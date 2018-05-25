BNF is a script language parsing library for JavaScript and tested with NodeJS. Re-writen from scatch to allow for ABNF and to utilize ECMA 6+.
BNF is both a framework for an interpreter, BNF compiler, and a language parser. It can use BNF, ABNF, or a blend of the two. The prior version used a custom JavaScript mark-up which was molded after BNF to interpret script files, this feature was removed in favor of inline compiling.
BNF
<rule> ::= <expression> | "literal"
ABNF
rule = expression / "literal"
Groups
rule = ( expression | ... )
Optional
rule = [ expression ... ]
Repeats
rule = 1*2expression
rule = *2expression
rule = 1*expression
Char Lookups
rule = %x0-ff
rule = %xff
Not ( Should be used in an AND where a char is allowed so long as it is not a sequence )
rule = !"}}" %x7d
npm install bnf
let compiler = new Compiler();
compiler.AddLanguage( `
<SYNTAX> ::= <evaluation> | <evaluation> <CRLF> <SYNTAX>
<evaluation> ::= <number> <OWSP> <type> <OWSP> <number>
<number> ::= <DIGITS>
<type> ::= "+" | "-" | "/" | "*"
`, "testLang" );
compiler.SetRuleEvents({
evaluation( token ){
console.log( "evaluation token found answer:", eval( token.value ) );
}
});
compiler.ParseScript( `
5456 / 13
11 + 3
10 * 8
`.trim() );
In the first versions of BNF it was supported to be able to change in and out of languges though the course of a single script. This feature will be kept, the following is the plan for use, however not implmented yet.
compiler.AddLanguage( ..., "otherScript" );
<SYNTAX> ::= <myscript> #otherScript | <myscript>
The BNF and ABNF parser and compiler work great!
With the following caviot: custom BNF rules can be written into the engine, however the way tokens work with rules is going to be changing over the course of this minor version. This will break and uses of custom rules. At the end of this major version custom rules will be fully supported.
This is a part of the code that has a weak level of optimizations and is considered low hanging fruit for fixes that can improve performance.