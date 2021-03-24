This module is lack of maintenance.
If you are familiar with python programming maybe you could check stock-pandas which provides powerful statistic indicators support, and is backed by
numpy and
pandas.
The performance of stock-pandas is many times higher than JavaScript libraries, and can be directly used by machine learning programs.
Fintach math utility to calculate bollinger bands.
$ npm install bollinger-bands
import boll from 'bollinger-bands'
boll([1, 2, 4, 8], 2, 2)
// {
// upper: [, 2.5, 5, 10],
// mid : [, 1.5, 3, 6],
// lower: [, 0.5, 1, 2]
// }
Array.<Number> the collection of data
Number=20 the period size, defaults to
20
Number=2 the times of standard deviation between the upper band and the moving average.
Object= optional options
Array.<Number>= the moving averages of the provided
datum and period
size. This option is used to prevent duplicate calculation of moving average.
Array.<Number>= the standard average of the provided
datum and period
size
Returns
Array.<Band> the array of the
Band object.
Band
Number the value of the upper band
Number the value middle band (moving average)
Number the value of the lower band
MIT