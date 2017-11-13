The Bookshelf plugin that adds fields, relations, scopes and more to bookshelf models.
Like a bookshelf-fields but better.
Documentation on readthedocs.org
class User extends db.Model
tableName: 'users'
@schema [
EmailField 'email'
EncryptedStringField 'password'
BooleanField 'active'
HasMany 'Photo'
Scope 'isActive', -> @where active: true
]
or
User = db.Model.extend({ tableName: 'users'}, {
schema: [
EmailField('email'),
EncryptedStringField('password'),
BooleanField('active'),
HasMany('Photo'),
Scope('isActive', function(){ return this.where({active: true}); })
]
});
npm install bookshelf-schema
And then
bookshelf.plugin require('bookshelf-schema')()