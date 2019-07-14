Automatically generate UUIDs for your models

Installation

After installing bookshelf-uuid with npm i --save bookshelf-uuid , all you need to do is add it as a bookshelf plugin and enable it on your models.

let knex = require ( 'knex' )( require ( './knexfile.js' ).development) let bookshelf = require ( 'bookshelf' )(knex) bookshelf.plugin( require ( 'bookshelf-uuid' )) let User = bookshelf.Model.extend({ tableName : 'users' , uuid : true })

Usage

Nothing fancy here, just keep using bookshelf as usual.

let user = yield User.forge({ email : 'foo@bar' }).save() console .log(user.id)

Settings

bookshelf-uuid generates UUIDs v4 by default, but you can easily switch to v1 UUIDs or a custom generator.

bookshelf.plugin( require ( 'bookshelf-uuid' ), { type : 'v1' })

