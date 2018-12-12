Protect your database from data loss by soft deleting your rows.

Unmaintained

I don't use this package anymore so it's un-maintained. I still spend a little time managing small fixes but do so at a fairly slow pace. If you're interested in maintaining this project, please reach out to me.

Installation

After installing bookshelf-paranoia with npm i --save bookshelf-paranoia , all you need to do is add it as a bookshelf plugin and enable it on your models. The default field used to soft delete your models is deleted_at but you can override that.

let knex = require ( 'knex' )( require ( './knexfile.js' ).development) let bookshelf = require ( 'bookshelf' )(knex) bookshelf.plugin( require ( 'bookshelf-paranoia' )) let User = bookshelf.Model.extend({ tableName : 'users' , softDelete : true })

Usage

You can call every method as usual and bookshelf-paranoia will handle soft deletes transparently for you.

yield User.forge({ id : 1000 }).destroy() let user = yield User.forge({ id : 1000 }).fetch() let user = yield User.forge({ id : 2000 }).fetch() let blog = yield Blog.forge({ id : 2000 }).fetch({ withRelated : 'users' }) blog.related( 'users' ).findWhere({ id : 1000 }) let user = yield knex( 'users' ).select( '*' ).where( 'id' , 1000 ) console .log(user[ 0 ].deleted_at)

Overrides

bookshelf-paranoia provides a set of overrides so you can customize your experience while using it.

bookshelf.plugin( require ( 'bookshelf-paranoia' ), { field : 'deletedAt' }) bookshelf.plugin( require ( 'bookshelf-paranoia' ), { nullValue : '0000-00-00 00:00:00' }) yield User.forge({ id : 1000 }).destroy({ hardDelete : true }) let user = yield User.forge({ id : 1000 }).fetch({ withDeleted : true }) bookshelf.plugin( require ( 'bookshelf-paranoia' ), { events : false }) bookshelf.plugin( require ( 'bookshelf-paranoia' ), { events : { destroying : false } }) bookshelf.plugin( require ( 'bookshelf-paranoia' ), { events : { saving : true , updating : true , saved : true , updated : true } })

Due to limitations with some DBMSes, constraining a soft-delete-enabled model to "only one active instance" is difficult: any unique index will capture both undeleted and deleted rows. There are ways around this, e.g., scoped indexes (WHERE deleted_at IS NULL), but the most portable method involves adding a so-called sentinel column: a field that is true/1 when the row is active and NULL when it has been deleted. Since unique indexes do not consider null fields, this allows a compound unique index to fulfill our needs: indexing ['email', 'active'] will ensure only one unique active email at a time, for example.

To maintain backward compatibility, sentinel functionality is disabled by default. It can be enabled globally by setting the sentinel config value to the name of the sentinel column, nominally "active". The sentinel column should be added to all soft-deletable tables via migration as a nullable boolean field.

bookshelf.plugin( require ( 'bookshelf-paranoia' ), { sentinel : 'active' }) let user = yield User.forge().save() user.get( 'active' ) yield user.destroy() user.get( 'active' )

Detecting soft deletes

By listening to the default events emitted by bookshelf when destroying a model you're able to detect if that model is being soft deleted.

let model = new User({ id : 1000 }) model.on( 'destroying' , (model, options) => { if (options.softDelete) console .log( `User ${model.id} is being soft deleted!` ) }) model.on( 'destroyed' , (model, options) => { if (options.softDelete) console .log( `User ${model.id} has been soft deleted!` ) }) yield model.destroy()

Testing