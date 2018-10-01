This is a plugin for Bookshelf.js that adds some functionality from the Laravel's eloquent ORM. Most notably it improves nested eager loading (
with function) and adds the
withCount and
whereHas functions while supporting existing Bookshelf plugins like registry, visibility, bookshelf-paranoia and others. All the functions documented here are accessible on both the static Bookshelf models and their instances.
About Bookshelf: Bookshelf is a JavaScript ORM for Node.js, built on the Knex SQL query builder. Featuring both promise based and traditional callback interfaces, providing transaction support, eager/nested-eager relation loading, polymorphic associations, and support for one-to-one, one-to-many, and many-to-many relations. It is designed to work well with PostgreSQL, MySQL, and SQLite3.
Run the npm install command:
npm i --save bookshelf-eloquent
After installing bookshelf-eloquent, all you need to do is add it as a bookshelf plugin to enable it on your models.
let knex = require('knex')(require('./knexfile.js').development);
let bookshelf = require('bookshelf')(knex);
// Add the plugin
bookshelf.plugin(require('bookshelf-eloquent'));
If you are new to bookshelf this example might help you out.
The example contains migrations, models and a config
.env file.
The
main.js file contains code that creates a user and a group and then fetches the data from the database and prints it out.
Steps:
npm install command or
yarn (if you have yarn installed) in the folder where you extracted the zip,
npm install knex -g command,
be_example_schema (it is recommended that you pick the
utf8_unicode_ci as the default collation),
.env file and set your mysql password,
knex migrate:latest command in the folder where you extracted the zip,
main.js file with the
node main.js command or with your favourite debugging tool.
For more examples you can check out the test files in this repository.
.get([options]) → Promise\<Bookshelf Collection>
{object}
[options] Bookshelf fetchAll options.
This function is the same as the Bookshelf's fetchAll function. It triggers the execution of a SQL statement that returns all the records that match the query.
NOTE: If this function gets called as .get(string) then the call will be passed on to the Bookshelf get function.
Examples:
Require the user model.
const User = require('../models/user');
Get all users.
let users = await User.get();
console.log(users.toJSON());
prints:
[
{'id': 1, 'username': 'user1', ... },
{'id': 2, 'username': 'user2', ... },
...
]
Get all active users.
let users = await User.where('active', true).get();
console.log(users.toJSON());
prints:
[
{'id': 1, 'username': 'user1', 'active': true, ... },
{'id': 3, 'username': 'user3', 'active': true, ... },
...
]
.first([options]) → Promise\<Bookshelf Model>
{object}
[options] Bookshelf fetch options.
This function is the same as the Bookshelf's fetch function. It triggers the execution of a SQL statement that returns the first record that matches the query.
Examples:
Require the user model.
const User = require('../models/user');
Get the first user.
let users = await User.get();
console.log(users.toJSON());
prints:
{'id': 1, 'username': 'user1', ... }
Get the first active user.
let users = await User.where('active', true).first();
console.log(users.toJSON());
prints:
{'id': 1, 'username': 'user1', 'active': true, ... }
.select(columns) → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable
{string|string[]}
columns List of columns that we want to select from the database.
This function a substitute for the fetch columns option.
Examples:
Require the user model.
const User = require('../models/user');
Select usernames of all users.
let users = await User.select('username').get();
console.log(users.toJSON());
prints:
[
{'username': 'user1'},
{'username': 'user2'},
...
]
Select 'id', 'username' and 'active' columns of the first active user.
let users = await User.select(['id', 'active']).where('active', true).first();
console.log(users.toJSON());
prints:
{'id': 1, 'username': 'user1', 'active': true}
Knex has a lot of useful where methods that are not directly accessible from the Bookshelf Model. Now all of the Knex where methods are directly attached to the Bookshelf Model. For the detailed documentation you can checkout the Knex documentation. All the where methods are chainable. The full list of methods:
added with this plugin (not in Knex documentation)
added with this plugin (not in Knex documentation)
added with this plugin (not in Knex documentation)
added with this plugin (not in Knex documentation)
Examples:
Require account and user models.
