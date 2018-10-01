This is a plugin for Bookshelf.js that adds some functionality from the Laravel's eloquent ORM. Most notably it improves nested eager loading ( with function) and adds the withCount and whereHas functions while supporting existing Bookshelf plugins like registry, visibility, bookshelf-paranoia and others. All the functions documented here are accessible on both the static Bookshelf models and their instances.

About Bookshelf: Bookshelf is a JavaScript ORM for Node.js, built on the Knex SQL query builder. Featuring both promise based and traditional callback interfaces, providing transaction support, eager/nested-eager relation loading, polymorphic associations, and support for one-to-one, one-to-many, and many-to-many relations. It is designed to work well with PostgreSQL, MySQL, and SQLite3.

Requirements

requires node v7.6.0 or higher for ES2015 and async function support,

or higher for ES2015 and async function support, all the documented functions have been tested on Bookshelf 0.12.0, 0.10.4, 0.10.3 and MySQL.

Installation

Run the npm install command:

npm i --save bookshelf-eloquent

After installing bookshelf-eloquent, all you need to do is add it as a bookshelf plugin to enable it on your models.

let knex = require ( 'knex' )( require ( './knexfile.js' ).development); let bookshelf = require ( 'bookshelf' )(knex); bookshelf.plugin( require ( 'bookshelf-eloquent' ));

Example

If you are new to bookshelf this example might help you out. The example contains migrations, models and a config .env file. The main.js file contains code that creates a user and a group and then fetches the data from the database and prints it out.

Steps:

download the example.zip and extract it to a folder,

run the npm install command or yarn (if you have yarn installed) in the folder where you extracted the zip,

command or (if you have yarn installed) in the folder where you extracted the zip, install knex.js globally with the npm install knex -g command,

command, create a mysql database and name it be_example_schema (it is recommended that you pick the utf8_unicode_ci as the default collation),

(it is recommended that you pick the as the default collation), open the .env file and set your mysql password,

file and set your mysql password, run the knex migrate:latest command in the folder where you extracted the zip,

command in the folder where you extracted the zip, run the main.js file with the node main.js command or with your favourite debugging tool.

For more examples you can check out the test files in this repository.

List of supported relations

hasOne

belongsTo

hasMany

belongsToMany

List of all functions

Model

.get([options]) → Promise\<Bookshelf Collection>

→ Promise\<Bookshelf Collection> .first([options]) → Promise\<Bookshelf Model>

→ Promise\<Bookshelf Model> .select(columns) → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable

→ Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable Knex where statements (see the Where statements section)

section) .orderBy(column, [direction]) → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable Knex docs for orderBy

→ Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable Knex docs for orderBy .orderByRaw(sql) → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable Knex docs for orderByRaw

→ Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable Knex docs for orderByRaw .offset(value) / .skip → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable Knex docs for offset

→ Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable Knex docs for offset .limit(value) / .take → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable Knex docs for limit

→ Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable Knex docs for limit .with(withRelated, [signleRelationSubquery]) → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable

→ Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable .withSelect(relationName, columns, [subquery]) → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable

→ Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable .withCount(withRelated, [signleRelationSubquery]) → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable

→ Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable .has(relationName, [operator], [operand1], [operand2]) / .orHas → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable

→ Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable .where(~mixed~) / .orWhere → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable (nested where support)

→ Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable (nested where support) .whereHas(relationName, [subquery], [operator], [operand1], [operand2]) / .orWhereHas → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable

→ Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable .destroyAll([options]) / .deleteAll → Promise\<Bookshelf Model>

→ Promise\<Bookshelf Model> .withDeleted() / .withTrashed → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable

→ Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable .fakeSync([options]) → Promise\<Bookshelf Sync>

→ Promise\<Bookshelf Sync> .buildQuery([options]) → Promise\<Bookshelf Sync>

→ Promise\<Bookshelf Sync> .useTableAlias(alias) → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable

