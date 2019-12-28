This Bookshelf.js plugin enables you to define which model columns have JSON format, preventing manual hook definition for each model with JSON columns.

Status

Installation

Install the package via npm :

$ npm install --save bookshelf-json-columns

Usage

Require and register the bookshelf-json-columns plugin:

var bookshelf = require ( 'bookshelf' )(knex); var jsonColumns = require ( 'bookshelf-json-columns' ); bookshelf.plugin(jsonColumns);

Define which columns have JSON format with the jsonColumns class property:

bookshelf.Model.extend({ tableName : 'foo' }, { jsonColumns : [ 'bar' , 'biz' ] });

If you're using ES6 class syntax, define jsonColumns as static property:

class Model extends bookshelf . Model { get tableName() { return 'foo' ; } static jsonColumns = [ 'bar' , 'biz' ]; }

This plugin extends the initialize and save methods of Bookshelf's Model , so if you are also extending or overriding them on your models make sure to call their prototype after your work is done:

bookshelf.Model.extend({ initialize : function ( ) { store.addModel( this ); bookshelf.Model.prototype.initialize.apply( this , arguments ); }, save : function ( ) { store.validateModel( this ); bookshelf.Model.prototype.save.apply( this , arguments ); }, tableName : 'foo' }, { jsonColumns : [ 'bar' , 'biz' ] });

Contributing

Contributions are welcome and greatly appreciated, so feel free to fork this repository and submit pull requests.

bookshelf-json-columns supports PostgreSQL, SQLite3 and MySQL. You can find test suites for all these database engines in the test folder.

Setting up

Fork and clone the bookshelf-json-columns repository.

repository. Duplicate all .dist knexfiles and update them to your needs.

Make sure all the tests pass:

$ npm test

Linting

bookshelf-json-columns enforces linting using ESLint with the Seegno-flavored ESLint config. We recommend you to install an eslint plugin in your editor of choice, although you can run the linter anytime with:

$ eslint src test

Pull Request

Please follow these advices to simplify the pull request workflow:

If you add or enhance functionality, an update of README.md usage section should be part of the PR.

If your PR fixes a bug you should include tests that at least fail before your code changes and pass after.

Keep your branch rebased and fix all conflicts before submitting.

Make sure Travis build status is ok.

License

MIT