A Bonjour/Zeroconf protocol implementation in pure JavaScript. Publish services on the local network or discover existing services using multicast DNS.
npm install bonjour
var bonjour = require('bonjour')()
// advertise an HTTP server on port 3000
bonjour.publish({ name: 'My Web Server', type: 'http', port: 3000 })
// browse for all http services
bonjour.find({ type: 'http' }, function (service) {
console.log('Found an HTTP server:', service)
})
var bonjour = require('bonjour')([options])
The
options are optional and will be used when initializing the
underlying multicast-dns server. For details see the multicast-dns
documentation.
var service = bonjour.publish(options)
Publishes a new service.
Options are:
name (string)
host (string, optional) - defaults to local hostname
port (number)
type (string)
subtypes (array of strings, optional)
protocol (string, optional) -
udp or
tcp (default)
txt (object, optional) - a key/value object to broadcast as the TXT
record
IANA maintains a list of official service types and port numbers.
bonjour.unpublishAll([callback])
Unpublish all services. The optional
callback will be called when the
services have been unpublished.
bonjour.destroy()
Destroy the mdns instance. Closes the udp socket.
var browser = bonjour.find(options[, onup])
Listen for services advertised on the network. An optional callback can
be provided as the 2nd argument and will be added as an event listener
for the
up event.
Options (all optional):
type (string)
subtypes (array of strings)
protocol (string) - defaults to
tcp
txt (object) - passed into dns-txt
module contructor. Set to
{ binary: true } if you want to keep the TXT records in binary
var browser = bonjour.findOne(options[, callback])
Listen for and call the
callback with the first instance of a service
matching the
options. If no
callback is given, it's expected that
you listen for the
up event. The returned
browser will automatically
stop it self after the first matching service.
Options are the same as given in the
browser.find function.
Event: up
Emitted every time a new service is found that matches the browser.
Event: down
Emitted every time an existing service emmits a goodbye message.
browser.services
An array of services known by the browser to be online.
browser.start()
Start looking for matching services.
browser.stop()
Stop looking for matching services.
browser.update()
Broadcast the query again.
Event: up
Emitted when the service is up.
Event: error
Emitted if an error occurrs while publishing the service.
service.stop([callback])
Unpublish the service. The optional
callback will be called when the
service have been unpublished.
service.start()
Publish the service.
service.name
The name of the service, e.g.
Apple TV.
service.type
The type of the service, e.g.
http.
service.subtypes
An array of subtypes. Note that this property might be
null.
service.protocol
The protocol used by the service, e.g.
tcp.
service.host
The hostname or ip address where the service resides.
service.port
The port on which the service listens, e.g.
5000.
service.fqdn
The fully qualified domain name of the service. E.g. if given the name
Foo Bar, the type
http and the protocol
tcp, the
service.fqdn
property will be
Foo Bar._http._tcp.local.
service.txt
The TXT record advertised by the service (a key/value object). Note that
this property might be
null.
service.published
A boolean indicating if the service is currently published.
MIT