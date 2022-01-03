openbase logo
Build tool used in libraries maintained by The Guild

Readme

Bob (The Bundler)

There's no documentation yet but you can check GraphQL Code Generator repository to see how to use Bob.

Requirements

  • Supports only scoped packages (same scope)
  • Yarn Workspaces
  • TypeScript with Paths
  • It's so strict you shouldn't use it!

Configuration

Bob only accepts bob.config.js in root directory:

module.exports = {
  scope: "@graphql-codegen", // Scope of organization
  ignore: ["@graphql-codegen/website", "@graphql-codegen/live-demo"], // ignored packages
  track: [
    // files in root that mark the entire workspace as dirty
    "bob.config.js", // we could include it in Bob itself but we decided to turn your life into hell :)
    "jest.config.js",
    "jest-project.js",
    "package.json",
    "tsconfig.json",
    // files in packages that mark the package as dirty
    "<project>/src/**",
    "<project>/jest.config.js",
    "<project>/package.json",
    "<project>/tsconfig.json",
  ],
  base: "origin/master", // we need to compare against something
  commands: {
    test: {
      track: ["<project>/tests/**"],
      run(affected) {
        // {
        //   paths: string[] <- ['packages/core', 'packages/cli']
        //   names: string[] <- ['@foo/core', '@foo/cli']
        // }

        // why such a weird syntax? We use spawn, so you have too
        return [`yarn`, ["test", ...affected.paths]];
      },
    },
    build: {
      run() {
        return [`yarn`, ["build"]];
      },
    },
  },
};

Build Options

In your <project>/package.json:

{
  "buildOptions": {
    "external": ["simple-git/promise"], // Marks nested imports as external
    "bin": {
      "cli": {
        "input": "src/cli.ts" // Entry point for `cli` command
      }
    }
  }
}

Support for Node ES Modules

In your <project>/package.json, just add "exports" like this:

{
  "main": "dist/index.cjs.js",
  "exports": {
    "require": "dist/index.cjs.js", // should match "main"
    "default": "dist/index.mjs" // should ends with ".mjs" extension
  }
}

Usage


$ bob affected test
$ bob affected build

$ bob build
$ bob prepack

$ bob runify