const User = require('../models/user');
const Account = require('../models/account');
Get all users where their firstName is 'Test' and their lastName is 'User'.
var users = await User.where({
firstName: 'Test',
lastName: 'User'
}).select('id').get();
SQL:
select `id` from `users` where `firstName` = 'Test' and `lastName` = 'User'
Get all users with id 1.
var users = await User.where('id', 1).get();
SQL:
select * from `users` where `id` = 1
Get all users where their id is 1 or is greater than 10 or their name is 'Tester'.
var users = await User.where(function() {
// knex query
this.where('id', 1).orWhere('id', '>', 10);
}).orWhere({name: 'Tester'}).get();
SQL:
select * from `users` where (`id` = 1 or `id` > 10) or (`name` = 'Tester')
Get all users where their columnName is like '%rowlikeme%'.
var users = await User.whereLike('columnName', '%rowlikeme%').get();
SQL:
select * from `users` where `columnName` like '%rowlikeme%'
Get all users where their 'votes' column value is greater than 100.
var users = await User.where('votes', '>', 100).get();
SQL:
select * from `users` where `votes` > 100
Get all accounts belonging to users that have more than 100 votes and have active status or have the name 'John'.
var subquery = await User.where('votes', '>', 100).andWhere('status', 'active')
.orWhere('name', 'John').select('id').buildQuery();
var accounts = await Account.whereIn('userId', subquery.query).get();
SQL:
select * from `accounts` where `userId` in (
select `id` from `users` where `votes` > 100 and `status` = 'active' or `name` = 'John'
)
Select names of all users with id in [1, 2, 3] or in [4, 5, 6].
var users = await User.select('name').whereIn('id', [1, 2, 3])
.orWhereIn('id', [4, 5, 6]).get();
SQL:
select `name` from `users` where `id` in (1, 2, 3) or `id` in (4, 5, 6)
Select names of all users belonging to active accounts (with Knex subquery).
var users = await User.select('name')
.whereIn('accountId', function() {
// knex query
this.select('id').from('accounts').where('status', 'active');
})
SQL:
select `name` from `users` where `accountId` in (select `id` from `accounts` where `status` = 'active')
Select names of all users belonging to active accounts (with Bookshelf subquery).
var subquery = await Account.select('id').where('status', 'active').buildQuery();
var users = await User.select('name')
.whereIn('accountId', subquery.query).get();
SQL:
select `name` from `users` where `accountId` in (select `id` from `accounts` where `status` = 'active')
Get all users that were never updated (have the 'updatedAt' timestamp not set).
var users = await User.whereNull('updatedAt').get();
SQL:
select * from `users` where `updatedAt` is null
Get all users where their vote count is between 1 and 100.
var users = await User.whereBetween('votes', 1, 100).get();
SQL:
select * from `users` where `votes` between 1 and 100
Nested where example:
Get (select) all users that have at least 100 votes and have at least one post or comment.
Filter logic: (votes > 100) and ((at least one comment) or (at least one post)).
var users = await User.where((subQuery) => {
subQuery.where('votes', '>', 100);
subQuery.where((subSubQuery) => {
subSubQuery.whereHas('comments');
subSubQuery.orWhereHas('posts');
});
}).get();
SQL:
select `users`.* from `users` where (`votes` > 100 and ((exists (select * from `comments` where `createdById` in (`users`.`id`))) or (exists (select * from `posts` where `createdById` in (`users`.`id`)))))
For the detailed documentation you can checkout the Knex documentation. All these functions are chainable.
Examples:
Order users by the time of creation and get the third page of results if we display 10 users per page (skip the first 20 users and display users from 21st to 30th place).
// Require the user model.
const User = require('../models/user');
var users = await User.select(['id', 'username', 'number'])
.orderBy('createdAt')
.offset(20).limit(10)
.get();
SQL:
select `id`, `username`, `number` from `users` order by `users`.`createdAt` ASC limit 10 offset 20
.with(withRelated, [signleRelationSubquery]) → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable
withRelated - A relation (with an optional alias), or list of relations, to be eager loaded as part of the fetch operation (either one or more relation names or objects mapping relation names to subquery callbacks),
[signleRelationSubquery] - If the
withRelated parameter is a single relation (string) you can pass the it's subquery callback to this parameter.
