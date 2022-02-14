openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

bookshelf-relations

by TryGhost
2.3.0 (see all)

A bookshelf plugin which handles relationships.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bookshelf Relations

Insert, update and remove relationships on your Bookshelf models. This plugin supports all relationship types: belongs-to, belongs-to-many has-one and has-many.

Install

npm install bookshelf-relations --save

or

yarn add bookshelf-relations

Usage

Pre-word

  • It's highly recommended to insert/update/delete your models within transactions when using this plugin, because updating nested relationships requires additional queries to the database. Otherwise if an error occurs during any query, you can't expect data to be rolled back fully.

Options

hooktypedefaultdescription
autoHookBooleantrueThe plugin takes over everything for you and hooks into the Bookshelf workflow.
allowedOptionsArray-An array of allowed model options the plugin passes on when executing Bookshelf queries.
unsetRelationsBooleantrueThe plugin will unset the relations after they are detected (e.g. model.unset('tags')). If you are disabling "autoHook", you manually need to unset the relations.
extendChangedString-Define a variable name and Bookshelf-relations will store the information which relations were changed.
attachPreviousRelationsBooleanfalseAn option to attach previous relations. Bookshelf-relations attaches this information as _previousRelations on the target parent model.
hooksObject-
  • belongsToMany: Hook into the process of updating belongsToMany relationships.


Example: hooks: {belongsToMany: {after: Function, beforeRelationCreation: Function}}

Take a look at the plugin configuration in Ghost.

Automatic

The plugin will automatically deal with relationships upserts and cascading deletions through hasMany relationships. It's required to register your relationships in Bookshelf before you can use bookshelf-relations, see this example.

  1. Register the plugin.
    bookshelf.plugin('bookshelf-relations', {options});
  1. Define your relationships on each model.
    bookshelf.Model.extend({
        relationships: ['tags', 'news']
    }, {...});

To opt-out of automatic child record deletion for hasMany relationships it's possible to define per-relationship config:

    bookshelf.Model.extend({
        relationships: ['tags', 'news', 'events'],
        relationshipConfig: {
            events: {
                destroyRelated: false
            }
        }
    });

Manual

You manually need to call the plugin to update relationships. It's required to register your relationships in Bookshelf before you can use bookshelf-relations, see this example.

  1. Register the plugin.
    bookshelf.plugin('bookshelf-relations', {options});
  1. Manually call bookshelf-relations.
    bookshelf.manager.updateRelations({
        model: model,
        relations: {tags: [...]},
        pluginOptions: {options}
    })

Notations

// will detach & remove all existing relations
model.set('tags', []);

// will check if "test" exists and if not, it will insert the target tag
// will remove all previous relations if exist
model.set('tags', [{slug: 'test'}]);

Test

  • yarn test to run tests & eslint
  • yarn lint to run eslint only
  • NODE_ENV=testing-mysql yarn test to run tests with mysql db
  • yarn perf to run a performance test
  • yarn coverage to run test coverage

Publish

  • yarn ship

Copyright & License

Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Ghost Foundation - Released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial