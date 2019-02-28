Bookmarkleter

You have JavaScript. You need a bookmarklet. This does that.

Browser tool

Create bookmarklets in your browser with a simple copy and paste.

https://chriszarate.github.io/bookmarkleter/

NPM module

npm install --save bookmarkleter

const bookmarkleter = require ( 'bookmarkleter' ); const bookmarklet = bookmarkleter( code, options );

Options

All options are Boolean flags.

urlencode (default true ): URL-encode reserved characters: [space], %, ", <, >, #, @, &, ?

iife (default false ): Wrap in an IIFE (anonymizing function) to prevent exposing variables to the page on which the bookmarklet is running.

minify (default false ): Minify using babel-minify to reduce the size of the bookmarklet.

transpile (default false ): Transpile to ES5 using Babel.

jQuery (default false ): Make sure a modern version (>= 1.7) of jQuery is available for your code.

License

This is free software. It is released to the public domain without warranty.

Thanks

Thanks to @jpillora and @alanhogan for updates and contributions.