Bookshelf Soft Delete

This plugin works with Bookshelf.js, available here http://bookshelfjs.org, in order to introduce a soft deletion. What this means is that items will appear deleted to an end user, but will not in fact be removed from the database.

Installation

npm install bookshelf-soft- delete

Then in your bookshelf configuration:

var bookshelf = require ( 'bookshelf' )(knex); bookshelf.plugin( require ( 'bookshelf-soft-delete' ));

Usage

On your bookshelf Model which you would like to mark for soft deletion:

soft: true

or, if you don't want to use the default column names ( deleted_at and restored_at ) :

soft : [ 'deletionDate' , 'restorationDate' ]

or, if you don't want to use restored_at column :

soft : [ 'deleted_at' ]

Please note that strictly speaking any truthy value will be sufficient. This will override destroy to simply set the deleted_at column of the corresponding table to the Date stamp at moment of deletion, and override the collection fetch and fetchOne to filter out model instances where deleted_at is set. Please note, that if you set this on a Model, the table for which does not have a deleted_at column or an optional restored_at column, an error event will be emited when your model is created.

If you wish to disable soft delete for a given operation, e.g., fetch , simply pass an object with softDelete: false to that operation.

YourModel .where (" id ", searchId ) .fetch ({ softDelete : false})

If you need to restore something which has been soft deleted, model.restore will do this.

Usage with a custom initialize function

This package has an initialize function that wires everthing up. If you declare a custom initialize function, you need to make sure to call the initialize function on the prototype from the custom initialize function in order for everything to work properly.