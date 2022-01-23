Lottie is a mobile library for Web, and iOS that parses Adobe After Effects animations exported as json with Bodymovin and renders them natively on mobile!
For the first time, designers can create and ship beautiful animations without an engineer painstakingly recreating it by hand. They say a picture is worth 1,000 words so here are 13,000:
Download it from from aescripts + aeplugins: http://aescripts.com/bodymovin/
Or get it from the adobe store https://creative.adobe.com/addons/products/12557 CC 2014 and up.
Close After Effects
Extract the zipped file on
build/extension/bodymovin.zxp to the adobe CEP folder:
WINDOWS:
C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Adobe\CEP\extensions or
C:\<username>\AppData\Roaming\Adobe\CEP\extensions
MAC:
/Library/Application\ Support/Adobe/CEP/extensions/bodymovin
(you can open the terminal and type:
$ cp -R YOURUNZIPEDFOLDERPATH/extension /Library/Application\ Support/Adobe/CEP/extensions/bodymovin
then type:
$ ls /Library/Application\ Support/Adobe/CEP/extensions/bodymovin
to make sure it was copied correctly type)
Edit the registry key:
WINDOWS:
open the registry key
HKEY_CURRENT_USER/Software/Adobe/CSXS.6 and add a key named
PlayerDebugMode, of type String, and value
1.
MAC:
open the file
~/Library/Preferences/com.adobe.CSXS.6.plist and add a row with key
PlayerDebugMode, of type String, and value
1.
Install the zxp manually following the instructions here: https://helpx.adobe.com/x-productkb/global/installingextensionsandaddons.html Skip directly to "Install third-party extensions"
brew tap danielbayley/adobe
brew cask install lottie
Old Versions
# with npm
npm install lottie-web
# with bower
bower install bodymovin
Or you can use the script file from here: https://cdnjs.com/libraries/bodymovin Or get it directly from the AE plugin clicking on Get Player
See a basic implementation here.
Here's a video tutorial explaining how to export a basic animation and load it in an html page
<script src="js/lottie.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
You can call lottie.loadAnimation() to start an animation. It takes an object as a unique param with:
It returns the animation instance you can control with play, pause, setSpeed, etc.
lottie.loadAnimation({
container: element, // the dom element that will contain the animation
renderer: 'svg',
loop: true,
autoplay: true,
path: 'data.json' // the path to the animation json
});
Check this wiki page for an explanation for each setting. https://github.com/airbnb/lottie-web/wiki/Composition-Settings
Animation instances have these main methods:
speed: 1 is normal speed.
value: numeric value.
isFrame: defines if first argument is a time based value or a frame based (default false).
value: numeric value.
isFrame: defines if first argument is a time based value or a frame based (default false).
direction: 1 is forward, -1 is reverse.
segments: array. Can contain 2 numeric values that will be used as first and last frame of the animation. Or can contain a sequence of arrays each with 2 numeric values.
forceFlag: boolean. If set to false, it will wait until the current segment is complete. If true, it will update values immediately.
useSubFrames: If false, it will respect the original AE fps. If true, it will update on every requestAnimationFrame with intermediate values. Default is true.
inFrames: If true, returns duration in frames, if false, in seconds.
lottie.play() -- with 1 optional parameter name to target a specific animation
lottie.stop() -- with 1 optional parameter name to target a specific animation
lottie.goToAndStop(value, isFrame, name) -- Moves an animation with the specified name playback to the defined time. If name is omitted, moves all animation instances.
lottie.setSpeed() -- first argument speed (1 is normal speed) -- with 1 optional parameter name to target a specific animation
lottie.setDirection() -- first argument direction (1 is normal direction.) -- with 1 optional parameter name to target a specific animation
lottie.searchAnimations() -- looks for elements with class "lottie" or "bodymovin"
lottie.loadAnimation() -- Explained above. returns an animation instance to control individually.
lottie.destroy(name) -- Destroys an animation with the specified name. If name is omitted, destroys all animation instances. The DOM element will be emptied.
lottie.registerAnimation() -- you can register an element directly with registerAnimation. It must have the "data-animation-path" attribute pointing at the data.json url
lottie.getRegisteredAnimations() -- returns all animations instances
lottie.setQuality() -- default 'high', set 'high','medium','low', or a number > 1 to improve player performance. In some animations as low as 2 won't show any difference.
lottie.setLocationHref() -- Sets the relative location from where svg elements with ids are referenced. It's useful when you experience mask issues in Safari.
lottie.freeze() -- Freezes all playing animations or animations that will be loaded
lottie.unfreeze() -- Unfreezes all animations
lottie.inBrowser() -- true if the library is being run in a browser
lottie.resize() -- Resizes all animation instances
you can also use addEventListener with the following events:
lottie.loadAnimation({
container: element, // the dom element
renderer: 'svg',
loop: true,
autoplay: true,
animationData: animationData, // the animation data
// ...or if your animation contains repeaters:
// animationData: cloneDeep(animationData), // e.g. lodash.clonedeep
rendererSettings: {
context: canvasContext, // the canvas context, only support "2d" context
preserveAspectRatio: 'xMinYMin slice', // Supports the same options as the svg element's preserveAspectRatio property
clearCanvas: false,
progressiveLoad: false, // Boolean, only svg renderer, loads dom elements when needed. Might speed up initialization for large number of elements.
hideOnTransparent: true, //Boolean, only svg renderer, hides elements when opacity reaches 0 (defaults to true)
className: 'some-css-class-name',
id: 'some-id',
}
});
Doing this you will have to handle the canvas clearing after each frame
Another way to load animations is adding specific attributes to a dom element. You have to include a div and set it's class to "lottie". If you do it before page load, it will automatically search for all tags with the class "lottie". Or you can call
lottie.searchAnimations() after page load and it will search all elements with the class "lottie".
Example
<div style="width:1067px;height:600px" class="lottie" data-animation-path="animation/" data-anim-loop="true" data-name="ninja"></div>
You can preview or take an svg snapshot of the animation to use as poster. After you render your animation, you can take a snapshot of any frame in the animation and save it to your disk. I recommend to pass the svg through an svg optimizer like https://jakearchibald.github.io/svgomg/ and play around with their settings.
If you have any images or AI layers that you haven't converted to shapes (I recommend that you convert them, so they get exported as vectors, right click each layer and do: "Create shapes from Vector Layers"), they will be saved to an images folder relative to the destination json folder. Beware not to overwrite an existing folder on that same location.
This is real time rendering. Although it is pretty optimized, it always helps if you keep your AE project to what is necessary
More optimizations are on their way, but try not to use huge shapes in AE only to mask a small part of it.
Too many nodes will also affect performance.
If you have any animations that don't work or want me to export them, don't hesitate to write.
I'm really interested in seeing what kind of problems the plugin has.
my email is hernantorrisi@gmail.com
npm install or
bower install first
npm start
