A library for encoding and decoding lightning network payment requests as defined in BOLT #11.
npm install bolt11
var lightningPayReq = require('bolt11')
var decoded = lightningPayReq.decode('lnbc20u1pvjluezhp58yjmdan79s6qqdhdzgynm4zwqd5d7xmw5fk98klysy043l2ahrqspp5qqqsyqcyq5rqwzqfqqqsyqcyq5rqwzqfqqqsyqcyq5rqwzqfqypqfppqw508d6qejxtdg4y5r3zarvary0c5xw7kxqrrsssp5m6kmam774klwlh4dhmhaatd7al02m0h0m6kmam774klwlh4dhmhs9qypqqqcqpf3cwux5979a8j28d4ydwahx00saa68wq3az7v9jdgzkghtxnkf3z5t7q5suyq2dl9tqwsap8j0wptc82cpyvey9gf6zyylzrm60qtcqsq7egtsq')
/* decoded == below
{
"complete": true,
"millisatoshis": "2000000",
"network": {
"bech32": "bc",
"pubKeyHash": 0,
"scriptHash": 5,
"validWitnessVersions": [0, 1]
},
"payeeNodeKey": "03e7156ae33b0a208d0744199163177e909e80176e55d97a2f221ede0f934dd9ad",
"paymentRequest": "lnbc20u1pvjluezhp58yjmdan79s6qqdhdzgynm4zwqd5d7xmw5fk98klysy043l2ahrqspp5qqqsyqcyq5rqwzqfqqqsyqcyq5rqwzqfqqqsyqcyq5rqwzqfqypqfppqw508d6qejxtdg4y5r3zarvary0c5xw7kxqrrsssp5m6kmam774klwlh4dhmhaatd7al02m0h0m6kmam774klwlh4dhmhs9qypqqqcqpf3cwux5979a8j28d4ydwahx00saa68wq3az7v9jdgzkghtxnkf3z5t7q5suyq2dl9tqwsap8j0wptc82cpyvey9gf6zyylzrm60qtcqsq7egtsq",
"prefix": "lnbc20u",
"recoveryFlag": 0,
"satoshis": 2000,
"signature": "8e1dc350be2f4f251db5235ddb99ef877ba3b811e8bcc2c9a81591759a764c4545f81487080537e5581d0e84f27b82bc1d580919921509d0884f887bd3c0bc02",
"tags": [
{
"tagName": "purpose_commit_hash",
"data": "3925b6f67e2c340036ed12093dd44e0368df1b6ea26c53dbe4811f58fd5db8c1"
},
{
"tagName": "payment_hash",
"data": "0001020304050607080900010203040506070809000102030405060708090102"
},
{
"tagName": "fallback_address",
"data": {
"code": 0,
"address": "bc1qw508d6qejxtdg4y5r3zarvary0c5xw7kv8f3t4",
"addressHash": "751e76e8199196d454941c45d1b3a323f1433bd6"
}
},
{
"tagName": "expire_time",
"data": 3600
},
{
"tagName": "payment_secret",
"data": "deadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeef"
},
{
"tagName": "feature_bits",
"data": {
"word_length": 4,
"option_data_loss_protect": {
"required": false,
"supported": false
},
"initial_routing_sync": {
"required": false,
"supported": false
},
"option_upfront_shutdown_script": {
"required": false,
"supported": false
},
"gossip_queries": {
"required": false,
"supported": false
},
"var_onion_optin": {
"required": false,
"supported": false
},
"gossip_queries_ex": {
"required": false,
"supported": false
},
"option_static_remotekey": {
"required": false,
"supported": false
},
"payment_secret": {
"required": false,
"supported": true
},
"basic_mpp": {
"required": false,
"supported": false
},
"option_support_large_channel": {
"required": false,
"supported": false
},
"extra_bits": {
"start_bit": 20,
"bits": [],
"has_required": false
}
}
},
{
"tagName": "min_final_cltv_expiry",
"data": 9
}
],
"timeExpireDate": 1496318258,
"timeExpireDateString": "2017-06-01T11:57:38.000Z",
"timestamp": 1496314658,
"timestampString": "2017-06-01T10:57:38.000Z",
"wordsTemp": "temp1pvjluezhp58yjmdan79s6qqdhdzgynm4zwqd5d7xmw5fk98klysy043l2ahrqspp5qqqsyqcyq5rqwzqfqqqsyqcyq5rqwzqfqqqsyqcyq5rqwzqfqypqfppqw508d6qejxtdg4y5r3zarvary0c5xw7kxqrrsssp5m6kmam774klwlh4dhmhaatd7al02m0h0m6kmam774klwlh4dhmhs9qypqqqcqpf3cwux5979a8j28d4ydwahx00saa68wq3az7v9jdgzkghtxnkf3z5t7q5suyq2dl9tqwsap8j0wptc82cpyvey9gf6zyylzrm60qtcqsq5xx76e"
}
*/
The
"satoshis" field will only be set if the invoice is for a whole number of satoshis. If it is in a fractional number of satoshis, the
"millisatoshis" field must be used. 1000 millisatoshis is 1 satoshi.
privateKey and one
payment_hash tag as well as one
description
timestamp defaults to current time,
description defaults to empty string,
and
network defaults to bitcoin mainnet)
network and
timestamp as well as all tags in the
exact order of the original signed request.
payeeNodeKey attribute when encoding an
already signed request, as decoders will recover the pubkey, any incorrect data
would cause an incorrect pubkey to be generated and will cause an error on the
decoding end when trying to send.
var encoded = lightningPayReq.encode({
"network": {
"bech32": "bc",
"pubKeyHash": 0,
"scriptHash": 5,
"validWitnessVersions": [0, 1]
},
"satoshis": 2000,
"timestamp": 1496314658,
"tags": [
{
"tagName": "purpose_commit_hash",
"data": "3925b6f67e2c340036ed12093dd44e0368df1b6ea26c53dbe4811f58fd5db8c1"
},
{
"tagName": "payment_hash",
"data": "0001020304050607080900010203040506070809000102030405060708090102"
},
{
"tagName": "fallback_address",
"data": {
"address": "bc1qw508d6qejxtdg4y5r3zarvary0c5xw7kv8f3t4"
}
},
{
"tagName": "expire_time",
"data": 3600
},
{
"tagName": "payment_secret",
"data": "deadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeef"
},
{
"tagName": "feature_bits",
"data": {
"payment_secret": {
"required": false,
"supported": true
}
}
}
]
})
// sign takes the encoded object and the private key as arguments
var privateKeyHex = 'e126f68f7eafcc8b74f54d269fe206be715000f94dac067d1c04a8ca3b2db734'
var signed = lightningPayReq.sign(encoded, privateKeyHex)
/* signed.paymentRequest == below
lnbc20u1pvjluezhp58yjmdan79s6qqdhdzgynm4zwqd5d7xmw5fk98klysy043l2ahrqspp5qqqsyqcyq5rqwzqfqqqsyqcyq5rqwzqfqqqsyqcyq5rqwzqfqypqfppqw508d6qejxtdg4y5r3zarvary0c5xw7kxqrrsssp5m6kmam774klwlh4dhmhaatd7al02m0h0m6kmam774klwlh4dhmhs9qypqqqcqpf3cwux5979a8j28d4ydwahx00saa68wq3az7v9jdgzkghtxnkf3z5t7q5suyq2dl9tqwsap8j0wptc82cpyvey9gf6zyylzrm60qtcqsq7egtsq
*/
You can use this in the browser. First install browserify and uglify-es (uglifyjs for ES6+) globally.
npm install -g browserify uglify-es
Then run the command.
browserify -r bolt11 --standalone lightningPayReq | uglifyjs -c -m -o bolt11.min.js
Now load bolt11.min.js into an HTML page like so:
<script src="./js/bolt11.min.js"></script>
And now you can do all the examples above in a browser using the global
lightningPayReq object.
We are always accepting of pull requests, but we do adhere to specific standards in regards to coding style, test driven development and commit messages.
Please make your best effort to adhere to these when contributing to save on trivial corrections.
npm test
npm run-script coverage