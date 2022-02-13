Changelog of npm version: https://github.com/Bobris/Bobril/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md
Component oriented framework inspired by ReactJs (Virtual DOM, components with state) and Mithril (small size, more complete framework). Compared to ReactJS Added speeeed, autoprefixer, CSS in JS, router, additional livecycle methods, only rAF based repaint. Bobril ignores Isomorphic JavaScript, because it would increase size and is not needed for SEO anyway (Google bot supports JavaScript). Client applications are expected to be written in TypeScript. Because it is heavily used in production, backward compatibility is king. Any new feature must be optional or its perceived value to minified size ratio must be high enough.
It is intended to be used with bobril-build.
Old Examples: http://bobris.github.io/Bobril/
For modern code look at Bobril Material: https://github.com/Bobril/Bobril-m
Tutorial videos [cz][en sub]:
See it in vdom-benchmarks: http://vdom-benchmark.github.io/vdom-benchmark/
Chrome plugin to help you to inspect running Bobril application: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/clouseau/npfemnefhbkiahihigplihehpbgkbhbj (Github source for it is here: https://github.com/klesta490/bobril-clouseau)
Features:
Optional addins - separate npm modules:
Whole simple applications including Bobril could fit into 17kb gzipped. Bobril-build does dead-code elimination and module flattening.
Uses NodeJs, NPM, TypeScript, Jasmine
MIT Licensed
Install
npm i bobril-build -g.
And then just start
bb (bobril-build).
For helping writing TypeScript you can use VSCode.
If you want to work on something create bug with description, so work is not duplicated.