BNF

BNF is a script language parsing library for JavaScript and tested with NodeJS. Re-writen from scatch to allow for ABNF and to utilize ECMA 6+.

Description

BNF is both a framework for an interpreter, BNF compiler, and a language parser. It can use BNF, ABNF, or a blend of the two. The prior version used a custom JavaScript mark-up which was molded after BNF to interpret script files, this feature was removed in favor of inline compiling.

Predefined Rules

BLANK : ''

CR : '\r'

LF : '

'

CRLF : CR LF | CR | LF

DIGIT : 1-0

DIGITS : 1*DIGIT

NUMBER : DIGITS [ "." DIGITS ] | "." DIGITS

WSP : 1*(SPACE | TAB)

TAB : '\t'

SPACE : ' '

OWSP : WSP | BLANK

ANYWSP : *( CRLF | WSP )

ALPHA : A-Z a-z

SYMBOL : !@#$%^&...ect. Does not include '\', ''', '"', or '`'

ESCAPE : '\'

QUOTE : '"'

SQUOTE : '''

AQUOTE : '`'

ANYCHAR : CHAR | DIGIT | SYMBOL

SQLITERAL : SQUOTE *( ( ESCAPE SQUOTE ) | ANYCHAR | QUOTE | AQUOTE | ESCAPE ) SQUOTE

QLITERAL : QUOTE *( ( ESCAPE QUOTE ) | ANYCHAR | SQUOTE | AQUOTE| ESCAPE ) QUOTE

AQLITERAL : AQUOTE *( ( ESCAPE AQUOTE ) | ANYCHAR | SQUOTE | QUOTE | CRLF| ESCAPE ) AQUOTE

LITERAL : SQLITERAL | QLITERAL

ANYLITERAL : AQLITERAL | SQLITERAL | QLITERAL

EOF : End of the file.

SCRIPT : The whole script, which is SYNTAX EOF.

SYNTAX : The syntax body for the script. The BNF script must declare this.

Supported Syntax

BNF <rule> ::= <expression> | "literal"

ABNF rule = expression / "literal"

Groups rule = ( expression | ... )

Optional rule = [ expression ... ]

Repeats rule = 1*2expression rule = *2expression rule = 1*expression

Char Lookups rule = %x0-ff rule = %xff

Not ( Should be used in an AND where a char is allowed so long as it is not a sequence ) rule = !"}}" %x7d



Example of Use

npm install bnf

Basic setup and usage:

let compiler = new Compiler(); compiler.AddLanguage( ` < SYNTAX > ::= < evaluation > | < evaluation > < CRLF > < SYNTAX > < evaluation > ::= < number > < OWSP > < type > < OWSP > < number > < number > ::= < DIGITS > < type > ::= "+" | "-" | "/" | "*" `, "testLang" ); compiler.SetRuleEvents({ evaluation( token ){ console.log( "evaluation token found answer:", eval( token.value ) ); } }); compiler.ParseScript( ` 5456 / 13 11 + 3 10 * 8 `.trim() );

Multiple scripting language in one script:

In the first versions of BNF it was supported to be able to change in and out of languges though the course of a single script. This feature will be kept, the following is the plan for use, however not implmented yet.

compiler.AddLanguage( ..., "otherScript" ); < SYNTAX > ::= < myscript > #otherScript | < myscript >

See examples:

Status

The BNF and ABNF parser and compiler work great!

With the following caviot: custom BNF rules can be written into the engine, however the way tokens work with rules is going to be changing over the course of this minor version. This will break and uses of custom rules. At the end of this major version custom rules will be fully supported.

This is a part of the code that has a weak level of optimizations and is considered low hanging fruit for fixes that can improve performance.