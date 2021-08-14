Why BSL?

Enables body scroll locking (for iOS Mobile and Tablet, Android, desktop Safari/Chrome/Firefox) without breaking scrolling of a target element (eg. modal/lightbox/flyouts/nav-menus).

Features:

disables body scroll WITHOUT disabling scroll of a target element

works on iOS mobile/tablet (!!)

works on Android

works on Safari desktop

works on Chrome/Firefox

works with vanilla JS and frameworks such as React / Angular / VueJS

supports nested target elements (eg. a modal that appears on top of a flyout)

can reserve scrollbar width

-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch still works

Aren't the alternative approaches sufficient?

the approach document.body.ontouchmove = (e) => { e.preventDefault(); return false; }; locks the body scroll, but ALSO locks the scroll of a target element (eg. modal).

locks the body scroll, but ALSO locks the scroll of a target element (eg. modal). the approach overflow: hidden on the body or html elements doesn't work for all browsers

on the body or html elements doesn't work for all browsers the position: fixed approach causes the body scroll to reset

approach causes the body scroll to reset some approaches break inertia/momentum/rubber-band scrolling on iOS

LIGHT Package Size:

Install

$ yarn add body-scroll- lock or $ npm install body-scroll- lock

You can also load via a <script src="lib/bodyScrollLock.js"></script> tag (refer to the lib folder).

Usage examples

Common JS

const bodyScrollLock = require ( 'body-scroll-lock' ); const disableBodyScroll = bodyScrollLock.disableBodyScroll; const enableBodyScroll = bodyScrollLock.enableBodyScroll; const targetElement = document .querySelector( '#someElementId' ); disableBodyScroll(targetElement); enableBodyScroll(targetElement);

import { disableBodyScroll, enableBodyScroll, clearAllBodyScrollLocks } from 'body-scroll-lock' ; class SomeComponent extends React . Component { targetElement = null ; componentDidMount() { this .targetElement = document .querySelector( '#targetElementId' ); } showTargetElement = () => { disableBodyScroll( this .targetElement); }; hideTargetElement = () => { enableBodyScroll( this .targetElement); }; componentWillUnmount() { clearAllBodyScrollLocks(); } render() { return < div > some JSX to go here </ div > ; } }

React/ES6 with Refs

import { disableBodyScroll, enableBodyScroll, clearAllBodyScrollLocks } from 'body-scroll-lock' ; class SomeComponent extends React . Component { targetRef = React.createRef(); targetElement = null ; componentDidMount() { this .targetElement = this .targetRef.current; } showTargetElement = () => { disableBodyScroll( this .targetElement); }; hideTargetElement = () => { enableBodyScroll( this .targetElement); }; componentWillUnmount() { clearAllBodyScrollLocks(); } render() { return ( < SomeOtherComponent ref = {this.targetRef} > some JSX to go here </ SomeOtherComponent > ); } } class SomeOtherComponent extends React . Component { componentDidMount() { } render() { return < div > some JSX to go here </ div > ; } }

Angular

import { Component, ElementRef, OnDestroy, ViewChild } from "@angular/core" ; import { disableBodyScroll, enableBodyScroll, clearAllBodyScrollLocks } from "body-scroll-lock" ; @Component({ selector : "app-scroll-block" , templateUrl : "./scroll-block.component.html" , styleUrls : [ "./scroll-block.component.css" ] }) export class SomeComponent implements OnDestroy { @ViewChild( "scrollTarget" ) scrollTarget: ElementRef; showTargetElement() { disableBodyScroll( this .scrollTarget.nativeElement); } hideTargetElement() { enableBodyScroll( this .scrollTarget.nativeElement); } ngOnDestroy() { clearAllBodyScrollLocks(); } }

Vanilla JS

In the html:

< head > < script src = "some-path-where-you-dump-the-javascript-libraries/lib/bodyScrollLock.js" > </ script > </ head >

Then in the javascript:

const targetElement = document .querySelector( '#someElementId' ); bodyScrollLock.disableBodyScroll(targetElement); bodyScrollLock.enableBodyScroll(targetElement); bodyScrollLock.clearAllBodyScrollLocks();

Demo

Check out the demo, powered by Vercel.

https://bodyscrolllock.vercel.app for a basic example

https://bodyscrolllock-modal.vercel.app for an example with a modal.

Functions

Function Arguments Return Description disableBodyScroll targetElement: HTMLElement

options: BodyScrollOptions void Disables body scroll while enabling scroll on target element enableBodyScroll targetElement: HTMLElement void Enables body scroll and removing listeners on target element clearAllBodyScrollLocks null void Clears all scroll locks

Options

reserveScrollBarGap

optional, default: false

If the overflow property of the body is set to hidden, the body widens by the width of the scrollbar. This produces an unpleasant flickering effect, especially on websites with centered content. If the reserveScrollBarGap option is set, this gap is filled by a padding-right on the body element. If disableBodyScroll is called for the last target element, or clearAllBodyScrollLocks is called, the padding-right is automatically reset to the previous value.

import { disableBodyScroll } from 'body-scroll-lock' ; import type { BodyScrollOptions } from 'body-scroll-lock' ; const options: BodyScrollOptions = { reserveScrollBarGap : true , }; disableBodyScroll(targetElement, options);

allowTouchMove

optional, default: undefined

To disable scrolling on iOS, disableBodyScroll prevents touchmove events. However, there are cases where you have called disableBodyScroll on an element, but its children still require touchmove events to function.

See below for 2 use cases:

Simple

disableBodyScroll(container, { allowTouchMove : el => el.tagName === 'TEXTAREA' , });

More Complex

Javascript:

disableBodyScroll(container, { allowTouchMove : el => { while (el && el !== document .body) { if (el.getAttribute( 'body-scroll-lock-ignore' ) !== null ) { return true ; } el = el.parentElement; } }, });

Html:

< div id = "container" > < div id = "scrolling-map" body-scroll-lock-ignore > ... </ div > </ div >

References

https://medium.com/jsdownunder/locking-body-scroll-for-all-devices-22def9615177 https://stackoverflow.com/questions/41594997/ios-10-safari-prevent-scrolling-behind-a-fixed-overlay-and-maintain-scroll-posi

Changelog

Refer to the releases page.