.withSelect(relationName, columns, [subquery]) → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable
relationName - Name of the relation (with an optional alias) that you want to eager load.
columns - List of columns on the related model that we want to get from database.
[subquery] - Optional nested query callback.
Examples:
Require the user model.
const User = require('../models/user');
var users = await User.with('posts.comments as postsAlias.commentsAlias').get();
var users = await User.withSelect('posts.comments', ['text']).get();
```javascript
var users = await User.withSelect('posts', ['id', 'text'], (q) => {
q.whereNotLike('title', 'a%');
q.withSelect('comments', 'text');
}).get();
```
```javascript
var comments = await Comment.withSelect('post', ['text', 'createdById'], (q) => {
q.whereNotLike('title', 'a%');
q.withSelect('createdBy', 'username');
}).withSelect('createdBy', 'username').get();
```
var comments = await Comment.with({
'post': (q) => {
q.select(['text', 'createdById']);
q.whereNotLike('title', 'a%');
q.withSelect('createdBy', 'username');
},
'createdBy': (q) => {
q.select('username');
},
}).get();
If you want to count the number of results from a relationship without actually loading them you may use the withCount method, which will place a {camelCaseRelation}Count column on your resulting models.
withRelated An object where keys are relation names and their values are subquery functions (if you don't want to specify a subquery function you can set the value to null instead). Can also be a single relations name with an optional alias (string) or an array of relation names (string[]).
withRelated parameter is a single relation (string) you can pass the it's subquery callback to this parameter.
Examples:
Require the user model.
const User = require('../models/user');
prints:
var users = await User.select('id').withCount('posts as postsCountAlias').get();
console.log(users.toJSON());
[
{'id': 1, 'postsCountAlias': 7},
{'id': 2, 'postsCountAlias': 3},
...
]
prints:
var users = await User.withCount('posts.comments', (q) => {
q.whereNotLike('text', 'q%');
})
.withCount('posts.tags')
.withCount('comments', (q) => {
q.whereNotLike('text', 'q%');
}).get();
console.log(users.toJSON());
[
{ id: 1, username: 'admin', postsCommentsCount: 7, postsTagsCount: 5, commentsCount: 1, ... },
{ id: 2, username: 'admin.group', postsCommentsCount: 6, postsTagsCount: 9, commentsCount: 3, ... },
...
]
prints:
var users = await User.withCount({
'posts.comments': (q) => {
q.whereNotLike('text', 'q%');
},
'posts.tags': null,
'comments': (q) => {
q.whereNotLike('text', 'q%');
},
}).get()
console.log(users.toJSON());
[
{ id: 1, username: 'admin', postsCommentsCount: 7, postsTagsCount: 5, commentsCount: 1, ... },
{ id: 2, username: 'admin.group', postsCommentsCount: 6, postsTagsCount: 9, commentsCount: 3, ... },
...
]
When accessing the records for a model, you may wish to limit your results based on the existence of a relationship. For example, imagine you want to retrieve all blog posts that have at least one comment. To do so, you may pass the name of the relationship to the
has method:
.has(relationName, [operator], [operand1], [operand2]) / .orHas → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable
{string}
relationName Relation name by which we want to filter.
{string}
[operator] Filter operator.
{numeric|string}
[operand1] Filter operand1.
{numeric|string}
[operand2] Filter operand2.