Collection

.add(data, [options]) → Bookshelf model | Bookshelf collection (this) / function is chainable

→ Bookshelf model | Bookshelf collection (this) / function is chainable .addMemo(data, [options]) → Bookshelf model | Bookshelf collection (this) / function is chainable

→ Bookshelf model | Bookshelf collection (this) / function is chainable .insert([ignoreDuplicates = false]) → Promise\<Bookshelf collection> (Promise\<this>)

→ Promise\<Bookshelf collection> (Promise\<this>) .insertBy(uniqueColumns, [selectColumns]) → Promise\<Bookshelf collection> (Promise\<this>)

→ Promise\<Bookshelf collection> (Promise\<this>) .replace() → Promise\<Bookshelf collection> (Promise\<this>)

Get, First and Select functions

.get([options]) → Promise\<Bookshelf Collection> {object} [options] Bookshelf fetchAll options. This function is the same as the Bookshelf's fetchAll function. It triggers the execution of a SQL statement that returns all the records that match the query. NOTE: If this function gets called as .get(string) then the call will be passed on to the Bookshelf get function. Examples: Require the user model. const User = require ( '../models/user' ); Get all users. let users = await User.get(); console .log(users.toJSON()); prints: [ { 'id' : 1, 'username' : 'user1' , ... }, { 'id' : 2, 'username' : 'user2' , ... }, ... ] Get all active users. let users = await User.where( 'active' , true ).get(); console .log(users.toJSON()); prints: [ { 'id' : 1, 'username' : 'user1' , 'active' : true , ... }, { 'id' : 3, 'username' : 'user3' , 'active' : true , ... }, ... ]

.first([options]) → Promise\<Bookshelf Model> {object} [options] Bookshelf fetch options. This function is the same as the Bookshelf's fetch function. It triggers the execution of a SQL statement that returns the first record that matches the query. Examples: Require the user model. const User = require ( '../models/user' ); Get the first user. let users = await User.get(); console .log(users.toJSON()); prints: { 'id' : 1, 'username' : 'user1' , ... } Get the first active user. let users = await User.where( 'active' , true ).first(); console .log(users.toJSON()); prints: { 'id' : 1, 'username' : 'user1' , 'active' : true , ... }

.select(columns) → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable {string|string[]} columns List of columns that we want to select from the database. This function a substitute for the fetch columns option. Examples: Require the user model. const User = require ( '../models/user' ); Select usernames of all users. let users = await User.select( 'username' ).get(); console .log(users.toJSON()); prints: [ { 'username' : 'user1' }, { 'username' : 'user2' }, ... ] Select 'id', 'username' and 'active' columns of the first active user. let users = await User.select([ 'id' , 'active' ]).where( 'active' , true ).first(); console .log(users.toJSON()); prints: { 'id' : 1, 'username' : 'user1' , 'active' : true }



Where statements

Knex has a lot of useful where methods that are not directly accessible from the Bookshelf Model. Now all of the Knex where methods are directly attached to the Bookshelf Model. For the detailed documentation you can checkout the Knex documentation. All the where methods are chainable. The full list of methods:

.where(~mixed~) / .orWhere .where(column, value) .where(column, operator, value) .where(object) --- object is a list of keys and values .where(knex builder) --- grouped subquery

.whereNot(~mixed~) / .orWhereNot .whereNot(column, value) .whereNot(column, operator, value) .whereNot(object) --- object is a list of keys and values .whereNot(knex builder) --- grouped subquery

.whereIn(column, array|callback|knex builder) / .orWhereIn

.whereNotIn(column, array|callback|knex builder) / .orWhereNotIn

.whereNull(column) / .orWhereNull

.whereNotNull(column) / .orWhereNotNull

.whereExists(builder | callback) / .orWhereExists

.whereNotExists(builder | callback) / .orWhereNotExists

.whereBetween(column, ~mixed~) / .orWhereBetween .whereBetween(column, range) --- range is an array with [from, to] values .whereBetween(column, from, to) --- added with this plugin (not in Knex documentation)

