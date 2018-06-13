This plugin works with Bookshelf.js, available here http://bookshelfjs.org, in order to introduce a soft deletion. What this means is that items will appear deleted to an end user, but will not in fact be removed from the database.
npm install bookshelf-soft-delete
Then in your bookshelf configuration:
var bookshelf = require('bookshelf')(knex);
bookshelf.plugin(require('bookshelf-soft-delete'));
On your bookshelf Model which you would like to mark for soft deletion:
soft: true
or, if you don't want to use the default column names (
deleted_at and
restored_at) :
soft: ['deletionDate', 'restorationDate']
or, if you don't want to use
restored_at column :
soft: ['deleted_at']
Please note that strictly speaking any truthy value will be sufficient. This
will override
destroy to simply set the
deleted_at column of the
corresponding table to the Date stamp at moment of deletion, and override the
collection
fetch and
fetchOne to filter out model instances where
deleted_at is set. Please note, that if you set this on a Model, the table
for which does not have a
deleted_at column or an optional
restored_at column, an
error event will be emited when your model is created.
If you wish to disable soft delete for a given operation, e.g.,
fetch, simply
pass an object with
softDelete: false to that operation.
YourModel.where("id", searchId)
.fetch({softDelete: false})
If you need to restore something which has been soft deleted,
model.restore
will do this.
This package has an initialize function that wires everthing up. If you declare a custom initialize function, you need to make sure to call the initialize function on the prototype from the custom initialize function in order for everything to work properly.
var repository = require('./repo');
module.exports = repository.Model.extend({
tableName: 'users',
soft: true,
initialize: function() {
this.on('saving', this.validate);
repository.Model.prototype.initialize.apply(this, arguments);
},
validate: function() {
...
}
});