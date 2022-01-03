Bob (The Bundler)

There's no documentation yet but you can check GraphQL Code Generator repository to see how to use Bob.

Requirements

Supports only scoped packages (same scope)

Yarn Workspaces

TypeScript with Paths

It's so strict you shouldn't use it!

Configuration

Bob only accepts bob.config.js in root directory:

module .exports = { scope : "@graphql-codegen" , ignore : [ "@graphql-codegen/website" , "@graphql-codegen/live-demo" ], track : [ "bob.config.js" , "jest.config.js" , "jest-project.js" , "package.json" , "tsconfig.json" , "<project>/src/**" , "<project>/jest.config.js" , "<project>/package.json" , "<project>/tsconfig.json" , ], base : "origin/master" , commands : { test : { track : [ "<project>/tests/**" ], run(affected) { return [ `yarn` , [ "test" , ...affected.paths]]; }, }, build : { run() { return [ `yarn` , [ "build" ]]; }, }, }, };

Build Options

In your <project>/package.json :

{ "buildOptions" : { "external" : [ "simple-git/promise" ], "bin" : { "cli" : { "input" : "src/cli.ts" } } } }

Support for Node ES Modules

In your <project>/package.json , just add "exports" like this:

{ "main" : "dist/index.cjs.js" , "exports" : { "require" : "dist/index.cjs.js" , "default" : "dist/index.mjs" } }

Usage