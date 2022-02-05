Rewrite of bobril-build to .Net Core. Mainly for speed reasons. It now replaced original JS version.
yarn global add bobril-build
bb
Github by default has limit of 60 anonymous requests per hour from one IP. So if it fails you have 2 options, wait or provide token to authenticate as yourself. First read [https://help.github.com/articles/creating-a-personal-access-token-for-the-command-line/] how to create your token. Token can have just read only rights, you don't need to select any scopes. Then you can either store it into your user profile directory in .github/token.txt file or set environment variable GITHUB_TOKEN.
By default prerelease versions are not used.
In
.bbrc file set
bbVersion to specific version you need. By setting
tsVersion you can override used TypeScript for compilation. By setting
jasmineVersion you can override Jasmine version only allowed values are "2.99" (default) and "3.3".
{
"bbVersion": "0.9.0",
"tsVersion": "2.7.1",
"jasmineVersion: "2.99"
}
By setting
BBVERSION environment variable you can define default version (including prerelease). If you will start
bb2 instead of
bb, then
BBVERSION override what is in
.bbrc or
package.json.
bb stores its cache in
user_home/.bbcache directory. In Docker it uses
/bbcache. You can override it be defining
BBCACHEDIR environmental variable.
docker run -it --rm -v %cd%:/project -v directory_for_persistent_cache:/bbcache -p 8080:8080 bobril/build
docker build . -t bobril/build --build-arg VERSION=x.y.z
docker tag bobril/build bobril/build:x.y.z
docker push bobril/build:x.y.z
docker history bobril/build
docker run -it --rm --entrypoint bash bobril/build
|Number
|Severity
|Message
|-1
|Warn
|Local import has wrong casing
|-2
|Warn
|Module import has wrong casing
|-3
|Error
|Missing dependency
|-5
|Error
|First parameter of b.asset must be resolved as constant string
|-6
|Error
|b.sprite cannot have more than 6 parameters
|-7
|Warn
|Problem with translation message
|-8
|Error
|Translation message must be compile time resolvable constant string, use f instead if intended
|-9
|Error
|Hint message must be compile time resolvable constant string
|-11
|Warn
|Fixing local import with two slashes
|-12
|Warn
|Importing module without being in package.json as dependency
|-13
|Warn
|Unused dependency in package.json
|-14
|Warn
|Importing obsolete module: reason
|-15
|Warn
|Cannot resolve import
|-16
|Error
|Syntactic Error
|-17
|Error
|Invalid or unusable svg
|-18
|Error
|File does not exists
.bbrc or
Package.json/
bobril section features
global constants are defined using "defines" object. If
DEBUG is not defined is it automatically defined as
DEBUG build-in constant which is true in interactive, test modes and fast build mode. First are expanded all
defines, than result of this expansion is input to
envs expansion. In
envs you define replacement for
process.env object. If
NODE_ENV is not defined is it automatically defined like in example below.
Content must be always JavaScript expression with specially handled build-ins
DEBUG,
env,
file.
env is virtually object with system environment variables.
file is virtually object with utf-8 content of all files where property name is file name relative to project root directory.
"defines": {
"DEBUG": "DEBUG",
"SomeConstant": "\"this is JS \"+\"expression\"",
"FileContent": "file[\"some_file_relative_to_package.json\"]"
},
"envs": {
"NODE_ENV": "DEBUG?\"development\":\"production\"",
"path": "env.Path"
}
Build generates tsconfig.json by default. You can disable this feature by:
{
"tsconfigUpdate": false
}
By default localization is detected from existence of dependency bobril-g11n. You can override it:
{
"localize": true
}
{
"pathToTranslations": "translations/path/like/this"
}
It is relative to project. Default is "translations".
{
"buildOutputDir": "./dist"
}
{
"interactiveDumpsToDist": true
}
It checks only for existence of this
interactiveDumpsToDist key, value does not matter for now.
By default it finds all tests in project directory (it always skips
node_modules). By defining this, you can limit or add additional directories where to search.
{
"testDirectories": [ "spec" ]
}
{
"warningsAsErrors": true
}
{
"ignoreDiagnostic": [ -1, -8 ]
}
{
"plugins": {
"bb-assets-generator-plugin": {
"generateSpritesFile": true
}
}
}
{
"obsolete": "Reason why is obsolete and what to use instead"
}
Use this comment in source code with import to ignore this specific import (must be before last import in source file)
// BBIgnoreObsolete: modulea, moduleb
{
"assets": {
"original/source/path/name.ext": "distName.ext",
"node_modules/anymodule/path", "path"
}
}
{
"preserveProjectRoot": true
}
Useful if your API server does not uses CORS, so proxy requests through bobril-build localhost:8080. It includes support for WebSockets connections. Url have to start with
http:// or
https://.
{
"proxyUrl": "http://localhost:3001"
}
By default it will use only Chrome or Chromium to test your code. But because headless Chrome on Windows does hang with some projects you can use use Firefox on Windows by defining this:
{
"headlessBrowserStrategy": "PreferFirefoxOnWindows"
}
Watcher inside Docker cannot use OS notification of filesystem changes. So by default BB inside docker uses polling implementation with 250ms check frequency. You modify this time in milliseconds by
BBWATCHER variable, also without Docker it forces polling watcher:
set BBWATCHER=1000
set BBBROWSER=C:/Program Files (x86)/Google/Chrome/Application/chrome.exe
Docker on Windows filesystem has limitation in creating links. To workaround this issue create environment variable
BBCoreNoLinks with not empty value so bbcore will add
--no-bin-links parameter to yarn command line.
It uses same variable like all other dotnet containers
DOTNET_RUNNING_IN_CONTAINER.