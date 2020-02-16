openbase logo
bod

bodymen

by Haz
1.1.1

Body parser middleware for MongoDB, Express and Nodejs (MEN)

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

bodymen

NPM version Build Status Coveralls Status Dependency Status Downloads

Bodymen works similarly to Querymen and has almost the same functionality, expect it formats, validates and parses request body instead of querystrings. Refer to Querymen's readme to find out more.

Prerequisites

You must use a request body parser like express body-parser and set it up before using bodymen:

import express from 'express'
import bodyParser from 'body-parser'

const app = express()

app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: false }))
app.use(bodyParser.json())

Install

npm install --save bodymen

Usage

Bodymen allows you to define a schema to control the fields sent through the request body.

import bodymen, { errorHandler } from "bodymen"

app.post('/posts', bodymen.middleware({
  title: {
    type: String,
    required: true,
    trim: true,
    minlength: 3
  },
  content: {
    type: String,
    required: true,
    minlength: 32
  },
  tags: [String]
}), (req, res) => {
  console.log(req.bodymen.body) // will contain the parsed body
})

app.use(errorHandler()) // will send standard error messages, similar to Querymen

License

MIT © Diego Haz

