(previously known as bikeshedjs)
The art of bonsai tells a story through living illusion. A bonsai artist searches for ways to express his personal creativity by mixing form and thought in a miniature world. [source]
Bonsai is a JavaScript graphics library. For the finer details, see the documentation (currently in construction).
Bonsai's main features include:
Draw a
100x200 rectangle to the stage at
{0,0}:
var r = new Rect(0, 0, 100, 200).addTo(stage);
Fill it:
r.fill('red');
Change your mind... make it darker:
r.fill( color('red').darker() );
Animate it:
r.animate('400ms', {
x: 50,
y: 50,
width: 200
});
See more here: Bonsai Documentation/Overviews or join the IRC channel #bonsaijs on freenode and ask for help.