Bobril

Main site bobril.com

Changelog of npm version: https://github.com/Bobris/Bobril/blob/master/CHANGELOG.md

Component oriented framework inspired by ReactJs (Virtual DOM, components with state) and Mithril (small size, more complete framework). Compared to ReactJS Added speeeed, autoprefixer, CSS in JS, router, additional livecycle methods, only rAF based repaint. Bobril ignores Isomorphic JavaScript, because it would increase size and is not needed for SEO anyway (Google bot supports JavaScript). Client applications are expected to be written in TypeScript. Because it is heavily used in production, backward compatibility is king. Any new feature must be optional or its perceived value to minified size ratio must be high enough.

It is intended to be used with bobril-build.

Old Examples: http://bobris.github.io/Bobril/

For modern code look at Bobril Material: https://github.com/Bobril/Bobril-m

Tutorial videos [cz][en sub]:

See it in vdom-benchmarks: http://vdom-benchmark.github.io/vdom-benchmark/

Chrome plugin to help you to inspect running Bobril application: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/clouseau/npfemnefhbkiahihigplihehpbgkbhbj (Github source for it is here: https://github.com/klesta490/bobril-clouseau)

Features:

Small - whole sample applications fits into 17kb gzipped.

No additional dependencies

Fast Virtual DOM diffing

Interesting component lifecycle callbacks

Components remember state in VDom cache

Components does not need to be HTML Elements - where is component(0-1) to HTMLNode(0-n) mapping

Support for partial invalidates for even faster redraws

Normalization of Events

support for evergreen browsers

batching of redrawing

any html element could be root

automatic passing of global configuration/context to children

automatic adding of "px" to length like inline style

reference to children nodes ala React

style as function which behaves like mini component with its own context

OnChange event and value attribute normalization

Key events

Mouse, Touch Events

SVG helpers

Router inspired by https://github.com/rackt/react-router/

Media detection

Focus, Blur, FocusIn, FocusOut events

Transparently add vendor prefixes for inline styles

Asap (setImmediate)

Scroll notification

Drag and Drop - multi touch, allows animating drag, state of the art as usual

Style - create css dynamically for even faster speed, allow recomputing styles for theming

PNG Sprites with dynamic change of color

Optional addins - separate npm modules:

bobril-g11n

Globalization - behind uses moment.js, bobril-build extracts texts for localization from TypeScript source.

bobx

Mobx like state management with deep integration with Bobril.

bobflux

Flux implementation for Bobril (Though BobX is preferred way)

bobril-m-icons

Bobril Material Icons

Whole simple applications including Bobril could fit into 17kb gzipped. Bobril-build does dead-code elimination and module flattening.

Uses NodeJs, NPM, TypeScript, Jasmine

MIT Licensed

How to develop

Install npm i bobril-build -g .

And then just start bb (bobril-build).

For helping writing TypeScript you can use VSCode.

If you want to work on something create bug with description, so work is not duplicated.