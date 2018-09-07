Giving you Rails like scopes in Bookshelf.js. This was originally a PK4Media project but I moved it over to my account as they do not use it anymore.

If you add in the plugin like so:

var bookshelf = require ( 'bookshelf' )(knex); bookshelf.plugin( require ( 'bookshelf-scopes' ));

You will then be able to add a scopes property on your models that will give you a Knex query builder as the first argument and then followed by any additional arguments. See examples below.

Also just like rails we can set a default. See examples below.

Examples

Simple

You can define a model with scopes and an active function like this:

var TestModel = bookshelf.Model.extend({ tableName : 'testmodel' , scopes : { active : function ( qb ) { qb.where({ status : 'Active' }); }, nameContains : function ( qb, name ) { qb.where(knex.raw( 'name LIKE ?' , '%' + name + '%' )); } } });

You can now run code like this to get all Active:

TestModel.active().fetchAll().then( function ( allActiveTests ) { ... });

You can also get all active where name contains test as well:

TestModel.active().nameContains( 'test' ).fetchAll().then( function ( allActiveTests ) { ... });

Default

You can define a model with scopes and default like this:

var TestModel = bookshelf.Model.extend({ tableName : 'testmodel' , scopes : { default : function ( qb ) { qb.where({ archived : 0 }); } } });

Now if you call fetchAll or fetch on any of your queries you will only get items that have archive set to 0:

TestModel.fetchAll().then( function ( allUnArchived ) { ... });

If you need to query without the default scope you can call unscoped like so:

TestModel.unscoped().fetchAll().then( function ( allModels ) { ... });

Combine Methods In Scope

You can define a bunch of scope functions you can also combine them in another scope function.

var TestModel = bookshelf.Model.extend({ tableName : 'testmodel' , scopes : { running : function ( qb ) { qb.where({ running : 0 }); }, byDate : function ( qb, date ) { qb.where( 'created_date' , '>=' , date); }, runningByDate : function ( qb, date ) { this .running(qb); this .byDate(qb, date); } } });

Now you can use the combined scope method as well to make things more readable.

TestModel.runningByDate( '2015-01-01' ).fetchAll().then( function ( allUnArchived ) { ... });

Scopes on Relationships

You can also use scopes in the relationships as well. So you could have a model like this:

var TestModel = bookshelf.Model.extend({ tableName : 'testmodel' , scopes : { active : function ( qb ) { qb.where( 'active' , '=' , true ); } } });

And then you can have a model that has many active models above as children like so:

var MyModel = bookshelf.Model.extend({ tableName : 'mymodel' , active_test_models : function ( ) { return this .hasMany(TestModel1).active(); } });

Override Initialize

If in your model you set an initialize you will need to call addScope() to add default scope if you want it

var TestModel = bookshelf.Model.extend({ tableName : 'testmodel' , scopes : { default : function ( qb ) { qb.where({ status : 'Active' }); } }, initialize : function ( ) { this .addScope(); this .newValue = 1 ; } });

Then calls to fetchAll will include it.