Examples:
Require the user model.
const User = require('../models/user');
Get all users which have at least one post.
var users = await User.has('posts').get();
SQL:
select * from `users` where exists (select * from `posts` where `createdById` in (`users`.`id`))
Get all users which have at least five posts.
var users = await User.has('posts', '>=', 5).get();
SQL:
select * from `users` where (select count(*) from `posts` where `createdById` in (`users`.`id`)) >= 5
Get all users which have at least one comment on their posts.
var users = await User.has('posts.comments').get();
SQL:
select * from `users` where exists (
select * from `comments` where `postId` in (
select `id` from `posts` where `createdById` in (`users`.`id`)
)
)
If you need even more power, you may use the
whereHas and
orWhereHas methods to put "where" conditions on your
has queries. These methods allow you to add customized constraints to a relationship constraint, such as checking the content of a comment:
.whereHas(relationName, [subquery], [operator], [operand1], [operand2]) / .orWhereHas → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable
{string}
relationName Relation name by which we want to filter.
{function}
[subquery] This filter can be nested.
{string}
[operator] Filter operator.
{numeric|string}
[operand1] Filter operand1.
{numeric|string}
[operand2] Filter operand2.
Examples:
Require the user model.
const User = require('../models/user');
Get all users which have at least one post where title starts with 'foo'.
var users = await User.whereHas('posts', (q) => {
q.where('title', 'like', 'foo%');
}).get();
SQL:
select * from `users` where exists (
select * from `posts` where `createdById` in (`users`.`id`) and `title` like 'foo%'
);
Get all users which have at least five posts where title starts with 'foo'.
var users = await User.whereHas('posts', (q) => {
q.where('title', 'like', 'foo%');
}, '>=', 5).get();
SQL:
select * from `users` where (
select count(*) from `posts` where `createdById` in (`users`.`id`) and `title` like 'foo%'
) >= 5;
Get all users which have at least one comment on their posts where text starts with 'bar'.
var users = await User.whereHas('posts.comments', (q) => {
q.where('text', 'like', 'bar%');
}).get();
SQL:
select * from `users` where exists (
select * from `comments` where `postId` in (
select `id` from `posts` where `createdById` in (`users`.`id`)
) and `text` like 'bar%'
);
Get all users which have at least one post where title starts with 'foo' and has at least one comment.
var users = await User.whereHas('posts', (q) => {
q.where('title', 'like', 'foo%');
q.has('comments');
}).get();
SQL:
select * from `users` where exists (
select * from `posts` where `createdById` in (`users`.`id`) and `title` like 'foo%' and exists (
select * from `comments` where `postId` in (`posts`.`id`)
)
);
.destroyAll([options]) / .deleteAll → Promise\<Bookshelf Model>
{object}
[options] Bookshelf destroy options.
This function deletes all model records where their id is bigger or equal 0 (>= 0). It supports the bookshelf-paranoia plugin for soft deleting.
Examples:
// Require the user model.
const User = require('../models/user');
// Delete all users.
await User.deleteAll();
SQL:
delete from `users` where `id` >= 0
.withDeleted() / .withTrashed → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable
Support for bookshelf-paranoia Bookshelf plugin. Bookshelf-eloquent adds the .withDeleted() and .withTrashed() function which allow you to retrieve soft deleted rows.
Example:
Now you can use .withDeleted() / .withTrashed()
var user = await User.where('id', 57).withDeleted().first();
instead of the fetch options (old way):
var user = await User.where('id', 57).first({ withDeleted: true });
.fakeSync([options]) → Promise\<Bookshelf Sync>
{object}
[options] Bookshelf fetch options.
Triggers plugins (like bookshelf-paranoia) that listen to the Bookshelf fetch events by triggering the
fetching event. Function returns a Promise\<Bookshelf Sync>.
Example
const User = require('../models/user');
var sync = await User.where('id', 57).fakeSync();
var knexBuilder = sync.query;
console.log(knexBuilder.toString());
prints:
select * from `users` where `id` = 57
.buildQuery([options]) → Promise\<Bookshelf Sync>
{object}
[options] Bookshelf fetch options.
Should be used for subquery building. Similar to the
fakeSync function. Triggers plugins (like bookshelf-paranoia) that listen to the Bookshelf fetch events by triggering the
fetching event. Also selects the Bookshelf fetch options columns. Function returns a Promise\<Bookshelf Sync>.