.whereNotBetween(column, ~mixed~) / .orWhereNotBetween .whereNotBetween(column, range) --- range is an array with [from, to] values .whereNotBetween(column, from, to) --- added with this plugin (not in Knex documentation)

.whereLike(column, value) / .orWhereLike --- added with this plugin (not in Knex documentation)

.whereNotLike(column, value) / .orWhereNotLike --- added with this plugin (not in Knex documentation)

Examples:

Require account and user models.

const User = require ( '../models/user' ); const Account = require ( '../models/account' );

Get all users where their firstName is 'Test' and their lastName is 'User'. var users = await User.where({ firstName : 'Test' , lastName : 'User' }).select( 'id' ).get(); SQL: select `id` from `users` where `firstName` = 'Test' and `lastName` = 'User'

Get all users with id 1. var users = await User.where( 'id' , 1 ).get(); SQL: select * from `users` where `id` = 1

Get all users where their id is 1 or is greater than 10 or their name is 'Tester'. var users = await User.where( function ( ) { this .where( 'id' , 1 ).orWhere( 'id' , '>' , 10 ); }).orWhere({ name : 'Tester' }).get(); SQL: select * from `users` where ( `id` = 1 or `id` > 10 ) or ( `name` = 'Tester' )

Get all users where their columnName is like '%rowlikeme%'. var users = await User.whereLike( 'columnName' , '%rowlikeme%' ).get(); SQL: select * from `users` where `columnName` like '%rowlikeme%'

Get all users where their 'votes' column value is greater than 100. var users = await User.where( 'votes' , '>' , 100 ).get(); SQL: select * from `users` where `votes` > 100

Get all accounts belonging to users that have more than 100 votes and have active status or have the name 'John'. var subquery = await User.where( 'votes' , '>' , 100 ).andWhere( 'status' , 'active' ) .orWhere( 'name' , 'John' ).select( 'id' ).buildQuery(); var accounts = await Account.whereIn( 'userId' , subquery.query).get(); SQL: select * from `accounts` where `userId` in ( select `id` from `users` where `votes` > 100 and `status` = 'active' or `name` = 'John' )

Select names of all users with id in [1, 2, 3] or in [4, 5, 6]. var users = await User.select( 'name' ).whereIn( 'id' , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) .orWhereIn( 'id' , [ 4 , 5 , 6 ]).get(); SQL: select `name` from `users` where `id` in ( 1 , 2 , 3 ) or `id` in ( 4 , 5 , 6 )

Select names of all users belonging to active accounts (with Knex subquery). var users = await User.select( 'name' ) .whereIn( 'accountId' , function ( ) { this .select( 'id' ).from( 'accounts' ).where( 'status' , 'active' ); }) SQL: select `name` from `users` where `accountId` in ( select `id` from `accounts` where `status` = 'active' )

Select names of all users belonging to active accounts (with Bookshelf subquery). var subquery = await Account.select( 'id' ).where( 'status' , 'active' ).buildQuery(); var users = await User.select( 'name' ) .whereIn( 'accountId' , subquery.query).get(); SQL: select `name` from `users` where `accountId` in ( select `id` from `accounts` where `status` = 'active' )

Get all users that were never updated (have the 'updatedAt' timestamp not set). var users = await User.whereNull( 'updatedAt' ).get(); SQL: select * from `users` where `updatedAt` is null

Get all users where their vote count is between 1 and 100. var users = await User.whereBetween( 'votes' , 1 , 100 ).get(); SQL: select * from `users` where `votes` between 1 and 100

Nested where example: Get (select) all users that have at least 100 votes and have at least one post or comment. Filter logic: (votes > 100) and ((at least one comment) or (at least one post)). var users = await User.where( ( subQuery ) => { subQuery.where( 'votes' , '>' , 100 ); subQuery.where( ( subSubQuery ) => { subSubQuery.whereHas( 'comments' ); subSubQuery.orWhereHas( 'posts' ); }); }).get(); SQL: select `users` .* from `users` where ( `votes` > 100 and (( exists ( select * from `comments` where `createdById` in ( `users` . `id` ))) or ( exists ( select * from `posts` where `createdById` in ( `users` . `id` )))))

Other Knex functions

For the detailed documentation you can checkout the Knex documentation. All these functions are chainable.

