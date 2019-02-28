openbase logo
boo

bookmarkleter

by Chris Zarate
1.0.1 (see all)

You have JavaScript. You need a bookmarklet. This does that.

Overview

Readme

Bookmarkleter

Build status Test coverage NPM version

You have JavaScript. You need a bookmarklet. This does that.

Browser tool

Create bookmarklets in your browser with a simple copy and paste.

https://chriszarate.github.io/bookmarkleter/

NPM module

npm install --save bookmarkleter

const bookmarkleter = require( 'bookmarkleter' );
const bookmarklet = bookmarkleter( code, options );

Options

All options are Boolean flags.

  • urlencode (default true): URL-encode reserved characters: [space], %, ", <, >, #, @, &, ?

  • iife (default false): Wrap in an IIFE (anonymizing function) to prevent exposing variables to the page on which the bookmarklet is running.

  • minify (default false): Minify using babel-minify to reduce the size of the bookmarklet.

  • transpile (default false): Transpile to ES5 using Babel.

  • jQuery (default false): Make sure a modern version (>= 1.7) of jQuery is available for your code.

License

This is free software. It is released to the public domain without warranty.

Thanks

Thanks to @jpillora and @alanhogan for updates and contributions.

