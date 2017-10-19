Boldr is a modern content management framework.

Think of Boldr as the solid foundation for building your next great web application. Unlike most other CMS platforms, Boldr is entirely JavaScript. Boldr features Universal / Isomorphic rendering for improved performance and Search Engine Optimization.

Table of Contents

Current Features

GraphQL API

Rich Text Editor / WYSIWYG

Server side rendering

Authentication with JSON Web Tokens

Content tagging - Easily relate content to similar topics

Drag and drop file uploading

User management with basic role based access control (major expansion of capabilities planned for a later date)

Basic user and author profiles.

Redis caching

Command line interface - Quick and easy project bootstrapping

Technology Stack

Packages

Getting Started

Development Disclaimer: At the moment, Boldr is in active development. Meaning there might be the occasional breaking change or architectural adjustments.

Step 1 First get the files to your machine.

Using git:

git clone git@github.com:strues/boldr.git <DIR_NAME> cd <DIR_NAME> yarn

This will install all of the packages using lerna.

The main application is located in project .

The frontend and the react server entrypoint are located in project/src .

The actual server resides in project/server .

Installation and Setup

See the setup docs

Production

See the production docs

Demo

Email - admin@boldr.io

Password - password

Contributing

Looking for an open source project to contribute to? All types of contributions are welcome here. Take a look at some of the current issues and see if you find something you'd like to help out with. Feel free to submit pull requests to the develop branch.

Contribution Area Ideas

Documentation

Designs

React

Node

Build / Installation

Play a major role in a community driven project, have some fun, and work on improving your skills.

