



Bob

Convention-based build tool for node.js projects.

Bob provides a set of build-related tasks that work cross-platform and simple to use by following a few convention.

It works with zero configuration and allows minimal customisation when you don't want to use the default type of a particular task.

It only installs the default tools, while alternative tools will be lazy-installed as required.

It doesn't have plugins. It uses various CLI tools and configure their usage in task configuration files.

Installation

npm install -g bob

Project Convention

A project must have:

package.json file, with at least name and version info

lib/ directory, where you put your source code

test/ directory, where you put your test code

Usage

Run Bob: (from your project directory, where package.json is located)

bob clean lint test coverage

Run Bob in robot mode: (generate machine-parsable output when possible)

BOB_MODE =robot bob clean lint test coverage

Run Bob quietly: (only lists tasks, without each task's output)

bob --quiet clean lint test coverage

Tasks

In alphabetical order.

Task Description Default Type Alternative Type(s) clean Delete .bob directory rimraf - complexity Run code complexity checker against *.js files in lib/ directory plato jscheckstyle coverage Check code coverage mocha-istanbul buster-istanbul dep Install dependencies specified in package.json npm - depgraph Generate module dependencies graph madge - doc Generate code documentation jsdoc dox-foundation lint Lint *.js files in lib/ and test/ directories jshint nodelint nuke TODO Kill all processes with command containing the string 'node' - - package Create an artifact file in .bob/artifact/ directory tar.gz - publish Publish artifact file to a repository npm - restart Restart application npm - rmdep Remove node_modules directory. rimraf - send TODO Send artifact file to a remote server. scp sendman site Generate web site. ae86 buildbranch start Start application npm - status Status application npm - stop Stop application npm - test Execute unit test files in test/ directory mocha buster, nodeunit, vows test-acceptance Execute acceptance test files in test-acceptance/ directory mocha cucumber test-integration Execute integration test files in test-integration/ directory mocha buster, cmdt test-performance Execute performance test files in test-performance/ directory mocha - updep Upgrade all dependencies to latest version pkjutil - versionup Upgrade patch version number in package.json file pkjutil -

Config

To customise Bob for your project, create a .bob.json file in your project directory, where package.json is located.

To use nodelint instead of default jshint when running bob lint :

{ "lint" : { "type" : "nodelint" } }

To add an alias task (called build) which executes clean lint test coverage tasks:

{ "build" : "clean lint test coverage" }

Continuous Integration

###Travis CI

Configure Bob in .travis.yml file:

before_install : "npm install -g bob" script : "bob clean lint test coverage"

###Jenkins CI

Configure Bob in a Jenkins job with shell script build step:

npm install -g bob bob clean lint test coverage

Colophon

Developer's Guide

Build reports:

Videos: