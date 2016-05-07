bonjour

A Bonjour/Zeroconf protocol implementation in pure JavaScript. Publish services on the local network or discover existing services using multicast DNS.

Installation

npm install bonjour

Usage

var bonjour = require ( 'bonjour' )() bonjour.publish({ name : 'My Web Server' , type : 'http' , port : 3000 }) bonjour.find({ type : 'http' }, function ( service ) { console .log( 'Found an HTTP server:' , service) })

API

Initializing

var bonjour = require ( 'bonjour' )([options])

The options are optional and will be used when initializing the underlying multicast-dns server. For details see the multicast-dns documentation.

Publishing

var service = bonjour.publish(options)

Publishes a new service.

Options are:

name (string)

(string) host (string, optional) - defaults to local hostname

(string, optional) - defaults to local hostname port (number)

(number) type (string)

(string) subtypes (array of strings, optional)

(array of strings, optional) protocol (string, optional) - udp or tcp (default)

(string, optional) - or (default) txt (object, optional) - a key/value object to broadcast as the TXT record

IANA maintains a list of official service types and port numbers.

Unpublish all services. The optional callback will be called when the services have been unpublished.

Destroy the mdns instance. Closes the udp socket.

Browser

var browser = bonjour.find(options[, onup])

Listen for services advertised on the network. An optional callback can be provided as the 2nd argument and will be added as an event listener for the up event.

Options (all optional):

type (string)

(string) subtypes (array of strings)

(array of strings) protocol (string) - defaults to tcp

(string) - defaults to txt (object) - passed into dns-txt module contructor. Set to { binary: true } if you want to keep the TXT records in binary

var browser = bonjour.findOne(options[, callback])

Listen for and call the callback with the first instance of a service matching the options . If no callback is given, it's expected that you listen for the up event. The returned browser will automatically stop it self after the first matching service.

Options are the same as given in the browser.find function.

Event: up

Emitted every time a new service is found that matches the browser.

Event: down

Emitted every time an existing service emmits a goodbye message.

An array of services known by the browser to be online.

Start looking for matching services.

Stop looking for matching services.

Broadcast the query again.

Service

Event: up

Emitted when the service is up.

Event: error

Emitted if an error occurrs while publishing the service.

Unpublish the service. The optional callback will be called when the service have been unpublished.

Publish the service.

The name of the service, e.g. Apple TV .

The type of the service, e.g. http .

An array of subtypes. Note that this property might be null .

The protocol used by the service, e.g. tcp .

The hostname or ip address where the service resides.

The port on which the service listens, e.g. 5000 .

The fully qualified domain name of the service. E.g. if given the name Foo Bar , the type http and the protocol tcp , the service.fqdn property will be Foo Bar._http._tcp.local .

The TXT record advertised by the service (a key/value object). Note that this property might be null .

A boolean indicating if the service is currently published.

License

MIT