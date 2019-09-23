Angular 6, 7, 8+ User Idle / Session Timout detector service. It's a pretty simple user idle / session timout detector for Angular. You can use this for session timeout, user idle restriction after a period of time etc..
npm install bn-ng-idle
timeoutSeconds is a parameter, number of seconds to emit the idle event. This method returns an observable which you can subscribe to detect the idleness of the user.
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { BnNgIdleService } from 'bn-ng-idle'; // import bn-ng-idle service
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule
],
providers: [BnNgIdleService], // add it to the providers of your module
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { BnNgIdleService } from 'bn-ng-idle'; // import it to your component
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private bnIdle: BnNgIdleService) {
}
// initiate it in your component OnInit
ngOnInit(): void {
this.bnIdle.startWatching(60).subscribe((isTimedOut: boolean) => {
if (isTimedOut) {
console.log('session expired');
}
});
}
}
In the above example, I have invoked the
startWatching(timeOutSeconds) method with 60 seconds (1 minute) and subscribed to the observable, once the user is idle for one minute then the subscribe method will get invoked with the
isTimedOut parameter's value (which is a boolean) as
true.
By checking whether the
isTimedOut is true or not, you can show your session timeout dialog or message. For brevity, I just logged the message to the console.
1.0.0 - Angular 6 user idle detector