bs

bookshelf-scopes

by JT Turner
1.5.1

Giving you Rails like scopes in Bookshelf.js.

401

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Bookshelf-Scopes

Build Status

Giving you Rails like scopes in Bookshelf.js. This was originally a PK4Media project but I moved it over to my account as they do not use it anymore.

If you add in the plugin like so:

var bookshelf = require('bookshelf')(knex);

bookshelf.plugin(require('bookshelf-scopes'));

You will then be able to add a scopes property on your models that will give you a Knex query builder as the first argument and then followed by any additional arguments. See examples below.

Also just like rails we can set a default. See examples below.

Examples

Simple

You can define a model with scopes and an active function like this:

var TestModel = bookshelf.Model.extend({
  tableName: 'testmodel',
  scopes: {
    active: function(qb) {
      qb.where({status: 'Active'});
    },
    nameContains: function(qb, name) {
      qb.where(knex.raw('name LIKE ?', '%' + name + '%'));
    }
  }
});

You can now run code like this to get all Active:

TestModel.active().fetchAll().then(function(allActiveTests) {
  ...
});

You can also get all active where name contains test as well:

TestModel.active().nameContains('test').fetchAll().then(function(allActiveTests) {
  ...
});

Default

You can define a model with scopes and default like this:

var TestModel = bookshelf.Model.extend({
  tableName: 'testmodel',
  scopes: {
    default: function(qb) {
      qb.where({archived: 0});
    }
  }
});

Now if you call fetchAll or fetch on any of your queries you will only get items that have archive set to 0:

TestModel.fetchAll().then(function(allUnArchived) {
  ...
});

If you need to query without the default scope you can call unscoped like so:

TestModel.unscoped().fetchAll().then(function(allModels) {
  ...
});

Combine Methods In Scope

You can define a bunch of scope functions you can also combine them in another scope function.

var TestModel = bookshelf.Model.extend({
  tableName: 'testmodel',
  scopes: {
    running: function(qb) {
      qb.where({running: 0});
    },
    byDate: function(qb, date) {
      qb.where('created_date', '>=', date);
    },
    runningByDate: function(qb, date) {
      this.running(qb);
      this.byDate(qb, date);
    }
  }
});

Now you can use the combined scope method as well to make things more readable.

TestModel.runningByDate('2015-01-01').fetchAll().then(function(allUnArchived) {
  ...
});

Scopes on Relationships

You can also use scopes in the relationships as well. So you could have a model like this:

var TestModel = bookshelf.Model.extend({
  tableName: 'testmodel',
  scopes: {
    active: function(qb) {
      qb.where('active', '=', true);
    }
  }
});

And then you can have a model that has many active models above as children like so:

var MyModel = bookshelf.Model.extend({
  tableName: 'mymodel',
  active_test_models: function() {
    return this.hasMany(TestModel1).active();
  }
});

Override Initialize

If in your model you set an initialize you will need to call addScope() to add default scope if you want it

var TestModel = bookshelf.Model.extend({
  tableName: 'testmodel',
  scopes: {
    default: function(qb) {
      qb.where({status: 'Active'});
    }
  },
  initialize: function() {
    this.addScope(); //Now default scope is set, all other scopes work regardless.
    this.newValue = 1;
  }
});

Then calls to fetchAll will include it.

TestModel.fetchAll().then(function(allActive) {
  ...
});

