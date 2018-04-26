

Express body-parser that supports the application/graphql MIME type.

How does it work?

body-parser-graphql checks the Content-Type header of the request. If the Content-Type is application/graphql , the request is transformed into a 'normal' application/json GraphQL request, and the Content-Type header is set to application/json .

Received request:

{ posts { id title } }

request.body value after the middleware:

{ query : { posts { id title } } }

If an application/json request is received, it applies the JSON body-parser.

Installation

Install body-parser-graphql using your favorite package manager:

yarn add body-parser-graphql npm install body-parser-graphql

Usage

The body-parser-graphql can be used as a drop-in replacement for the normal json body-parser.

import * as express from 'express' - import * as bodyParser from 'body-parser' + import * as bodyParser from 'body-parser-graphql' const app = express() - app.use(bodyParser.json()) + app.use(bodyParser.graphql()) // Your express routes app.listen(/* your configuration */)

Alternatively, you can also import the body-parser directly: