Notify

A JavaScript library for real time notifications for Ethereum transaction state changes.

Install

npm install bnc-notify

Quick Start

import Notify from 'bnc-notify' import Web3 from 'web3' const web3 = new Web3( window .ethereum) const options = { dappId : 'Your dappId here' , networkId : 1 } const notify = Notify(options) const accounts = await window .ethereum.enable() web3.eth .sendTransaction({ from : accounts[ 0 ], to : '0x792ec62e6840bFcCEa00c669521F678CE1236705' , value : '100000' }) .on( 'transactionHash' , hash => { const { emitter } = notify.hash(hash) emitter.on( 'txSent' , console .log) emitter.on( 'txPool' , console .log) emitter.on( 'txConfirmed' , console .log) emitter.on( 'txSpeedUp' , console .log) emitter.on( 'txCancel' , console .log) emitter.on( 'txFailed' , console .log) emitter.on( 'all' , console .log) })

Documentation

For detailed documentation head to docs.blocknative.com