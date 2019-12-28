This Bookshelf.js plugin enables you to define which model columns have JSON format, preventing manual hook definition for each model with JSON columns.
Install the package via
npm:
$ npm install --save bookshelf-json-columns
Require and register the bookshelf-json-columns plugin:
var bookshelf = require('bookshelf')(knex);
var jsonColumns = require('bookshelf-json-columns');
bookshelf.plugin(jsonColumns);
Define which columns have JSON format with the
jsonColumns class property:
bookshelf.Model.extend({
tableName: 'foo'
}, {
jsonColumns: ['bar', 'biz']
});
If you're using ES6 class syntax, define
jsonColumns as static property:
class Model extends bookshelf.Model {
get tableName() {
return 'foo';
}
static jsonColumns = ['bar', 'biz'];
}
This plugin extends the
initialize and
save methods of Bookshelf's
Model, so if you are also extending or overriding them on your models make sure to call their prototype after your work is done:
bookshelf.Model.extend({
initialize: function() {
// Do some stuff.
store.addModel(this);
// Call the `initialize` prototype method.
bookshelf.Model.prototype.initialize.apply(this, arguments);
},
save: function() {
// Do some stuff.
store.validateModel(this);
// Call the `save` prototype method.
bookshelf.Model.prototype.save.apply(this, arguments);
},
tableName: 'foo'
}, {
jsonColumns: ['bar', 'biz']
});
Contributions are welcome and greatly appreciated, so feel free to fork this repository and submit pull requests.
bookshelf-json-columns supports PostgreSQL, SQLite3 and MySQL. You can find test suites for all these database engines in the test folder.
$ npm test
bookshelf-json-columns enforces linting using ESLint with the Seegno-flavored ESLint config. We recommend you to install an eslint plugin in your editor of choice, although you can run the linter anytime with:
$ eslint src test
Please follow these advices to simplify the pull request workflow: