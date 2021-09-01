bodybuilder

An elasticsearch query body builder. Easily build complex queries for elasticsearch with a simple, predictable api.

Elasticsearch compatibility

Currently aims to support the full elasticsearch query DSL for all versions.

The elasticsearch 1.x query DSL is supported by providing a v1 argument when calling the build function.

Install

npm install bodybuilder --save

Usage

var bodybuilder = require ( 'bodybuilder' ) var body = bodybuilder().query( 'match' , 'message' , 'this is a test' ) body.build() body.build( 'v1' )

For each elasticsearch query body, create an instance of bodybuilder , apply the desired query/filter/aggregation clauses, and call build to retrieve the built query body.

REPL

Try it out on the command line using the node REPL:

node ./node_modules/bodybuilder/repl.js bodybuilder > bodybuilder().query( 'match' , 'message' , 'this is a test' ).build()

Queries

bodybuilder().query([ arguments ])

Creates a query of type queryType .

Arguments

The specific arguments depend on the type of query, but typically follow this pattern:

queryType - The name of the query, such as 'term' or 'prefix' .

- The name of the query, such as or . fieldToQuery - The name of the field in your index to query over.

- The name of the field in your index to query over. searchTerm - The string to search for.

var body = bodybuilder().query( 'match' , 'message' , 'this is a test' ).build()

Filters

bodybuilder().filter([ arguments ])

Creates a filtered query using filter of type filterType .

Arguments

The specific arguments depend on the type of filter, but typically follow this pattern:

filterType - The name of the query, such as 'regexp' or 'exists' .

- The name of the query, such as or . fieldToQuery - The name of the field in your index to filter on.

- The name of the field in your index to filter on. searchTerm - The string to search for.

bodybuilder().filter( 'term' , 'message' , 'test' ).build()

Aggregations

bodybuilder().aggregation([ arguments ])

Creates an aggregation of type aggregationType .

Arguments

The specific arguments depend on the type of aggregation, but typically follow this pattern:

aggregationType - The name of the aggregation, such as 'sum' or 'terms' .

- The name of the aggregation, such as or . fieldToAggregate - The name of the field in your index to aggregate over.

- The name of the field in your index to aggregate over. aggregationName - (optional) A custom name for the aggregation. Defaults to agg_<aggregationType>_<fieldToAggregate> .

- (optional) A custom name for the aggregation. Defaults to . aggregationOptions - (optional) Additional key-value pairs to include in the aggregation object.

- (optional) Additional key-value pairs to include in the aggregation object. nestingFunction - (optional) A function used to define aggregations as children of the one being created. This must be the last parameter set.

var body = bodybuilder().aggregation( 'terms' , 'user' ).build()

Nested aggregations

To nest aggregations, pass a function as the last parameter in [arguments] . The function receives the recently built aggregation instance and is expected to return an Object which will be assigned to .aggs on the current aggregation. Aggregations in this scope behave like builders and you can call the chainable method .aggregation([arguments]) on them just as you would on the main bodybuilder .

var body = bodybuilder().aggregation( 'terms' , 'code' , { order : { _term : 'desc' }, size : 1 }, agg => agg.aggregation( 'terms' , 'name' )).build()

Suggestions

bodybuilder().suggest([ arguments ])

Creates a phrase or term suggestion.

Arguments

The specific arguments depend on the type of aggregation, but typically follow this pattern:

suggestionType - This can be either phrase or term .

- This can be either or . fieldToAggregate - The name of the field in your index to suggest on.

- The name of the field in your index to suggest on. options - An object of fields to include in the suggestions. text - The query to run on our suggest field. name - A custom name for the suggest clause. analyzer - The name of an analyzer to run on a suggestion. ... other suggest specific options, see typings or the ElasticSearch suggest docs for more info

- An object of fields to include in the suggestions.

var body = bodybuilder().suggest( 'term' , 'user' , { text : 'kimchy' , 'name' : 'user_suggest' }).build()

Combining queries, filters, aggregations, and suggestions

Multiple queries and filters are merged using the boolean query or filter (see Combining Filters).

var body = bodybuilder() .query( 'match' , 'message' , 'this is a test' ) .filter( 'term' , 'user' , 'kimchy' ) .filter( 'term' , 'user' , 'herald' ) .orFilter( 'term' , 'user' , 'johnny' ) .notFilter( 'term' , 'user' , 'cassie' ) .aggregation( 'terms' , 'user' ) .suggest( 'term' , 'user' , { text : 'kimchy' }) .build()

Nesting Filters and Queries

It is even possible to nest filters, e.g. when some should and must filters have to be combined.

var body = bodybuilder() .orFilter( 'term' , 'author' , 'kimchy' ) .orFilter( 'bool' , b => b .filter( 'match' , 'message' , 'this is a test' ) .filter( 'term' , 'type' , 'comment' ) ) .build()

Sort

Set a sort direction using sort(field, direction) , where direction defaults to ascending.

var body = bodybuilder() .filter( 'term' , 'message' , 'test' ) .sort( 'timestamp' , 'desc' ) .sort([{ "channel" : { "order" : "desc" } }]) .sort([ { "categories" : "desc" }, { "content" : "asc" } ]) .build()

Advanced usage: Set a sort configuration object for the given sort field with additional sort properties. sort(field, { sort: 'asc', mode: 'min', ...})

From / Size

Set from and size parameters to configure the offset and maximum hits to be returned.

var body = bodybuilder() .filter( 'term' , 'message' , 'test' ) .size( 5 ) .from( 10 ) .build()

Other Options

Set any other search request option using rawOption passing in the key-value pair to include in the body.

var body = bodybuilder() .filter( 'term' , 'message' , 'test' ) .rawOption( '_sourceExclude' , 'verybigfield' ) .build()

Test

Run unit tests:

npm test

