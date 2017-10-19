Boldr is a modern content management framework.
Think of Boldr as the solid foundation for building your next great web application. Unlike most other CMS platforms, Boldr is entirely JavaScript. Boldr features Universal / Isomorphic rendering for improved performance and Search Engine Optimization.
Development Disclaimer: At the moment, Boldr is in active development. Meaning there might be the occasional breaking change or architectural adjustments.
Step 1 First get the files to your machine.
Using git:
git clone git@github.com:strues/boldr.git <DIR_NAME>
cd <DIR_NAME>
yarn
This will install all of the packages using lerna.
The main application is located in
project.
The frontend and the react server entrypoint are located in
project/src.
The actual server resides in
project/server.
See the setup docs
See the production docs
Up again soon..
Email - admin@boldr.io
Password - password
Looking for an open source project to contribute to? All types of contributions are welcome here. Take a look at some of the current issues and see if you find something you'd like to help out with. Feel free to submit pull requests to the develop branch.
Contribution Area Ideas