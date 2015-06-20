body

Body parsing

Originally taken from npm-www

Example

var textBody = require ( "body" ) var jsonBody = require ( "body/json" ) var formBody = require ( "body/form" ) var anyBody = require ( "body/any" ) var http = require ( "http" ) var sendJson = require ( "send-data/json" ) http.createServer( function handleRequest ( req, res ) { function send ( err, body ) { sendJson(req, res, body) } if (req.url === "/body" ) { textBody(req, send) } else if (req.url === "/form" ) { formBody(req, {}, send) } else if (req.url === "/json" ) { jsonBody(req, res, send) } else if (req.url === "/any" ) { anyBody(req, res, {}, send) } })

body simply parses the request body and returns it in the callback. jsonBody and formBody call JSON.parse and querystring.parse respectively on the body.

anyBody will detect the content-type of the request and use the appropiate body method.

Example generators

You can use body with generators as the body functions will return a continuable if you don't pass a callback.

var http = require ( "http" ) var Router = require ( "routes-router" ) var jsonBody = require ( "body/json" ) var formBody = require ( "body/form" ) var async = require ( "gens" ) var app = Router({ errorHandler : function ( req, res, err ) { res.statusCode = 500 res.end(err.message) } }) app.addRoute( "/json" , async ( function * ( req, res ) { var body = yield jsonBody(req, res) res.setHeader( "content-type" , "application/json" ) res.end( JSON .stringify(body)) })) app.addRoute( "/form" , async ( function * ( req, res ) { var body = yield formBody(req, res) res.setHeader( "content-type" , "application/json" ) res.end( JSON .stringify(body)) })) http.createServer(app).listen( 8080 )

Documentation

textBody := ( req: HttpRequest , res?: HttpResponse , opts?: { limit?: Number , cache?: Boolean , encoding?: String }, cb: Callback <err: Error , bodyPayload: String > ) => void

textBody allows you to get the body from any readable stream. It will read the entire content of the stream into memory and give it back to you in the callback.

limit : You can set opts.limit to a custom number to change the limit at which textBody gives up. By default it will only read a 1MB body, if a stream contains more then 1MB it returns an error. This prevents someone attacking your HTTP server with an infinite body causing an out of memory attack.

: You can set to a custom number to change the limit at which gives up. By default it will only read a 1MB body, if a stream contains more then 1MB it returns an error. This prevents someone attacking your HTTP server with an infinite body causing an out of memory attack. encoding : You can set encoding . All encodings that are valid on a Buffer are valid options. It defaults to 'utf8'

var textBody = require ( "body" ) var http = require ( "http" ) http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { textBody(req, res, function ( err, body ) { if (err) { res.statusCode = 500 return res.end( "NO U" ) } res.end(body) }) }).listen( 8080 )

formBody := ( req: HttpRequest , res?: HttpResponse , opts?: { limit?: Number , encoding?: String , querystring: { parse: ( String , Callback < Error , Any >) => void } }, cb: Callback <err: Error , bodyPayload: Any > ) => void

formBody allows you to get the body of a readable stream. It does the same as textBody but assumes the content is querystring encoded and parses just like it was a <form> submit.

limit : same as textBody

: same as encoding : same as textBody

: same as querystring : You can pass a custom querystring parser if you want. It should have a parse method that takes a string and a callback. It should return the value in the callback or a parsing error

var formBody = require ( "body/form" ) var http = require ( "http" ) http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { formBody(req, res, function ( err, body ) { if (err) { res.statusCode = 500 return res.end( "NO U" ) } res.setHeader( "content-type" , "application/json" ) res.end( JSON .stringify(body)) }) }).listen( 8080 )

jsonBody := ( req: HttpRequest , res?: HttpResponse , opts?: { limit?: Number , encoding?: String , reviver?: ( Any ) => Any JSON ?: { parse: ( String , reviver?: Function , Callback < Error , Any >) => void } }, cb: Callback <err: Error , bodyPayload: Any > ) => void

jsonBody allows you to get the body of a readable stream. It does the same as textbody but assumes the content it a JSON value and parses it using JSON.parse . If JSON.parse throws an exception then it calls the callback with the exception.

limit : same as textBody

: same as encoding : same as textBody

: same as reviver : A reviver function that will be passed to JSON.parse as the second argument

: A reviver function that will be passed to as the second argument JSON : You can pass a custom JSON parser if you want. It should have a parse method that takes a string, an optional reviver and a callback. It should return the value in the callback or a parsing error.

var jsonBody = require ( "body/json" ) var http = require ( "http" ) http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { jsonBody(req, res, function ( err, body ) { if (err) { res.statusCode = 500 return res.end( "NO U" ) } res.setHeader( "content-type" , "application/json" ) res.end( JSON .stringify(body)) }) }).listen( 8080 )

anyBody := ( req: HttpRequest , res?: HttpResponse , opts?: { limit?: Number , encoding?: String , reviver?: ( Any ) => Any JSON ?: { parse: ( String , reviver?: Function , Callback < Error , Any >) => void }, querystring: { parse: ( String , Callback < Error , Any >) => void } }, cb: Callback <err: Error , bodyPayload: Any > ) => void

anyBody allows you to get the body of a HTTPRequest. It does the same as textBody except it parses the content-type header and uses either the jsonBody or the formBody function.

This allows you to write POST route handlers that work with both ajax and html form submits.

limit : same as textBody

: same as encoding : same as textBody

: same as reviver : same as jsonBody

: same as JSON : same as jsonBody

: same as querystring : same as formBody

var anyBody = require ( "body/any" ) var http = require ( "http" ) http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { anyBody(req, res, function ( err, body ) { if (err) { res.statusCode = 500 return res.end( "NO U" ) } res.setHeader( "content-type" , "application/json" ) res.end( JSON .stringify(body)) }) }).listen( 8080 )

