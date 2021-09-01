openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bod

bodybuilder

by Daniel Paz-Soldan
2.4.0 (see all)

An elasticsearch query body builder 💪

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

51.1K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript ElasticSearch Query Builder

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

bodybuilder

All Contributors npm version Build Status

An elasticsearch query body builder. Easily build complex queries for elasticsearch with a simple, predictable api.

bodybuilder

Documentation

Check out the API documentation for details and examples.

Use https://bodybuilder.js.org/ to test your constructions.

Elasticsearch compatibility

Currently aims to support the full elasticsearch query DSL for all versions.

The elasticsearch 1.x query DSL is supported by providing a v1 argument when calling the build function.

Install

npm install bodybuilder --save

Usage

var bodybuilder = require('bodybuilder')
var body = bodybuilder().query('match', 'message', 'this is a test')
body.build() // Build 2.x or greater DSL (default)
body.build('v1') // Build 1.x DSL

For each elasticsearch query body, create an instance of bodybuilder, apply the desired query/filter/aggregation clauses, and call build to retrieve the built query body.

REPL

Try it out on the command line using the node REPL:

# Start the repl
node ./node_modules/bodybuilder/repl.js
# The builder is available in the context variable bodybuilder
bodybuilder > bodybuilder().query('match', 'message', 'this is a test').build()

Queries

bodybuilder().query([arguments])

Creates a query of type queryType.

Arguments

The specific arguments depend on the type of query, but typically follow this pattern:

  • queryType - The name of the query, such as 'term' or 'prefix'.
  • fieldToQuery - The name of the field in your index to query over.
  • searchTerm - The string to search for.
var body = bodybuilder().query('match', 'message', 'this is a test').build()
// body == {
//   query: {
//     match: {
//       message: 'this is a test'
//     }
//   }
// }

Filters

bodybuilder().filter([arguments])

Creates a filtered query using filter of type filterType.

Arguments

The specific arguments depend on the type of filter, but typically follow this pattern:

  • filterType - The name of the query, such as 'regexp' or 'exists'.
  • fieldToQuery - The name of the field in your index to filter on.
  • searchTerm - The string to search for.
bodybuilder().filter('term', 'message', 'test').build()
// body == {
//   query: {
//     bool: {
//       filter: {
//         term: {
//           message: 'test'
//         }
//       }
//     }
//   }
// }

Aggregations

bodybuilder().aggregation([arguments])

Creates an aggregation of type aggregationType.

Arguments

The specific arguments depend on the type of aggregation, but typically follow this pattern:

  • aggregationType - The name of the aggregation, such as 'sum' or 'terms'.
  • fieldToAggregate - The name of the field in your index to aggregate over.
  • aggregationName - (optional) A custom name for the aggregation. Defaults to agg_<aggregationType>_<fieldToAggregate>.
  • aggregationOptions - (optional) Additional key-value pairs to include in the aggregation object.
  • nestingFunction - (optional) A function used to define aggregations as children of the one being created. This must be the last parameter set.
var body = bodybuilder().aggregation('terms', 'user').build()
// body == {
//   aggregations: {
//     agg_terms_user: {
//       terms: {
//         field: 'user'
//       }
//     }
//   }
// }

Nested aggregations

To nest aggregations, pass a function as the last parameter in [arguments]. The function receives the recently built aggregation instance and is expected to return an Object which will be assigned to .aggs on the current aggregation. Aggregations in this scope behave like builders and you can call the chainable method .aggregation([arguments]) on them just as you would on the main bodybuilder.

var body = bodybuilder().aggregation('terms', 'code', {
      order: { _term: 'desc' },
      size: 1
    }, agg => agg.aggregation('terms', 'name')).build()
// body == {
//   "aggregations": {
//       "agg_terms_code": {
//           "terms": {
//               "field": "code",
//               "order": {
//                   "_term": "desc"
//               },
//               "size": 1
//           },
//           "aggs": {
//               "agg_terms_name": {
//                   "terms": {
//                       "field": "name"
//                   }
//               }
//           }
//       }
//   }
//}

Suggestions

bodybuilder().suggest([arguments])

Creates a phrase or term suggestion.

