Express body-parser that supports the
application/graphql MIME type.
body-parser-graphql checks the
Content-Type header of the request. If the Content-Type is
application/graphql, the request is transformed into a 'normal'
application/json GraphQL request, and the
Content-Type header is set to
application/json.
Received request:
{
posts {
id
title
}
}
request.body value after the middleware:
{
query: {
posts {
id
title
}
}
}
If an
application/json request is received, it applies the JSON body-parser.
Install
body-parser-graphql using your favorite package manager:
$ yarn add body-parser-graphql
$ npm install body-parser-graphql
The
body-parser-graphql can be used as a drop-in replacement for the normal
json body-parser.
import * as express from 'express'
- import * as bodyParser from 'body-parser'
+ import * as bodyParser from 'body-parser-graphql'
const app = express()
- app.use(bodyParser.json())
+ app.use(bodyParser.graphql())
// Your express routes
app.listen(/* your configuration */)
Alternatively, you can also import the body-parser directly:
import { bodyParserGraphQL } from 'body-parser-graphql'
app.use(bodyParserGraphQL())