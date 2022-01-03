There's no documentation yet but you can check GraphQL Code Generator repository to see how to use Bob.
Bob only accepts
bob.config.js in root directory:
module.exports = {
scope: "@graphql-codegen", // Scope of organization
ignore: ["@graphql-codegen/website", "@graphql-codegen/live-demo"], // ignored packages
track: [
// files in root that mark the entire workspace as dirty
"bob.config.js", // we could include it in Bob itself but we decided to turn your life into hell :)
"jest.config.js",
"jest-project.js",
"package.json",
"tsconfig.json",
// files in packages that mark the package as dirty
"<project>/src/**",
"<project>/jest.config.js",
"<project>/package.json",
"<project>/tsconfig.json",
],
base: "origin/master", // we need to compare against something
commands: {
test: {
track: ["<project>/tests/**"],
run(affected) {
// {
// paths: string[] <- ['packages/core', 'packages/cli']
// names: string[] <- ['@foo/core', '@foo/cli']
// }
// why such a weird syntax? We use spawn, so you have too
return [`yarn`, ["test", ...affected.paths]];
},
},
build: {
run() {
return [`yarn`, ["build"]];
},
},
},
};
In your
<project>/package.json:
{
"buildOptions": {
"external": ["simple-git/promise"], // Marks nested imports as external
"bin": {
"cli": {
"input": "src/cli.ts" // Entry point for `cli` command
}
}
}
}
In your
<project>/package.json, just add
"exports" like this:
{
"main": "dist/index.cjs.js",
"exports": {
"require": "dist/index.cjs.js", // should match "main"
"default": "dist/index.mjs" // should ends with ".mjs" extension
}
}
$ bob affected test
$ bob affected build
$ bob build
$ bob prepack
$ bob runify