A lightweight CoffeeScript library/DSL for reactive programming and for declaratively building scalable web UIs.
See the website, which has an overview, tutorial, comparisons, and more.
You can play with this example on jsFiddle, see a complete TodoMVC example, or head directly to the tutorial.
class Task {
constructor(descrip, priority, isDone) {
this.descrip = rx.cell(descrip);
this.priority = rx.cell(priority);
this.isDone = rx.cell(isDone);
}
}
const tasks = rx.array([
new Task('Get milk', 'important', false),
new Task('Play with Reactive Coffee', 'critical', false),
new Task('Walk the dog', 'meh', false)
]);
// Our main view: a checklist of tasks, a button to add a new task, and a task
// editor component (defined further down).
const main = function() {
const currentTask = rx.cell(tasks.at(0)); // "View model" of currently selected task
return $('body').append(
div({class: 'task-manager'}, [
h1(x.bind(() => [`${tasks.length()} task(s) for today`])),
ul({class: 'tasks'}, tasks.map(function(task) {
return li({class: 'task'}, [
input({type: 'checkbox', init() { return this.change(() => task.isDone.set(this.is(':checked'))); }}),
span({class: 'descrip'}, rx.bind(() => `${task.descrip.get()} (${task.priority.get()})`)),
a({href: 'javascript: void 0', init() { return this.click(() => currentTask.set(task)); }}, 'Edit')
]);})),
button({init() { return this.click(() => tasks.push(new Task('Task', 'none', false))); }}, [
'Add new task'
]),
taskEditor({
task: rx.bind(() => currentTask.get()),
onSubmit(descrip, priority) {
currentTask.get().descrip.set(descrip);
return currentTask.get().priority.set(priority);
}
})
])
);
};
// The task editor demonstrates how to define a simple component.
var taskEditor = function(opts) {
let descrip, priority;
const task = () => opts.task.get();
const theForm = form({}, [
h2('Edit Task'),
label('Description'),
(descrip = input({type: 'text', value: rx.bind(() => task().descrip.get())})),
br(),
label('Priority'),
(priority = input({type: 'text', value: rx.bind(() => task().priority.get())})),
br(),
label('Status'),
span(rx.bind(() => [task().isDone.get() ? 'Done' : 'Not done'])),
br(),
button('Update')
]);
return theForm.submit(function() {
opts.onSubmit(descrip.val().trim(), priority.val().trim());
this.reset();
return false;
});
};
$(main);
See more quickstart examples, read through the tutorial, or learn more about the motivation and design rationale.
Charlie the Bobtail designed by Adele Boulie.