Examples:

Order users by the time of creation and get the third page of results if we display 10 users per page (skip the first 20 users and display users from 21st to 30th place). const User = require ( '../models/user' ); var users = await User.select([ 'id' , 'username' , 'number' ]) .orderBy( 'createdAt' ) .offset( 20 ).limit( 10 ) .get(); SQL: select `id` , `username` , `number` from `users` order by `users` . `createdAt` ASC limit 10 offset 20

With (Eager loading)

.with(withRelated, [signleRelationSubquery]) → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable {string|string[]|object} withRelated - A relation (with an optional alias), or list of relations, to be eager loaded as part of the fetch operation (either one or more relation names or objects mapping relation names to subquery callbacks), {function} [signleRelationSubquery] - If the withRelated parameter is a single relation (string) you can pass the it's subquery callback to this parameter.

.withSelect(relationName, columns, [subquery]) → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable {string} relationName - Name of the relation (with an optional alias) that you want to eager load. {string|string[]} columns - List of columns on the related model that we want to get from database. {function} [subquery] - Optional nested query callback.



Examples:

Require the user model.

const User = require ( '../models/user' );

Simple eager loading example. Get all users with their posts and comments (in this example aliases are used but they are optional). var users = await User.with( 'posts.comments as postsAlias.commentsAlias' ).get();

Get all users with their posts and comments and only select the 'text' column of the comments. var users = await User.withSelect( 'posts.comments' , [ 'text' ]).get();

Get all users with their posts and comments where post title doesn't start with 'a'. Select only the 'id' and 'text' of posts and 'text' of comments. ```javascript var users = await User .withSelect( 'posts' , [ 'id' , 'text' ], (q) => { q.whereNotLike( 'title' , 'a%' ); q.withSelect( 'comments' , 'text' ); }). get (); ```

Get all comments with their posts where the post title doesn't start with 'a'. Load also the creators (users) of posts and comments. Select only the 'text' and 'createdById' columns of posts and the usernames of creators. ```javascript var comments = await Comment .withSelect( 'post' , [ 'text' , 'createdById' ], (q) => { q.whereNotLike( 'title' , 'a%' ); q.withSelect( 'createdBy' , 'username' ); }).withSelect( 'createdBy' , 'username' ). get (); ```

Same as the previous example only with an object as the withRelated parameter. var comments = await Comment.with({ 'post' : ( q ) => { q.select([ 'text' , 'createdById' ]); q.whereNotLike( 'title' , 'a%' ); q.withSelect( 'createdBy' , 'username' ); }, 'createdBy' : ( q ) => { q.select( 'username' ); }, }).get();

WithCount

If you want to count the number of results from a relationship without actually loading them you may use the withCount method, which will place a {camelCaseRelation}Count column on your resulting models.

.withCount(withRelated, [signleRelationSubquery]) → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable {object|string|string[]} withRelated An object where keys are relation names and their values are subquery functions (if you don't want to specify a subquery function you can set the value to null instead). Can also be a single relations name with an optional alias (string) or an array of relation names (string[]). {function} [signleRelationSubquery] If the withRelated parameter is a single relation (string) you can pass the it's subquery callback to this parameter.

→ Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable

Examples:

Require the user model.

const User = require ( '../models/user' );

Get all users with their post counts. Select only the 'id' and posts count as 'postsCountAlias' (Alias is optional - by default the generated attribute would be 'postsCount'). var users = await User.select( 'id' ).withCount( 'posts as postsCountAlias' ).get(); console .log(users.toJSON()); prints: [ {'id': 1 , 'postsCountAlias': 7 }, {'id': 2 , 'postsCountAlias': 3 }, ... ]

prints: Get all users with: the count of comments their recieved on their posts (count only the comments where the text doesn't start with 'q'), the count of different tags attached to their posts, the count of comments they have written where the text doesn't start with 'q'. var users = await User.withCount( 'posts.comments' , (q) => { q.whereNotLike( 'text' , 'q%' ); }) .withCount( 'posts.tags' ) .withCount( 'comments' , (q) => { q.whereNotLike( 'text' , 'q%' ); }).get(); console .log(users.toJSON()); prints: [ { id: 1 , username: 'admin' , postsCommentsCount: 7 , postsTagsCount: 5 , commentsCount: 1 , ... }, { id: 2 , username: 'admin.group' , postsCommentsCount: 6 , postsTagsCount: 9 , commentsCount: 3 , ... }, ... ]

Same as the previous example only with an object as the withRelated parameter. var users = await User.withCount({ 'posts.comments' : ( q ) => { q.whereNotLike( 'text' , 'q%' ); }, 'posts.tags' : null , 'comments' : ( q ) => { q.whereNotLike( 'text' , 'q%' ); }, }).get() console .log(users.toJSON()); prints: [ { id: 1 , username: 'admin' , postsCommentsCount: 7 , postsTagsCount: 5 , commentsCount: 1 , ... }, { id: 2 , username: 'admin.group' , postsCommentsCount: 6 , postsTagsCount: 9 , commentsCount: 3 , ... }, ... ]

Has and WhereHas

When accessing the records for a model, you may wish to limit your results based on the existence of a relationship. For example, imagine you want to retrieve all blog posts that have at least one comment. To do so, you may pass the name of the relationship to the has method:

.has(relationName, [operator], [operand1], [operand2]) / .orHas → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable {string} relationName Relation name by which we want to filter. {string} [operator] Filter operator. {numeric|string} [operand1] Filter operand1. {numeric|string} [operand2] Filter operand2. Examples: Require the user model. const User = require ( '../models/user' ); Get all users which have at least one post. var users = await User.has( 'posts' ).get(); SQL: select * from `users` where exists ( select * from `posts` where `createdById` in ( `users` . `id` )) Get all users which have at least five posts. var users = await User.has( 'posts' , '>=' , 5 ).get(); SQL: select * from `users` where ( select count (*) from `posts` where `createdById` in ( `users` . `id` )) >= 5 Get all users which have at least one comment on their posts. var users = await User.has( 'posts.comments' ).get(); SQL: select * from `users` where exists ( select * from `comments` where `postId` in ( select `id` from `posts` where `createdById` in ( `users` . `id` ) ) )



If you need even more power, you may use the whereHas and orWhereHas methods to put "where" conditions on your has queries. These methods allow you to add customized constraints to a relationship constraint, such as checking the content of a comment:

