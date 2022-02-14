Insert, update and remove relationships on your Bookshelf models. This plugin supports all relationship types: belongs-to, belongs-to-many has-one and has-many.
npm install bookshelf-relations --save
or
yarn add bookshelf-relations
|hook
|type
|default
|description
|autoHook
|Boolean
|true
|The plugin takes over everything for you and hooks into the Bookshelf workflow.
|allowedOptions
|Array
|-
|An array of allowed model options the plugin passes on when executing Bookshelf queries.
|unsetRelations
|Boolean
|true
|The plugin will unset the relations after they are detected (e.g.
model.unset('tags')). If you are disabling "autoHook", you manually need to unset the relations.
|extendChanged
|String
|-
|Define a variable name and Bookshelf-relations will store the information which relations were changed.
|attachPreviousRelations
|Boolean
|false
|An option to attach previous relations. Bookshelf-relations attaches this information as
_previousRelations on the target parent model.
|hooks
|Object
|-
Example:
hooks: {belongsToMany: {after: Function, beforeRelationCreation: Function}}
Take a look at the plugin configuration in Ghost.
The plugin will automatically deal with relationships upserts and cascading deletions through hasMany relationships. It's required to register your relationships in Bookshelf before you can use bookshelf-relations, see this example.
bookshelf.plugin('bookshelf-relations', {options});
bookshelf.Model.extend({
relationships: ['tags', 'news']
}, {...});
To opt-out of automatic child record deletion for
hasMany relationships it's possible to define per-relationship config:
bookshelf.Model.extend({
relationships: ['tags', 'news', 'events'],
relationshipConfig: {
events: {
destroyRelated: false
}
}
});
You manually need to call the plugin to update relationships. It's required to register your relationships in Bookshelf before you can use bookshelf-relations, see this example.
bookshelf.plugin('bookshelf-relations', {options});
bookshelf.manager.updateRelations({
model: model,
relations: {tags: [...]},
pluginOptions: {options}
})
// will detach & remove all existing relations
model.set('tags', []);
// will check if "test" exists and if not, it will insert the target tag
// will remove all previous relations if exist
model.set('tags', [{slug: 'test'}]);
yarn test to run tests & eslint
yarn lint to run eslint only
NODE_ENV=testing-mysql yarn test to run tests with mysql db
yarn perf to run a performance test
yarn coverage to run test coverage
yarn ship
Copyright (c) 2013-2022 Ghost Foundation - Released under the MIT license.