Arguments

The specific arguments depend on the type of aggregation, but typically follow this pattern:

  • suggestionType - This can be either phrase or term.
  • fieldToAggregate - The name of the field in your index to suggest on.
  • options - An object of fields to include in the suggestions.
    • text - The query to run on our suggest field.
    • name - A custom name for the suggest clause.
    • analyzer - The name of an analyzer to run on a suggestion.
    • ... other suggest specific options, see typings or the ElasticSearch suggest docs for more info
var body = bodybuilder().suggest('term', 'user', { text: 'kimchy', 'name': 'user_suggest'}).build()
// body == {
//   aggregations: {
//     user_suggest: {
//       text: 'kimchy',
//       term: {
//         field: 'user'
//       }
//     }
//   }
// }

Combining queries, filters, aggregations, and suggestions

Multiple queries and filters are merged using the boolean query or filter (see Combining Filters).

var body = bodybuilder()
  .query('match', 'message', 'this is a test')
  .filter('term', 'user', 'kimchy')
  .filter('term', 'user', 'herald')
  .orFilter('term', 'user', 'johnny')
  .notFilter('term', 'user', 'cassie')
  .aggregation('terms', 'user')
  .suggest('term', 'user', { text: 'kimchy' })
  .build()

// body == {
//   query: {
//     bool: {
//       must: {
//         match: {
//           message: 'this is a test'
//         }
//       },
//       filter: {
//         bool: {
//           must: [
//             {term: {user: 'kimchy'}},
//             {term: {user: 'herald'}}
//           ],
//           should: [
//             {term: {user: 'johnny'}}
//           ],
//           must_not: [
//             {term: {user: 'cassie'}}
//           ]
//         }
//       }
//     },
//   },
//   aggs: {
//     agg_terms_user: {
//       terms: {
//         field: 'user'
//       }
//     }
//   }
//   suggest_term_user: {
//     text: 'kimchy',
//     term: {
//       field: 'user'
//     }
//   }
// }

Nesting Filters and Queries

It is even possible to nest filters, e.g. when some should and must filters have to be combined.

var body = bodybuilder()
    .orFilter('term', 'author', 'kimchy')
    .orFilter('bool', b => b
      .filter('match', 'message', 'this is a test')
      .filter('term', 'type', 'comment')
    )
    .build()

// body == {
//   query: {
//     bool: {
//       filter: {
//         bool: {
//           should: [
//             { term: { author: 'kimchy' } },
//             { bool: { must: [
//               { match: { message: 'this is a test' } },
//               { term: { type: 'comment' } }
//             ] } }
//           ]
//         }
//       }
//     }
//   }
// }

Sort

Set a sort direction using sort(field, direction), where direction defaults to ascending.

var body = bodybuilder()
    .filter('term', 'message', 'test')
    .sort('timestamp', 'desc')
    .sort([{
      "channel": {
        "order": "desc"
      }
    }])
    .sort([
      {"categories": "desc"},
      {"content": "asc"}
    ])
    .build()

// body == {
//   sort: [{
//       "timestamp": {
//         "order": "desc"
//       }
//     },
//     {
//       "channel": {
//         "order": "desc"
//       }
//     },
//     {
//       "categories": {
//         "order": "desc"
//       }
//     },
//     {
//       "content": {
//         "order": "asc"
//       }
//     }
//   ],
//   query: {
//     bool: {
//       filter: {
//         term: {
//           message: 'test'
//         }
//       }
//     }
//   }
// }

Advanced usage: Set a sort configuration object for the given sort field with additional sort properties. sort(field, { sort: 'asc', mode: 'min', ...})

From / Size

Set from and size parameters to configure the offset and maximum hits to be returned.

var body = bodybuilder()
  .filter('term', 'message', 'test')
  .size(5)
  .from(10)
  .build()

// body == {
//   size: 5,
//   from: 10,
//   query: {
//     bool: {
//       filter: {
//         term: {
//           message: 'test'
//         }
//       }
//     }
//   }
// }

Other Options

Set any other search request option using rawOption passing in the key-value pair to include in the body.

var body = bodybuilder()
  .filter('term', 'message', 'test')
  .rawOption('_sourceExclude', 'verybigfield')
  .build()

// body == {
//   _sourceExclude: 'verybigfield',
//   query: {
//     bool: {
//       filter: {
//         term: {
//           message: 'test'
//         }
//       }
//     }
//   }
// }

Test

Run unit tests:

npm test

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Daniel Paz-Soldan
💻 📖 🚇 🤔
Nicolás Fantone
💻 ⚠️
Nauval Atmaja
💻
Ferron H
💻 ⚠️ 🐛 📖
Dave Cranwell
💻
Johannes Scharlach
💻 📖 🤔
Anton Samper Rivaya
💻 📖

Suhas Karanth
💬
Jacob Gillespie
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
RowadzJordan34 Ratings0 Reviews
no
December 18, 2020
imrancsms6 Ratings0 Reviews
November 2, 2020

Alternatives

pelias-querygeospatial queries used by the pelias api
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
170
esqSimple query builder for elasticsearch
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
239
eo
elasticsearch-odmLike Mongoose but for Elasticsearch. Define models, preform CRUD operations, and build advanced search queries.
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
7
seq
simple-elastic-queryLightweight JavaScript Query builder for ElasticSearch
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
eo5
elasticsearch-odm-5Like Mongoose but for Elasticsearch. Define models, preform CRUD operations, and build advanced search queries.
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
6
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial