bonsai-analyzer

by pinterest
0.4.0-alpha4 (see all)

Understand the tree of dependencies inside your webpack bundles, and trim away the excess.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

733

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

12

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Bonsai

Current Version Build Status codecov Greenkeeper badge

Trim your javascript dependency tree.

What Bonsai looks like

Users guide

The quickest way to get started is to generate a Webpack stats file, and then drag and drop it into https://pinterest.github.io/bonsai/analyze.

See more documentation and help at https://pinterest.github.io/bonsai

Contributing

We welcome bug reports and pull requests! You can file bugs on github at bonsai/issues or better yet contribute fixes and new features by submitting a pull request.

This project was bootstrapped with Create React App. You can find the most recent version of the create-react-app guide here.

