
[ [ [a,b], [a,c] ],
[ [d,e] ],
[ [f], [g], [h], [j] ]
[ [x,y,z] ] ]
orsAndMerge, all those AND paths in those OR paths will be combined with the
other OR combinations.
In:
[
[ [ a ], [ b ] ],
[ [ c, d ], [ e ] ],
[ [ f ] ]
]
Out:
[
[ a, c, d, f ],
[ b, c, d, f ],
[ a, e, f ],
[ b, e, f ]
]
OR paths that were in between those
OR terms
to one Array using the
mergeOrs function.
In:
[
[ [ a, b ], [ c ] ],
[ [ d ] ],
[ [ e ], [ f, g ] ]
]
Out:
[
[ a, b ], [ c ], [ d ], [ e ], [ f, g ]
]