You have JavaScript. You need a bookmarklet. This does that.
Create bookmarklets in your browser with a simple copy and paste.
https://chriszarate.github.io/bookmarkleter/
npm install --save bookmarkleter
const bookmarkleter = require( 'bookmarkleter' );
const bookmarklet = bookmarkleter( code, options );
All options are Boolean flags.
urlencode (default
true): URL-encode reserved characters: [space], %,
", <, >, #, @, &, ?
iife (default
false): Wrap in an IIFE (anonymizing function) to
prevent exposing variables to the page on which the bookmarklet is running.
minify (default
false): Minify using babel-minify to
reduce the size of the bookmarklet.
transpile (default
false): Transpile to ES5 using Babel.
jQuery (default
false): Make sure a modern version (>= 1.7) of
jQuery is available for your code.
This is free software. It is released to the public domain without warranty.
Thanks to @jpillora and @alanhogan for updates and contributions.