Bodymen works similarly to Querymen and has almost the same functionality, expect it formats, validates and parses request body instead of querystrings. Refer to Querymen's readme to find out more.
You must use a request body parser like express body-parser and set it up before using bodymen:
import express from 'express'
import bodyParser from 'body-parser'
const app = express()
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: false }))
app.use(bodyParser.json())
npm install --save bodymen
Bodymen allows you to define a schema to control the fields sent through the request body.
import bodymen, { errorHandler } from "bodymen"
app.post('/posts', bodymen.middleware({
title: {
type: String,
required: true,
trim: true,
minlength: 3
},
content: {
type: String,
required: true,
minlength: 32
},
tags: [String]
}), (req, res) => {
console.log(req.bodymen.body) // will contain the parsed body
})
app.use(errorHandler()) // will send standard error messages, similar to Querymen