Example
const User = require('../models/user');
var sync = await User.where('id', 57).buildQuery({columns: ['id', 'username']});
var knexBuilder = sync.query;
console.log(knexBuilder.toString());
prints:
select `id`, `username` from `users` where `id` = 57
.useTableAlias(alias) → Bookshelf model (this) / function is chainable
{string}
alias Table alias name.
Example
const User = require('../models/user');
var sync = await User.where('id', 57).useTableAlias('t').buildQuery();
var knexBuilder = sync.query;
console.log(knexBuilder.toString());
prints:
select `t`.* from `users` as `t` where `id` = 57
.add(data, [options]) → Bookshelf model | Bookshelf collection (this) / function is chainable
{object|object[]}
data Model data. Function returns a Bookshelf model if
If the
data parameter is an object then the function returns a Bookshelf model.
If the
data parameter is an object[] then the function returns a Bookshelf collection (this) / function is chainable
{object}
[options] Bookshelf model forge options.
This function is overriden Bookshelf collection add function.
NOTE: this function is not chainable anymore unless you pass an object[] for the
data parameter.
Examples
Add some users to a user collection.
// Require the user model.
const User = require('../models/user');
// Create a Bookshelf collection.
var userCollection = User.collection();
// Add the users to the collection.
var user1 = userCollection.add({name: 'Geovanny Waelchi Jr.', number: 81});
var user2 = userCollection.add({name: 'Christ Green', number: 35});
var user3 = userCollection.add({name: 'Timmy Windler', number: 2});
// Add some more users as an array.
userCollection.add([
{name: 'Francisca Altenwerth DDS', number: 33},
{name: 'Lamont Brekke I', number: 55},
{name: 'Georgiana Frami', number: 36}
]);
.insert([ignoreDuplicates = false]) → Promise\<Bookshelf collection> (Promise\<this>)
{boolean}
ignoreDuplicates Add 'on duplicate ignore' to the SQL statement.
If
ignoreDuplicates is
false then all the inserted models will also get their ids automatically attached.
If
ignoreDuplicates is
true then the automatic retrieval of model ids is not possible (in MySQL). If you need this functionality please use the
insertBy function instead.
Examples
Require the user model.
const User = require('../models/user');
Bulk insert 3 users to the database.
// Create a Bookshelf collection.
var userCollection = User.collection();
// Add the users to the collection.
var user1 = userCollection.add({name: 'Geovanny Waelchi Jr.', number: 81});
var user2 = userCollection.add({name: 'Christ Green', number: 35});
var user3 = userCollection.add({name: 'Timmy Windler', number: 2});
// Run the bulk insert sql statement.
await userCollection.insert();
// Print the third user.
console.log(user3.toJSON());
prints:
{ name: 'Timmy Windler', number: 2, id: 3 }
Now we bulk insert 2 users to the database one of wich already has a duplicate name in the database (the number of the duplicate user is also changed from 35 to 89 to show that the user won't be updated but just ignored). In the database the
name column is set to
unique.
// Create a new Bookshelf collection.
var userCollection = User.collection();
// Add the users to the collection.
var user1 = userCollection.add({name: 'Christ Green', number: 89}); // This one already has a duplicate name in the database.
var user2 = userCollection.add({name: 'Nellie Ortiz', number: 13}); // This one is new.
// Run the bulk insert sql statement with `ignoreDuplicates` flag set to `true`.
await userCollection.insert(true);
// Print the duplicate user.
console.log(user1.toJSON());
prints:
NOTE: The model id was not attached because the
ignoreDuplicates flag was set to
true.
{ name: 'Christ Green', number: 89 }
NOTE: If we select all users from the database we can see that the duplicate user was not updated.
var users = await User.select(['id', 'name', 'number']).get();
console.log(users.toJSON());
prints:
[
{ id: 145261, name: 'Geovanny Waelchi Jr.', number: 81 },
{ id: 145262, name: 'Christ Green', number: 35 },
{ id: 145263, name: 'Timmy Windler', number: 2 },
{ id: 145264, name: 'Nellie Ortiz', number: 13 }
]
.addMemo(data, [options]) → Bookshelf model | Bookshelf collection (this) / function is chainable
{object|object[]}
data Model data. Function returns a Bookshelf model if
If the
data parameter is an object then the function returns a Bookshelf model.
