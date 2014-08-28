Bonsai

(previously known as bikeshedjs)

The art of bonsai tells a story through living illusion. A bonsai artist searches for ways to express his personal creativity by mixing form and thought in a miniature world. [source]

Introduction

Bonsai is a JavaScript graphics library. For the finer details, see the documentation (currently in construction).

Bonsai's main features include:

Architecturally separated runner and renderer

iFrame, Worker and Node running contexts

Shapes

Paths

Assets (Videos, Images, Fonts, SubMovies)

Keyframe and regular animation (easing functions too)

Shape/path morphing

and much more...

An example

Draw a 100x200 rectangle to the stage at {0,0} :

var r = new Rect( 0 , 0 , 100 , 200 ).addTo(stage);

Fill it:

r.fill( 'red' );

Change your mind... make it darker:

r.fill( color( 'red' ).darker() );

Animate it:

r.animate( '400ms' , { x : 50 , y : 50 , width : 200 });

See more here: Bonsai Documentation/Overviews or join the IRC channel #bonsaijs on freenode and ask for help.