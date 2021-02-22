Bonsai

Trim your javascript dependency tree.

Users guide

The quickest way to get started is to generate a Webpack stats file, and then drag and drop it into https://pinterest.github.io/bonsai/analyze.

See more documentation and help at https://pinterest.github.io/bonsai

Contributing

We welcome bug reports and pull requests! You can file bugs on github at bonsai/issues or better yet contribute fixes and new features by submitting a pull request.

This project was bootstrapped with Create React App. You can find the most recent version of the create-react-app guide here.