If the
data parameter is an object[] then the function returns a Bookshelf collection (this) / function is chainable
{object}
[options] Bookshelf model forge options.
This function is add function with memoization. The memoizee package is used for this functionality.
Examples
NOTE: In the database the
name column is set to
unique.
// Require the user model.
const User = require('../models/user');
// Create a Bookshelf collection.
var userCollection = User.collection();
// Add the users to the collection.
var user1 = userCollection.addMemo({name: 'Geovanny Waelchi Jr.'});
var user2a = userCollection.addMemo({name: 'Christ Green'});
var user2b = userCollection.addMemo({name: 'Christ Green'});
var user3 = userCollection.addMemo({name: 'Timmy Windler'});
// Add another user with additional data.
// We have to set the 'unique' options setting to our unique key: ['name'].
var user4a = userCollection.addMemo({name: 'Francisca Altenwerth DDS', number: 33}, {unique: ['name']});
var user4b = userCollection.addMemo({name: 'Francisca Altenwerth DDS', number: 44}, {unique: ['name']});
// Add some more duplicate users as an array.
userCollection.addMemo([
{name: 'Francisca Altenwerth DDS', number: 55},
{name: 'Christ Green', number: 55},
{name: 'Timmy Windler'},
], {unique: ['name']});
// Print the whole collection.
console.log(userCollection.toJSON());
prints:
[
{ name: 'Geovanny Waelchi Jr.' },
{ name: 'Christ Green' },
{ name: 'Timmy Windler' },
{ name: 'Francisca Altenwerth DDS', number: 33 }
]
When a duplicate user is inserted the first model that was created is returned.
// Compare user references.
console.log(user2a === user2b);
console.log(user4a === user4b);
prints:
true
true
.insertBy(uniqueColumns, [selectColumns]) → Promise\<Bookshelf collection> (Promise\<this>)
{string|string[]}
uniqueColumns List of columns in the unique index.
{string|string[]}
[selectColumns] List of columns that we want to select from the database. Id column will always be selected.
This function is useful when we want to bulk insert some data to the database but we also expect to encounter some duplicates.
Example
NOTE: In the database the
name column is set to
unique.
// Require the user model.
const User = require('../models/user');
// Create a Bookshelf collection.
var userCollection = User.collection();
// Add the users to the collection. First we want to fill the database with some pre-existing users.
var user1 = userCollection.add({name: 'Geovanny Waelchi Jr.', number: 81});
var user2 = userCollection.add({name: 'Christ Green', number: 35});
// Run the normal bulk insert sql statement.
await userCollection.insert();
var userCollection = User.collection();
var user1 = userCollection.add({name: 'Geovanny Waelchi Jr.', number: 5});
var user2 = userCollection.add({name: 'Christ Green'});
var user3 = userCollection.add({name: 'Timmy Windler', number: 2});
// Run the insertBy bulk insert sql statement.
await userCollection.insertBy(['name'], ['number']);
// Print all users.
console.log(userCollection.toJSON());
prints:
[
{ name: 'Geovanny Waelchi Jr.', number: 81, id: 1 },
{ name: 'Christ Green', number: 35, id: 2 },
{ name: 'Timmy Windler', number: 2, id: 3 }
]
.replace() → Promise\<Bookshelf collection> (Promise\<this>)
This function compiles the sql insert statment and then replaces the word "insert" with "replace".
Examples
Require the user model.
const User = require('../models/user');
Bulk replace 3 users in the database.
// Create a Bookshelf collection.
var userCollection = User.collection();
// Add the users to the collection.
// NOTE: Primary or unique keys should be given when using the replace statement.
userCollection.add([
{id: 1, name: 'Geovanny Waelchi Jr.', number: 81},
{id: 2, name: 'Christ Green', number: 35},
{id: 3, name: 'Timmy Windler', number: 2},
]);
// Run the bulk replace sql statement.
await userCollection.replace();