This Bookshelf.js plugin enables you to define masks on your models and serialize to JSON based on its fields using the json-mask API.
Install the package via npm:
$ npm install --save bookshelf-mask
Require and register the bookshelf-mask plugin:
var bookshelf = require('bookshelf')(knex);
var mask = require('bookshelf-mask');
bookshelf.plugin(mask);
Define masks on your models with
masks class property:
var Author = bookshelf.Model.extend({
posts: {
return this.hasMany(Post);
},
tableName: 'Author'
}, {
masks: {
custom: 'id,name'
}
});
If you're using ES6 class syntax, define
masks as static property:
class Author extends bookshelf.Model {
get tableName() {
return 'Author';
}
posts() {
return this.hasMany(Post);
}
static masks = {
custom: 'id,name'
}
}
Use the
mask method to serialize the registered masks or pass the fields directly:
Author
.forge({ name: 'foo' })
.fetch({ withRelated: 'posts' })
.then(function(model) {
console.log(model.mask('custom'));
// => { id: 1, name: 'foo' }
console.log(model.mask('name,posts(title,body)'));
// => { name: 'foo', posts: [{ title: 'biz', body: 'baz' }, { title: 'qux', body: 'qix' }]}
});
The
mask method can be applied to collections and the same options accepted in
toJSON can also be provided.
Contributions are welcome and greatly appreciated, so feel free to fork this repository and submit pull requests.
$ npm test
bookshelf-mask enforces linting using ESLint with the Seegno-flavored ESLint config. We recommend you to install an eslint plugin in your editor of choice, although you can run the linter anytime with:
$ eslint src test
Please follow these advices to simplify the pull request workflow: