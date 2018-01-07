bobtail

A lightweight CoffeeScript library/DSL for reactive programming and for declaratively building scalable web UIs.

See the website, which has an overview, tutorial, comparisons, and more.

Highlights

Library of reactive programming primitives

Declarative DOM construction

Scalable in both performance and application architecture

Simple, no magic, no new template language, all CoffeeScript

Tested with Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and IE10

Available via Bower and cdnjs

Works with jQuery

MIT license

Example: To-Do List

You can play with this example on jsFiddle, see a complete TodoMVC example, or head directly to the tutorial.

class Task { constructor (descrip, priority, isDone) { this .descrip = rx.cell(descrip); this .priority = rx.cell(priority); this .isDone = rx.cell(isDone); } } const tasks = rx.array([ new Task( 'Get milk' , 'important' , false ), new Task( 'Play with Reactive Coffee' , 'critical' , false ), new Task( 'Walk the dog' , 'meh' , false ) ]); const main = function ( ) { const currentTask = rx.cell(tasks.at( 0 )); return $( 'body' ).append( div({ class : 'task-manager' }, [ h1(x.bind( () => [ ` ${tasks.length()} task(s) for today` ])), ul({ class : 'tasks' }, tasks.map( function ( task ) { return li({ class : 'task' }, [ input({ type : 'checkbox' , init() { return this .change( () => task.isDone.set( this .is( ':checked' ))); }}), span({ class : 'descrip' }, rx.bind( () => ` ${task.descrip.get()} ( ${task.priority.get()} )` )), a({ href : 'javascript: void 0' , init() { return this .click( () => currentTask.set(task)); }}, 'Edit' ) ]);})), button({init() { return this .click( () => tasks.push( new Task( 'Task' , 'none' , false ))); }}, [ 'Add new task' ]), taskEditor({ task : rx.bind( () => currentTask.get()), onSubmit(descrip, priority) { currentTask.get().descrip.set(descrip); return currentTask.get().priority.set(priority); } }) ]) ); }; var taskEditor = function ( opts ) { let descrip, priority; const task = () => opts.task.get(); const theForm = form({}, [ h2( 'Edit Task' ), label( 'Description' ), (descrip = input({ type : 'text' , value : rx.bind( () => task().descrip.get())})), br(), label( 'Priority' ), (priority = input({ type : 'text' , value : rx.bind( () => task().priority.get())})), br(), label( 'Status' ), span(rx.bind( () => [task().isDone.get() ? 'Done' : 'Not done' ])), br(), button( 'Update' ) ]); return theForm.submit( function ( ) { opts.onSubmit(descrip.val().trim(), priority.val().trim()); this .reset(); return false ; }); }; $(main);

Next steps

See more quickstart examples, read through the tutorial, or learn more about the motivation and design rationale.

Mascot

Charlie the Bobtail designed by Adele Boulie.