The Bookshelf plugin that adds fields, relations, scopes and more to bookshelf models.

Like a bookshelf-fields but better.

Documentation on readthedocs.org

Usage

class User extends db . Model tableName: 'users' @schema [ EmailField 'email' EncryptedStringField 'password' BooleanField 'active' HasMany 'Photo' Scope 'isActive' , -> @where active: true ]

or

User = db.Model.extend({ tableName : 'users' }, { schema : [ EmailField( 'email' ), EncryptedStringField( 'password' ), BooleanField( 'active' ), HasMany( 'Photo' ), Scope( 'isActive' , function ( ) { return this .where({ active : true }); }) ] });

Installation

npm install bookshelf-schema

And then

bookshelf.plugin require('bookshelf-schema')()

Contributing