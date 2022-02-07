boolean converts lots of things to boolean.
$ npm install boolean
First you need to add a reference to boolean in your application:
const { boolean } = require('boolean');
If you use TypeScript, use the following code instead:
import { boolean } from 'boolean';
To verify a value for its boolean value, call the
boolean function and provide the value in question as parameter.
console.log(boolean('true')); // => true
The
boolean function considers the following values to be equivalent to
true:
true (boolean)
'true' (string)
'TRUE' (string)
't' (string)
'T' (string)
'yes' (string)
'YES' (string)
'y' (string)
'Y' (string)
'on' (string)
'ON' (string)
'1' (string)
1 (number)
In addition to the primitive types mentioned above, boolean also supports their object wrappers
Boolean,
String, and
Number.
Please note that if you provide a
string or
String object, it will be trimmed.
All other values, including
undefined and
null are considered to be
false.
To run quality assurance for this module use roboter:
$ npx roboter