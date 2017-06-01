bolt11

A library for encoding and decoding lightning network payment requests as defined in BOLT #11.

Installation

npm install bolt11

Setup

var lightningPayReq = require ( 'bolt11' )

Examples

Decoding

var decoded = lightningPayReq.decode( 'lnbc20u1pvjluezhp58yjmdan79s6qqdhdzgynm4zwqd5d7xmw5fk98klysy043l2ahrqspp5qqqsyqcyq5rqwzqfqqqsyqcyq5rqwzqfqqqsyqcyq5rqwzqfqypqfppqw508d6qejxtdg4y5r3zarvary0c5xw7kxqrrsssp5m6kmam774klwlh4dhmhaatd7al02m0h0m6kmam774klwlh4dhmhs9qypqqqcqpf3cwux5979a8j28d4ydwahx00saa68wq3az7v9jdgzkghtxnkf3z5t7q5suyq2dl9tqwsap8j0wptc82cpyvey9gf6zyylzrm60qtcqsq7egtsq' )

Warning

The "satoshis" field will only be set if the invoice is for a whole number of satoshis. If it is in a fractional number of satoshis, the "millisatoshis" field must be used. 1000 millisatoshis is 1 satoshi.

Encoding

MINIMUM NEED: privateKey and one payment_hash tag as well as one description ( timestamp defaults to current time, description defaults to empty string, and network defaults to bitcoin mainnet)

and one tag as well as one Alternatively: You can pass the result of decode into encode and it will use the signature and recoveryFlag attributes to reconstruct the payment request. In this case you will require also network and timestamp as well as all tags in the exact order of the original signed request. It is also required to pass the payeeNodeKey attribute when encoding an already signed request, as decoders will recover the pubkey, any incorrect data would cause an incorrect pubkey to be generated and will cause an error on the decoding end when trying to send.

and as well as all tags in the exact order of the original signed request. Note: tag order matters. The message is signed, so to maintain tag order it is an array type.

var encoded = lightningPayReq.encode({ "network" : { "bech32" : "bc" , "pubKeyHash" : 0 , "scriptHash" : 5 , "validWitnessVersions" : [ 0 , 1 ] }, "satoshis" : 2000 , "timestamp" : 1496314658 , "tags" : [ { "tagName" : "purpose_commit_hash" , "data" : "3925b6f67e2c340036ed12093dd44e0368df1b6ea26c53dbe4811f58fd5db8c1" }, { "tagName" : "payment_hash" , "data" : "0001020304050607080900010203040506070809000102030405060708090102" }, { "tagName" : "fallback_address" , "data" : { "address" : "bc1qw508d6qejxtdg4y5r3zarvary0c5xw7kv8f3t4" } }, { "tagName" : "expire_time" , "data" : 3600 }, { "tagName" : "payment_secret" , "data" : "deadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeefdeadbeef" }, { "tagName" : "feature_bits" , "data" : { "payment_secret" : { "required" : false , "supported" : true } } } ] }) var privateKeyHex = 'e126f68f7eafcc8b74f54d269fe206be715000f94dac067d1c04a8ca3b2db734' var signed = lightningPayReq.sign(encoded, privateKeyHex)

Browser Use

You can use this in the browser. First install browserify and uglify-es (uglifyjs for ES6+) globally.

npm install -g browserify uglify-es

Then run the command.

browserify -r bolt11 --standalone lightningPayReq | uglifyjs -c -m -o bolt11.min.js

Now load bolt11.min.js into an HTML page like so:

< script src = "./js/bolt11.min.js" > </ script >

And now you can do all the examples above in a browser using the global lightningPayReq object.

Contributing

We are always accepting of pull requests, but we do adhere to specific standards in regards to coding style, test driven development and commit messages.

Please make your best effort to adhere to these when contributing to save on trivial corrections.

Running the test suite