This Bookshelf.js plugin provides cascade delete with a simple configuration on your models.
Install the package via
npm:
$ npm install --save bookshelf-cascade-delete
Require and register the
bookshelf-cascade-delete plugin:
var bookshelf = require('bookshelf')(knex);
var cascadeDelete = require('bookshelf-cascade-delete');
bookshelf.plugin(cascadeDelete);
Define which relations depend on your model when it's destroyed with the
dependents prototype property:
var Post = bookshelf.Model.extend({
tableName: 'Post'
});
var Author = bookshelf.Model.extend({
tableName: 'Author',
posts: function() {
return this.hasMany(Post);
}
}, {
dependents: ['posts']
});
If you're using the ES6 class syntax, define
dependents as static property:
class Author extends bookshelf.Model {
get tableName() {
return 'Author';
}
posts() {
return this.hasMany(Post);
}
static dependents = ['posts'];
}
Use
destroy to delete your model:
Author.forge({ id: 1 }).destroy();
A transaction is created and all the cascade queries executed:
DELETE FROM "Post" where "author_id" IN (1)
DELETE FROM "Author" where "id" IN (1)
You can pass an existing transaction as you would normally do:
bookshelf.transaction(function(transaction) {
return Author.forge({ id: 1 }).destroy({ transacting: transaction })
}).then(function() {
return Author.forge({ id: 2 }).destroy({ transacting: transaction })
});
It's possible to disable the cascade delete with the
cascadeDelete option:
Author.forge({ id: 1 }).destroy({ cascadeDelete: false });
Since this plugin extends the
destroy method, if you're extending or overriding it on your models make sure to call its prototype after your work is done:
var Author = bookshelf.Model.extend({
tableName: 'Author',
posts: function() {
return this.hasMany(Post);
},
destroy: function() {
// Do some stuff.
sendDeleteAccountEmail(this);
// Call the destroy prototype method.
bookshelf.Model.prototype.destroy.apply(this, arguments);
}
}, {
dependents: ['posts']
});
Contributions are welcome and greatly appreciated, so feel free to fork this repository and submit pull requests.
bookshelf-cascade-delete supports PostgreSQL and MySQL. You can find test suites for each of these database engines in the test/postgres and test/mysql folders.
$ npm test
bookshelf-cascade-delete enforces linting using ESLint with the Seegno-flavored ESLint config. We recommend you to install an eslint plugin in your editor of choice, although you can run the linter anytime with:
$ eslint src test
Please follow these advices to simplify the pull request workflow:
This plugin's code is heavily inspired on the tkellen contribution for this issue, so cheers to him for making our job really easy!