Boo

Boo provides utilities to structure a program by means of prototypical object orientation and object composition, in an easy way. It provides you with inheritance, composition and mixin facilities, all packaged in a nice API.

Example

var Animal = boo.Base.derive({ name : 'Unknow' , say : function say ( thing ) { return this .name + ': ' + thing } }) var Cat = Animal.derive({ withName : function _withName ( name ) { return this .derive({ name : name }) } }) var nyah = Cat.withName( 'Nyan Cat' ) nyah.say( 'Nyan nyan nyan~' )

Installing

The easiest way is to grab it from NPM. If you're running in a Browser environment, you can use Browserify:

npm install boo

Using with CommonJS

If you're not using NPM, Download the latest release, and require the boo.umd.js file:

var boo = require ( 'boo' )

Using with AMD

Download the latest release, and require the boo.umd.js file:

require ([ 'boo' ], function ( boo ) { ( ... ) })

Using without modules

Download the latest release, and load the boo.umd.js file. The properties are exposed in the global boo object:

< script src = "/path/to/boo.umd.js" > </ script >

Compiling from source

If you want to compile this library from the source, you'll need Git, Make, Node.js, and run the following commands:

git clone git://github.com/robotlolita/boo.git cd boo npm install make bundle

This will generate the dist/boo.umd.js file, which you can load in any JavaScript environment.

Testing

For Node, just:

make test

For the browser:

$ npm install -g brofist-browser $ make browser-test

Benchmarks

There are a few benchmarks you can run:

$ make benchmark

Learning

Boo ships with a full narrated reference manual, covering the concepts and designs you need to know to use the library effectively. You can either read it online, or locally — from the file docs/build/html/index.html .

Additionally, you can read the following introduction to Boo:

Reference

Extends the target with the provided mixins, using a right-most precedence rule.

extend : object, mixin... -> object

Like extend , but pure.

merge : mixin... -> object

Constructs a new object that inherits from proto .

derive : object, mixin... -> object

Instantiates a new object, and initialises it by calling the init method.

make : @object => A ... -> this <| object

Like derive , but the prototype is the this object.

derive : @object => mixin... -> this <| object

Getting support

Boo uses the Github tracker for tracking bugs and new features.

Licence

Copyright (c) 2011-2014 Quildreen Motta.

Released under the MIT licence.