This Bookshelf.js plugin provides cascade delete with a simple configuration on your models.

Status

Installation

Install the package via npm :

$ npm install --save bookshelf-cascade-delete

Usage

Require and register the bookshelf-cascade-delete plugin:

var bookshelf = require ( 'bookshelf' )(knex); var cascadeDelete = require ( 'bookshelf-cascade-delete' ); bookshelf.plugin(cascadeDelete);

Define which relations depend on your model when it's destroyed with the dependents prototype property:

var Post = bookshelf.Model.extend({ tableName : 'Post' }); var Author = bookshelf.Model.extend({ tableName : 'Author' , posts : function ( ) { return this .hasMany(Post); } }, { dependents : [ 'posts' ] });

If you're using the ES6 class syntax, define dependents as static property:

class Author extends bookshelf . Model { get tableName() { return 'Author' ; } posts() { return this .hasMany(Post); } static dependents = [ 'posts' ]; }

Use destroy to delete your model:

Author.forge({ id : 1 }).destroy();

A transaction is created and all the cascade queries executed:

DELETE FROM "Post" where "author_id" IN ( 1 ) DELETE FROM "Author" where "id" IN ( 1 )

You can pass an existing transaction as you would normally do:

bookshelf.transaction( function ( transaction ) { return Author.forge({ id : 1 }).destroy({ transacting : transaction }) }).then( function ( ) { return Author.forge({ id : 2 }).destroy({ transacting : transaction }) });

It's possible to disable the cascade delete with the cascadeDelete option:

Author.forge({ id : 1 }).destroy({ cascadeDelete : false });

Since this plugin extends the destroy method, if you're extending or overriding it on your models make sure to call its prototype after your work is done:

var Author = bookshelf.Model.extend({ tableName : 'Author' , posts : function ( ) { return this .hasMany(Post); }, destroy : function ( ) { sendDeleteAccountEmail( this ); bookshelf.Model.prototype.destroy.apply( this , arguments ); } }, { dependents : [ 'posts' ] });

Contributing

Contributions are welcome and greatly appreciated, so feel free to fork this repository and submit pull requests.

bookshelf-cascade-delete supports PostgreSQL and MySQL. You can find test suites for each of these database engines in the test/postgres and test/mysql folders.

Setting up

Fork and clone the bookshelf-cascade-delete repository.

repository. Duplicate test/postgres/knexfile.js.dist and test/mysql/knexfile.js.dist files and update them to your needs.

Make sure all the tests pass:

$ npm test

Linting

bookshelf-cascade-delete enforces linting using ESLint with the Seegno-flavored ESLint config. We recommend you to install an eslint plugin in your editor of choice, although you can run the linter anytime with:

$ eslint src test

Pull Request

Please follow these advices to simplify the pull request workflow:

If you add or enhance functionality, an update of README.md usage section should be part of the PR.

If your PR fixes a bug you should include tests that at least fail before your code changes and pass after.

Keep your branch rebased and fix all conflicts before submitting.

Make sure Travis build status is ok.

Credits

This plugin's code is heavily inspired on the tkellen contribution for this issue, so cheers to him for making our job really easy!

License

MIT