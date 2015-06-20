Body parsing
Originally taken from npm-www
var textBody = require("body")
var jsonBody = require("body/json")
var formBody = require("body/form")
var anyBody = require("body/any")
var http = require("http")
var sendJson = require("send-data/json")
http.createServer(function handleRequest(req, res) {
function send(err, body) {
sendJson(req, res, body)
}
if (req.url === "/body") {
// all functions can be called with (req, cb)
textBody(req, send)
} else if (req.url === "/form") {
// all functions can be called with (req, opts, cb)
formBody(req, {}, send)
} else if (req.url === "/json") {
// all functions can be called with (req, res, cb)
jsonBody(req, res, send)
} else if (req.url === "/any") {
// all functions can be called with (req, res, opts, cb)
anyBody(req, res, {}, send)
}
})
body simply parses the request body and returns it in the callback.
jsonBody and
formBody call JSON.parse and querystring.parse respectively on the body.
anyBody will detect the content-type of the request and use the appropiate body method.
You can use
body with generators as the body functions will
return a continuable if you don't pass a callback.
var http = require("http")
var Router = require("routes-router")
var jsonBody = require("body/json")
var formBody = require("body/form")
// async turns a generator into an async function taking a cb
var async = require("gens")
// the router works with normal async functions.
// router automatically handles errors as 500 responses
var app = Router({
// do whatever you want. the jsonBody error would go here
errorHandler: function (req, res, err) {
res.statusCode = 500
res.end(err.message)
}
})
app.addRoute("/json", async(function* (req, res) {
// if jsonBody has an error it just goes to the cb
// in the called in the router. and it does the correct thing
// it shows your 500 page.
var body = yield jsonBody(req, res)
res.setHeader("content-type", "application/json")
res.end(JSON.stringify(body))
}))
app.addRoute("/form", async(function* (req, res) {
var body = yield formBody(req, res)
res.setHeader("content-type", "application/json")
res.end(JSON.stringify(body))
}))
// app returned from the router is just a function(req, res) {}
// that dispatches the req/res to the correct route based on
// the routers routing table & req.url
http.createServer(app).listen(8080)
textBody(req, res?, opts?, cb<Error, String>)
textBody := (
req: HttpRequest,
res?: HttpResponse,
opts?: {
limit?: Number,
cache?: Boolean,
encoding?: String
},
cb: Callback<err: Error, bodyPayload: String>
) => void
textBody allows you to get the body from any readable stream.
It will read the entire content of the stream into memory and
give it back to you in the callback.
limit: You can set
opts.limit to a custom number to change the
limit at which
textBody gives up. By default it will only
read a 1MB body, if a stream contains more then 1MB it returns
an error. This prevents someone attacking your HTTP server
with an infinite body causing an out of memory attack.
encoding: You can set
encoding. All encodings that are valid on a
Buffer are
valid options. It defaults to
'utf8'
var textBody = require("body")
var http = require("http")
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
textBody(req, res, function (err, body) {
// err probably means invalid HTTP protocol or some shiz.
if (err) {
res.statusCode = 500
return res.end("NO U")
}
// I am an echo server
res.end(body)
})
}).listen(8080)
formBody(req, res?, opts?, cb<Error, Any>)
formBody := (
req: HttpRequest,
res?: HttpResponse,
opts?: {
limit?: Number,
encoding?: String,
querystring: {
parse: (String, Callback<Error, Any>) => void
}
},
cb: Callback<err: Error, bodyPayload: Any>
) => void
formBody allows you to get the body of a readable stream. It
does the same as
textBody but assumes the content is querystring
encoded and parses just like it was a <form> submit.
limit: same as
textBody
encoding: same as
textBody
querystring: You can pass a custom querystring parser if
you want. It should have a
parse method that takes a
string and a callback. It should return the value in the
callback or a parsing error
var formBody = require("body/form")
var http = require("http")
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
formBody(req, res, function (err, body) {
// err probably means invalid HTTP protocol or some shiz.
if (err) {
res.statusCode = 500
return res.end("NO U")
}
// I am an echo server
res.setHeader("content-type", "application/json")
res.end(JSON.stringify(body))
})
}).listen(8080)
jsonBody(req, res?, opts?, cb<Error, Any>)
jsonBody := (
req: HttpRequest,
res?: HttpResponse,
opts?: {
limit?: Number,
encoding?: String,
reviver?: (Any) => Any
JSON?: {
parse: (String, reviver?: Function, Callback<Error, Any>) => void
}
},
cb: Callback<err: Error, bodyPayload: Any>
) => void
jsonBody allows you to get the body of a readable stream. It
does the same as
textbody but assumes the content it a JSON
value and parses it using
JSON.parse. If
JSON.parse throws
an exception then it calls the callback with the exception.
limit: same as
textBody
encoding: same as
textBody
reviver: A reviver function that will be passed to
JSON.parse
as the second argument
JSON: You can pass a custom JSON parser if you want.
It should have a
parse method that takes a string, an
optional reviver and a callback. It should return the value
in the callback or a parsing error.
var jsonBody = require("body/json")
var http = require("http")
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
jsonBody(req, res, function (err, body) {
// err is probably an invalid json error
if (err) {
res.statusCode = 500
return res.end("NO U")
}
// I am an echo server
res.setHeader("content-type", "application/json")
res.end(JSON.stringify(body))
})
}).listen(8080)
anyBody(req, res?, opts?, cb<Error, Any>)
anyBody := (
req: HttpRequest,
res?: HttpResponse,
opts?: {
limit?: Number,
encoding?: String,
reviver?: (Any) => Any
JSON?: {
parse: (String, reviver?: Function, Callback<Error, Any>) => void
},
querystring: {
parse: (String, Callback<Error, Any>) => void
}
},
cb: Callback<err: Error, bodyPayload: Any>
) => void
anyBody allows you to get the body of a HTTPRequest. It
does the same as
textBody except it parses the
content-type
header and uses either the jsonBody or the formBody function.
This allows you to write POST route handlers that work with both ajax and html form submits.
limit: same as
textBody
encoding: same as
textBody
reviver: same as
jsonBody
JSON: same as
jsonBody
querystring: same as
formBody
var anyBody = require("body/any")
var http = require("http")
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
anyBody(req, res, function (err, body) {
// err is probably an invalid json error
if (err) {
res.statusCode = 500
return res.end("NO U")
}
// I am an echo server
res.setHeader("content-type", "application/json")
res.end(JSON.stringify(body))
})
}).listen(8080)
npm install body
npm test