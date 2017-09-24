book

book is a flexible and extensible logging library for node.js

Instead of trying to solve the problem of figuring out what and how you want to do logging in your project, book provides some basic functions for you to customize and create the logging system you want. Think of it like middleware, except for logging.

install

npm install book

quickstart

To get started with basic logging, just require('book') and start logging!

var log = require ( 'book' ); log.info( 'haters be loggin' );

Will output (on stdout):

[info] haters be loggin

how to log

Below are the basics of logging using the default logger.

There are 6 log levels ( panic | error | warn | info | debug | trace ). See the examples.

The arguments you pass to the logging functions will determine how they are processed.

log.info( 'hello world' ); [info] hello world log.info( 'secret: %d' , 42 ); [info] secret 42 log.info( 'json: %j' , { secret : 42 }); [info] { "secret" : 42 }

log.error( new Error ( 'fail!' )); [error] fail! log.error( new Error ( 'again?' ), 'another %s' , 'cat' ); [error] another cat

log.warn({ something : 'bad' }, 'foo %s' , 'bar' ); [warn] foo bar

Note: Only when a string is encountered are all of the remaining arguments consumed. Until then, each argument is processed independently as if it appeared first.

If you want your logs to go to a file, use the book-file module.

options

The default logging setup will write logs to stdout. If you would like to disable this behavior use the following:

var log = require ( 'book' ).default({ stdout : false });

This will give you a new default logger with no output to stdout. For more flexible configuration read about middleware below.

middleware

The entire functionality of the default logger is built using middleware. These create pipeline of 'features' for the logger. You can customize loggers to include/exclude any features you want. Middleware can add fields to the logging output our it can act as a transport to send the log entry someplace else.

The 'default' logger is simply a certain selection of middleware provided with the library. You are not required to use it and can roll your own custom solution.

make your own

Middleware is simply a function which will do some processing on the logging entry. It is passed all of the arguments of the original log call (info, error, etc) and the 'this' is set to the logging entry. Your middleware should modify the fields of 'this' to add or remove relevant entries.

function sample_middleware ( ) { var entry = this ; entry.level; entry.timestamp = Date .now(); }

Decorators are processed in the order you push them onto a logger.

using your middleware

var log = require ( 'book' ).blank(); log.use(sample_middleware); log.info( 'hello' );

attaching middleware

You can add middleware to the default logger similar to the blank logger above. Lets say we want to provide out own middleware to print to stdout. We can disable the default stdout and provide out own.

var log = require ( 'book' ).default({ stdout : false }); log.use( function ( ) { var entry = this ; }); log.info( 'hello world!' );

provided middleware

Book ships with some builtin middleware. You can access it with:

var book_middleware = require ( 'book' ).middleware;

The default logger is composed from this middleware. Use a blank logger if you want to pick and choose which ones to use.

base

provides the basic argument processing outlined above

trace

provides tracing where the log line was called. Adds 'filename' and 'lineno' fields to the log entry. This is different from the stack trace of Errors. This is the filename and lineno of the call site of the log line.

stdout

basic printing to console

hostname

inserts a 'hostname' field into the entry

inserts a 'timestamp' entry (seconds using Date.now()/1000.0)

middleware modules

There are a number of npm modules which provide various transports and other logging features.

book-file records your log entries to a file.

You can add the file transport to your logger using the following:

log.use( require ( 'book-file' )({ filename : '/path/to/file.log' });

book-email sends your log messages over email.