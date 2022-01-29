Convention-based build tool for node.js projects.
Bob provides a set of build-related tasks that work cross-platform and simple to use by following a few convention.
It works with zero configuration and allows minimal customisation when you don't want to use the default type of a particular task.
It only installs the default tools, while alternative tools will be lazy-installed as required.
It doesn't have plugins. It uses various CLI tools and configure their usage in task configuration files.
npm install -g bob
A project must have:
Run Bob: (from your project directory, where package.json is located)
bob clean lint test coverage
Run Bob in robot mode: (generate machine-parsable output when possible)
BOB_MODE=robot bob clean lint test coverage
Run Bob quietly: (only lists tasks, without each task's output)
bob --quiet clean lint test coverage
In alphabetical order.
|Task
|Description
|Default Type
|Alternative Type(s)
|clean
|Delete .bob directory
|rimraf
|-
|complexity
|Run code complexity checker against *.js files in lib/ directory
|plato
|jscheckstyle
|coverage
|Check code coverage
|mocha-istanbul
|buster-istanbul
|dep
|Install dependencies specified in package.json
|npm
|-
|depgraph
|Generate module dependencies graph
|madge
|-
|doc
|Generate code documentation
|jsdoc
|dox-foundation
|lint
|Lint *.js files in lib/ and test/ directories
|jshint
|nodelint
|nuke TODO
|Kill all processes with command containing the string 'node'
|-
|-
|package
|Create an artifact file in .bob/artifact/ directory
|tar.gz
|-
|publish
|Publish artifact file to a repository
|npm
|-
|restart
|Restart application
|npm
|-
|rmdep
|Remove node_modules directory.
|rimraf
|-
|send TODO
|Send artifact file to a remote server.
|scp
|sendman
|site
|Generate web site.
|ae86
|buildbranch
|start
|Start application
|npm
|-
|status
|Status application
|npm
|-
|stop
|Stop application
|npm
|-
|test
|Execute unit test files in test/ directory
|mocha
|buster, nodeunit, vows
|test-acceptance
|Execute acceptance test files in test-acceptance/ directory
|mocha
|cucumber
|test-integration
|Execute integration test files in test-integration/ directory
|mocha
|buster, cmdt
|test-performance
|Execute performance test files in test-performance/ directory
|mocha
|-
|updep
|Upgrade all dependencies to latest version
|pkjutil
|-
|versionup
|Upgrade patch version number in package.json file
|pkjutil
|-
To customise Bob for your project, create a .bob.json file in your project directory, where package.json is located.
To use nodelint instead of default jshint when running
bob lint:
{
"lint": {
"type": "nodelint"
}
}
To add an alias task (called build) which executes clean lint test coverage tasks:
{
"build": "clean lint test coverage"
}
###Travis CI
Configure Bob in .travis.yml file:
before_install: "npm install -g bob"
script: "bob clean lint test coverage"
###Jenkins CI
Configure Bob in a Jenkins job with shell script build step:
npm install -g bob
bob clean lint test coverage
Build reports:
Videos: