A library agnostic extensible DOM utility. Nothing else.
Bonzo is designed to live in any host library, such as Ender, or simply as a stand-alone tool for the majority of your DOM-related tasks.
It looks like this:
bonzo(elements)
.hide()
.addClass('foo')
.append('<p>the happs</p>')
.css({
color: 'red',
'background-color': 'white'
})
.show()
A great way to use Bonzo is with a selector engine, like Qwery. You could wrap Bonzo up and augment your wrapper to inherit the same methods:
function $(selector) {
return bonzo(qwery(selector))
}
This now allows you to write the following code:
$('#content a[rel~="bookmark"]').after('√').css('text-decoration', 'none')
See
bonzo.setQueryEngine() for more details.
One of the greatest parts about Bonzo is its simplicity to hook into the internal chain to create custom methods. For example you can create a method called
color() like this:
bonzo.aug({
color: function (c) {
return this.css('color', c);
}
})
// you can now do the following
$('p').color('aqua')
bonzo().get()
bonzo().each()
bonzo().deepEach()
bonzo().map()
bonzo().html()
bonzo().text()
bonzo().addClass()
bonzo().removeClass()
bonzo().hasClass()
bonzo().toggleClass()
bonzo().show()
bonzo().hide()
bonzo().toggle()
bonzo().first()
bonzo().last()
bonzo().next()
bonzo().previous()
bonzo().parent()
bonzo().focus()
bonzo().blur()
bonzo().append()
bonzo().appendTo()
bonzo().prepend()
bonzo().prependTo()
bonzo().before()
bonzo().insertBefore()
bonzo().after()
bonzo().insertAfter()
bonzo().replaceWith()
bonzo().css()
bonzo().offset()
bonzo().dim()
bonzo().attr()
bonzo().removeAttr()
bonzo().val()
bonzo().data()
bonzo().remove()
bonzo().empty()
bonzo().detach()
bonzo().scrollLeft()
bonzo().scrollTop()
bonzo.aug()
bonzo.doc()
bonzo.viewport()
bonzo.firstChild()
bonzo.isAncestor()
bonzo.create()
bonzo.setQueryEngine()
Added in the Ender bridge:
Factory function for bonzo objects. Takes in either a single
DOMElement, or an array-like object or array of them. Returns an array-like
Bonzo object possessing all of the instance methods documented below.
var elem = document.getElementById('foo');
var $elem = bonzo(elem);
// $elem now has all the special powers listed below...
Returns the raw
DOMElement held at
index. Because Bonzo objects are array-like, this is identical to saying
bonzo()[index].
var elem = document.getElementById('bar');
var $elem = bonzo(elem);
var sameElem = $elem.get(0);
var sameElemAgain = $elem[0];
// elem === sameElem && sameElem === sameElemAgain
Allows you to iterate over the raw elements contained in
bonzo collections.
fn gets called once for each element in the collection, with each element, in turn, as its first argument. If the optional
scope argument is supplied, then it is used as the
this value of the function. Otherwise, the same element that is passed as the first argument is used. The index of the element is passed as the second argument, and the collection itself is passed as the third.
deepEach() ...
map() ...
bonzo.html() either sets or gets the elements'
innerHTML to
content, depending if the optional
content argument is pased in. If called without the argument,
.html() returns the element's
innerHTML.
content is an optional argument. If it is passed in, it will set the
innerHTML of a given element and return a
Bonzo object.
bonzo(element).html('<p>foo</p>');
bonzo(element).html(); // <p>foo</p>
bonzo.text() is very similar to
.html, but uses the elements'
textContent instead of
innerHTML when setting the
content. Thus, the
content will not get parsed as markup.
This method either gets or sets the text of a given element, depending if the optional content argument is passed in.
content is an optional argument. If it is passed in, it will set the text value of a given element and return a
Bonzo object.
If no
content is specified, the
.text() method will return the text that makes up that element.
If the element has children (i.e. a
ul containing several
li children), the children's text is included in the return value.
bonzo("<h1>hello, world</h1>").text()
// → returns "hello, world"
bonzo("<h1>i'm going to change</h1>").text("changed you!")
// the <h1> now says "changed you!"
// → returns a Bonzo object
bonzo("<ul><li>one</li><li>two</li></ul>").text()
// → returns "one
// two"
bonzo("<ul><li>one</li><li>two</li></ul>").text('hello')
// the html is now <ul>hello</ul>
// → returns a Bonzo object
bonzo.addClass(class | classList) adds the specified
class to the given element. It returns a
Bonzo object.
class is a required argument. It is the name of the class you wish to add to the given element.
classList (i.e. "classOne classTwo").
bonzo("<h1>hello, world</h1>").addClass('big')
// the html is now <h1 class="big">hello, world</h1>
// → returns a Bonzo object
bonzo("<h1>hello, world</h1>").addClass()
// throws an error, since the argument is required
bonzo("<p>i want lots of classes</p>").addClass("one two three")
// the html is now <p class="one two three">i want lots of classes</p>
// → returns a Bonzo object
bonzo.removeClass(class) removes the specified
class from the given element. It returns a
Bonzo object.
class is a required argument. It is the name of the class you wish to remove from the given element.
classList (i.e. "classOne classTwo").
bonzo("<h1 class='small'>hello, world</h1>").removeClass('small')
// the html is now <h1 class>hello, world</h1>
// → returns a Bonzo object
bonzo("<h1 class='removeMe'>hello, world</h1>").removeClass()
// throws an error, since the argument is required
bonzo("<p class='one two three'>i have lots of classes</p>").removeClass("one two three")
// the html is now <p>i have lots of classes</p>
// → returns a Bonzo object
bonzo("<h1 class='error'>hello, world</h1>").removeClass('does_not_exist')
// → since the argument does not match a classlist the <h1> has, nothing happens and a Bonzo object is returned
bonzo.hasClass(class) returns true or false, based on whether
or not the specified element has a given class. It returns true if
the specified element does have the
class, and returns false if
the specified element does not have the
class.
class is a required argument. It is the name of the class you wish to check for in a given element.
classList like you can
in addClass and removeClass, this method will return
true if any of the space-separated
classList classes are present in the element.
bonzo("<p class='alert'>something went wrong</p>").hasClass('alert')
// → returns true
bonzo("<p class='alert'>something went wrong</p>").hasClass('normal')
// → returns false
bonzo("<p class='one'>something went wrong</p>").hasClass('one two three')
// → returns true
bonzo("<p class='one'>something went wrong</p>").hasClass('three two one')
// → returns true
bonzo("<p class='large'>something went wrong</p>").hasClass('small tiny')
// → returns false
bonzo.toggleClass(class) either adds or removes a specified
class to the given element, depending on whether or not the given element already has a class with that
class or not.
If the element does have a class named
class, calling
toggleClass() will remove the
class class from it. If the element does not have a class with the specified
class, calling
toggleClass() will add a class with that
class.
class is a required argument. It is the name of the class you wish to toggle.
classList (i.e. "classOne classTwo").
bonzo("<p class='alert'>something went wrong</p>").toggleClass('alert')
// the html is now <p class>something went wrong</p>
// → returns a Bonzo object
bonzo("<p class='alert'>something went wrong</p>").toggleClass('different')
// the html is now <p class="alert different">something went wrong</p>
// → returns a Bonzo object
bonzo("<p class='one'>something went wrong</p>").toggleClass('three two one')
// the html is now <p class="three two">something went wrong</p>
// → returns a Bonzo object
bonzo("<p class='large'>something went wrong</p>").toggleClass('small tiny')
// the html is now <p class="small tiny large">something went wrong</p>
// → returns a Bonzo object
bonzo.show() sets a given element or set of elements'
display style property. By passing in an optional
type argument, you can specify the attribute of the
display property Bonzo gives the element(s).
type is an optional argument. It is the display type you wish to
utilize.
