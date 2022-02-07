openbase logo
boolean

by thenativeweb
3.1.4 (see all)

boolean converts lots of things to boolean.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

boolean

boolean converts lots of things to boolean.

Status

CategoryStatus
Versionnpm
DependenciesDavid
Dev dependenciesDavid
BuildGitHub Actions
LicenseGitHub

Installation

$ npm install boolean

Quick start

First you need to add a reference to boolean in your application:

const { boolean } = require('boolean');

If you use TypeScript, use the following code instead:

import { boolean } from 'boolean';

To verify a value for its boolean value, call the boolean function and provide the value in question as parameter.

console.log(boolean('true')); // => true

The boolean function considers the following values to be equivalent to true:

  • true (boolean)
  • 'true' (string)
  • 'TRUE' (string)
  • 't' (string)
  • 'T' (string)
  • 'yes' (string)
  • 'YES' (string)
  • 'y' (string)
  • 'Y' (string)
  • 'on' (string)
  • 'ON' (string)
  • '1' (string)
  • 1 (number)

In addition to the primitive types mentioned above, boolean also supports their object wrappers Boolean, String, and Number.

Please note that if you provide a string or String object, it will be trimmed.

All other values, including undefined and null are considered to be false.

Running quality assurance

To run quality assurance for this module use roboter:

$ npx roboter

