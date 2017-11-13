openbase logo
bs

bookshelf-schema

by Alexander Bogdanov
0.3.6

The Bookshelf plugin that adds fields, relations, scopes and more to bookshelf models.

Downloads/wk
74

74

GitHub Stars
42

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors
1

1

Package

Dependencies
3

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

bookshelf-schema

Documentation

The Bookshelf plugin that adds fields, relations, scopes and more to bookshelf models.

Like a bookshelf-fields but better.

Documentation on readthedocs.org

Usage

class User extends db.Model
    tableName: 'users'
    @schema [
        EmailField 'email'
        EncryptedStringField 'password'
        BooleanField 'active'
        HasMany 'Photo'
        Scope 'isActive', -> @where active: true
    ]

or

User = db.Model.extend({ tableName: 'users'}, {
    schema: [
        EmailField('email'),
        EncryptedStringField('password'),
        BooleanField('active'),
        HasMany('Photo'),
        Scope('isActive', function(){ return this.where({active: true}); })
    ]
});

Installation

npm install bookshelf-schema

And then

bookshelf.plugin require('bookshelf-schema')()

Contributing

  • If you've found a bug or missed some feature - your are welcome to post an issue
  • PRs are appreciated. But try to stay focused, if feature can be implemented as a separate project, keep it separately
  • PRs to documentation a very appreciated too. English isn't my native language so I feel quite bad about documentation quality. Don't hesitate to spellcheck, reformulate or even rewrite parts of it completely

