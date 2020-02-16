bodymen

Bodymen works similarly to Querymen and has almost the same functionality, expect it formats, validates and parses request body instead of querystrings. Refer to Querymen's readme to find out more.

Prerequisites

You must use a request body parser like express body-parser and set it up before using bodymen:

import express from 'express' import bodyParser from 'body-parser' const app = express() app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended : false })) app.use(bodyParser.json())

Install

npm install --save bodymen

Usage

Bodymen allows you to define a schema to control the fields sent through the request body.

import bodymen, { errorHandler } from "bodymen" app.post( '/posts' , bodymen.middleware({ title : { type : String , required : true , trim : true , minlength : 3 }, content : { type : String , required : true , minlength : 32 }, tags : [ String ] }), (req, res) => { console .log(req.bodymen.body) }) app.use(errorHandler())

License

MIT © Diego Haz