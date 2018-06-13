openbase logo
bookshelf-soft-delete

by lanetix
5.0.0 (see all)

Soft Delete for Bookshelf.js

Readme

Bookshelf Soft Delete

build status

This plugin works with Bookshelf.js, available here http://bookshelfjs.org, in order to introduce a soft deletion. What this means is that items will appear deleted to an end user, but will not in fact be removed from the database.

Installation

npm install bookshelf-soft-delete

Then in your bookshelf configuration:

var bookshelf = require('bookshelf')(knex);
bookshelf.plugin(require('bookshelf-soft-delete'));

Usage

On your bookshelf Model which you would like to mark for soft deletion:

soft: true

or, if you don't want to use the default column names (deleted_at and restored_at) :

soft: ['deletionDate', 'restorationDate']

or, if you don't want to use restored_at column :

soft: ['deleted_at']

Please note that strictly speaking any truthy value will be sufficient. This will override destroy to simply set the deleted_at column of the corresponding table to the Date stamp at moment of deletion, and override the collection fetch and fetchOne to filter out model instances where deleted_at is set. Please note, that if you set this on a Model, the table for which does not have a deleted_at column or an optional restored_at column, an error event will be emited when your model is created.

If you wish to disable soft delete for a given operation, e.g., fetch, simply pass an object with softDelete: false to that operation.

YourModel.where("id", searchId)
    .fetch({softDelete: false})

If you need to restore something which has been soft deleted, model.restore will do this.

Usage with a custom initialize function

This package has an initialize function that wires everthing up. If you declare a custom initialize function, you need to make sure to call the initialize function on the prototype from the custom initialize function in order for everything to work properly.

var repository = require('./repo');

module.exports = repository.Model.extend({
  tableName: 'users',
  soft: true,

  initialize: function() {
    this.on('saving', this.validate);
    repository.Model.prototype.initialize.apply(this, arguments);
  },

  validate: function() {
    ...
  }
});