If you specify an unsupported
type (i.e. something other than
block,
compact,
inline-block,
inline,
inline-table,
list-item,
run-in,
table,
table-caption,
table-cell,
table-column,
table-column-group,
table-footer-group,
table-header-group,
table-row, or
table-row-group), Bonzo will ignore the invalid
type.
bonzo("<p style=\"display: none;\">I was hidden</p>").show()
// html is now <p style>I was hidden</p>
// → returns a Bonzo object
bonzo("<p style=\"display: none;\">I was hidden</p>").show('inline-block')
// html is now <p style="display: inline-block;">I was hidden</p>
// → returns a Bonzo object
bonzo.hide() adds a
display: none; to the specified element.
bonzo("<p>Hello, world</p>").hide()
// html is now <p style="display: none;">Hello, world</p>
// → returns a Bonzo object
toggle() ...
bonzo.first() returns a Bonzo object referencing the first element in a set of elements. If the set is empty, the a Bonzo object will still be returned, but it won't contain any children.
var firstItem = bonzo("<li>one</li><li>two</li><li>three</li>").first()
firstItem.text() // "one"
firstItem.length // 1
// → returns a Bonzo object
var el = bonzo("").first()
el.text() // ""
el.length // 0
// → returns a Bonzo object
bonzo.last() returns a Bonzo object referencing the last element in a set of elements. If the set is empty, the a Bonzo object will still be returned, but it won't contain any children.
var lastItem = bonzo("<li>one</li><li>two</li><li>three</li>").last()
lastItem.text() // "three"
lastItem.length // 1
// → returns a Bonzo object
var el = bonzo("").last()
el.text() // ""
el.length // 0
// → returns a Bonzo object
bonzo.next() returns a
Bonzo object with a list of the next element siblings in the initial collection.
bonzo.previous() returns a
Bonzo object with a list of the previous element siblings in the initial collection.
bonzo.parent() returns a
Bonzo object with a list of the
parentNode's of each item in the initial collection.
bonzo.focus() will send the browser's focus event to an input element. This will only work on the first (zeroith index) item in the
Bonzo collection.
bonzo.blur() will send the browser's blur event to an input element. This will only work on the first (zeroith index) item in the
Bonzo collection.
bonzo.append() will insert the supplied html | element | collection at the initial supplied collection.
bonzo([element1, element2]).append('<p>hello</p><p>world</p>')
bonzo(document.createElement('div')).append(document.createElement('p'))
bonzo(element).append(document.getElementsByTagName('p'))
bonzo.appendTo() will insert the initial collection at the supplied
target. It's the backwards version of
bonzo.append
bonzo('<p>hello</p>').appendTo(document.body)
bonzo(document.createElement('div')).appendTo(document.querySelectorAll('p'))
bonzo.prepend() is similar to bonzo.append(), but inserts at the top of a collection (it prepends ;).
prependTo() is similar to bonzo.appendTo(), but, you know, prepends.
bonzo.before() inserts the supplied content before each item in the initial collection.
bonzo(document.querySelectorAll('p')).before('<b>hello</b>')
bonzo.insertBefore() will insert the items in the initial collection before the supplied targets.
bonzo('<p>hello</p>').insertBefore(document.querySelectorAll('div'))
bonzo.after() will insert the supplied content after each item in the initial collection.
bonzo(document.querySelectorAll('p')).after('<b>, huh</b>')
insertAfter() ...
bonzo.replaceWith() will replace each item in the initial collection with the supplied content.
bonzo(document.querySelectorAll('p')).replaceWith('<p>you have been replaced</p>')
Sets or returns CSS properties of the element. If a single string argument is passed, then the value of that CSS property is returned. If two string arguments are passed, the CSS property specified by the first is set to the value specified by the second. If a single hash argument is passed, then the CSS property corresponding to each property is set to the value designated by the hash property's value.
bonzo(elem).css({
background: 'blue',
color: green;
}).css('border', '2px solid red').css('color'); // "green"
bonzo.offset() is an overloaded setter and getter. When setting the offset of a collection, it will set an element to an explicit x/y coordinate position on the page. When getting the offset, the function returns an object containing the four properties
top,
left,
width, and
height.
bonzo(el).offset() // returns { top: n, left: n, width: n, height: n }
bonzo(el).offset(50, 100) // sets left to 50, and top to 100
bonzo(el).offset({ left: 50, top: 100 }) // sets left to 50, and top to 100
bonzo.dim() returns the entire
width and
height dimensions of an element, including the
scrollHeight.
Sets or returns attributes of the element. If the first argument is a hash, then each property of the hash is read and the corresponding attribute of the element is set to the hash property's value. If the first argument is a string and no second argument is provided, the value of the element's attribute with the same name is returned. If a second argument is supplied, then the element's attribute of the same name as the first argument is set to the value of the second argument.
bonzo.removeAttr() removes the supplied attribute from each item in the initial collection.
bonzo.val() is an overloaded setter and getter. it returns the content from the first element
value attribute. When setting it sets the
value attribute of each item in the initial collection.
bonzo.data() is an overloaded setter and getter.
data can be set to any value and referenced further when getting the data.
bonzo(el).data('username', 'ded')
bonzo(el).data('username') // returns 'ded'
bonzo(another).data('userinfo', {
id: 911,
name: 'agent'
age: 2
})
bonzo.remove() removes the initial supplied collection from the DOM
bonzo(document.querySelectorAll('p')).remove()
bonzo.empty() will empty out the content of the initial supplied collection, but not remove the nodes themselves.
bonzo.detach() returns a
Bonzo object containing the supplied collection, but detached from the DOM. This is useful if you wish to do heavy operations an offline Node, and then inserting it back into the DOM again.
bonzo(document.querySelectorAll('p')).detach().addClass('eyo').html('<p>stuff</p>').appendTo(document.body)
bonzo.scrollLeft() is an overloaded setter and getter. it returns the
scrollLeft of an element when no argument is supplied, otherwise, sets it.
bonzo.scrollTop() is an overloaded setter and getter. it returns the
scrollTop of an element when no argument is supplied, otherwise, sets it.
bonzo.aug() will agument the
Bonzo prototype so that you can customize and include additions to your liking.
bonzo.aug({
color: function (c) {
// `this` is the scope of the `Bonzo` instance
return this.css('color', c)
}
})
// you can now do the following
$('p').color('aqua')
bonzo.doc() returns an object containing
width and
height information regarding the document size. This includes
scrollWidth and
scrollHeight.
bonzo.viewport() returns an object containing
width and
height information regarding the document viewport. This is usually the same as using
bonzo.doc(), but can be smaller given it's only what you see in the viewport, and not the entire document (with scrolling).
firstChild() ...
isAncestor() ...
create() ...
parents() ...
bonzo.setQueryEngine() is a useful utility that allows you to pair
Bonzo with a selector engine.
For the insertion methods you can set a query selector host:
// using Ender supported modules
bonzo.setQueryEngine(require('qwery'))
bonzo(bonzo.create('<div>')).insertAfter('.boosh a')
// or Sizzle
bonzo.setQueryEngine(Sizzle)
closest() ...
siblings() ...
children() ...
width() ...
height() ...
Bonzo Madrid was a malicious battle school commander of whom eventually is killed by Ender Wiggin. Bonzo represents the DOM, of whom we'd all love to slay.
You should only edit the files in the src/ directory. Bonzo is compiled into the bonzo.js and bonzo.min.js files contained in the root directory by the build command:
$ npm install
$ make
Point your test browser(s) to tests/tests.html, or:
$ open tests/tests.html
Please try to include tests or adjustments to existing tests with all non-trivial contributions.
Bonzo is a registered npm package and fits in nicely with the Ender framework. If you don't have Ender, you should install now, and never look back, ever. As a side note the query engine host is set for you when you include it with Ender.
$ npm install ender -g
To combine Bonzo to your Ender build, you can add it as such:
$ ender build bonzo[ package-b[ package-c ...]]
or, add it to your existing ender package
$ ender add bonzo
Bonzo is included in The Jeesh, Ender's "starter-pack", when you
ender build jeesh you'll get Bonzo and some other amazing libraries that'll make working in the browser a breeze. See the Ender documentation for more details.
Bonzo is Copyright © 2014 Dustin Diaz @ded and licensed under the MIT licence. All rights not explicitly granted in the MIT license are reserved. See the included LICENSE file for more details.