.whereHas(relationName, [subquery], [operator], [operand1], [operand2]) / .orWhereHas → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable {string} relationName Relation name by which we want to filter. {function} [subquery] This filter can be nested. {string} [operator] Filter operator. {numeric|string} [operand1] Filter operand1. {numeric|string} [operand2] Filter operand2. Examples: Require the user model. const User = require ( '../models/user' ); Get all users which have at least one post where title starts with 'foo'. var users = await User.whereHas( 'posts' , (q) => { q.where( 'title' , 'like' , 'foo%' ); }).get(); SQL: select * from `users` where exists ( select * from `posts` where `createdById` in ( `users` . `id` ) and `title` like 'foo%' ); Get all users which have at least five posts where title starts with 'foo'. var users = await User.whereHas( 'posts' , (q) => { q.where( 'title' , 'like' , 'foo%' ); }, '>=' , 5 ).get(); SQL: select * from `users` where ( select count (*) from `posts` where `createdById` in ( `users` . `id` ) and `title` like 'foo%' ) >= 5 ; Get all users which have at least one comment on their posts where text starts with 'bar'. var users = await User.whereHas( 'posts.comments' , (q) => { q.where( 'text' , 'like' , 'bar%' ); }).get(); SQL: select * from `users` where exists ( select * from `comments` where `postId` in ( select `id` from `posts` where `createdById` in ( `users` . `id` ) ) and `text` like 'bar%' ); Get all users which have at least one post where title starts with 'foo' and has at least one comment. var users = await User.whereHas( 'posts' , (q) => { q.where( 'title' , 'like' , 'foo%' ); q.has( 'comments' ); }).get(); SQL: select * from `users` where exists ( select * from `posts` where `createdById` in ( `users` . `id` ) and `title` like 'foo%' and exists ( select * from `comments` where `postId` in ( `posts` . `id` ) ) );



Destroy / Delete All

.destroyAll([options]) / .deleteAll → Promise\<Bookshelf Model> {object} [options] Bookshelf destroy options. This function deletes all model records where their id is bigger or equal 0 (>= 0). It supports the bookshelf-paranoia plugin for soft deleting. Examples: const User = require ( '../models/user' ); await User.deleteAll(); SQL: delete from `users` where `id` >= 0



WithDeleted / WithTrashed (bookshelf-paranoia)

.withDeleted() / .withTrashed → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable Support for bookshelf-paranoia Bookshelf plugin. Bookshelf-eloquent adds the .withDeleted() and .withTrashed() function which allow you to retrieve soft deleted rows. Example: Now you can use .withDeleted() / .withTrashed() var user = await User.where( 'id' , 57 ).withDeleted().first(); instead of the fetch options (old way): var user = await User.where( 'id' , 57 ).first({ withDeleted : true });

Complete list of function synonyms

.get([options]) is Bookshelf's fetchAll,

is Bookshelf's fetchAll, .first([options]) is Bookshelf's fetch,

is Bookshelf's fetch, .delete([options]) is Bookshelf's destroy,

is Bookshelf's destroy, .withDeleted() is a synonym for .withTrashed()

Miscellaneous

.fakeSync([options]) → Promise\<Bookshelf Sync> {object} [options] Bookshelf fetch options. Triggers plugins (like bookshelf-paranoia) that listen to the Bookshelf fetch events by triggering the fetching event. Function returns a Promise\<Bookshelf Sync>. Example const User = require ( '../models/user' ); var sync = await User.where( 'id' , 57 ).fakeSync(); var knexBuilder = sync.query; console .log(knexBuilder.toString()); prints: select * from `users` where `id` = 57

.buildQuery([options]) → Promise\<Bookshelf Sync> {object} [options] Bookshelf fetch options. Should be used for subquery building. Similar to the fakeSync function. Triggers plugins (like bookshelf-paranoia) that listen to the Bookshelf fetch events by triggering the fetching event. Also selects the Bookshelf fetch options columns. Function returns a Promise\<Bookshelf Sync>. Example const User = require ( '../models/user' ); var sync = await User.where( 'id' , 57 ).buildQuery({ columns : [ 'id' , 'username' ]}); var knexBuilder = sync.query; console .log(knexBuilder.toString()); prints: select `id` , `username` from `users` where `id` = 57

.useTableAlias(alias) → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable {string} alias Table alias name. Example const User = require ( '../models/user' ); var sync = await User.where( 'id' , 57 ).useTableAlias( 't' ).buildQuery(); var knexBuilder = sync.query; console .log(knexBuilder.toString()); prints: select `t` .* from `users` as `t` where `id` = 57



Bulk insert