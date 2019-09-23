openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bni

bn-ng-idle

by Nithi
1.0.1 (see all)

Angular user idle detector service

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.1K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Session Management

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DESCRIPTION

Angular 6, 7, 8+ User Idle / Session Timout detector service. It's a pretty simple user idle / session timout detector for Angular. You can use this for session timeout, user idle restriction after a period of time etc..

INSTALLATION

npm install bn-ng-idle

How to use angular idle detector in your angular app

API List

  1. startWatching(timeOutSeconds) - This method is used to initiate the idle detector in angular. timeoutSeconds is a parameter, number of seconds to emit the idle event. This method returns an observable which you can subscribe to detect the idleness of the user.
  2. resetTimer() - This method is used to reset the timer
  3. stopTimer() - This method is used to stop the idle detector.

Sample Code for Angular User Idle

app.module.ts - Import the BnNgIdleService in your module

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { BnNgIdleService } from 'bn-ng-idle'; // import bn-ng-idle service


@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule
  ],
  providers: [BnNgIdleService], // add it to the providers of your module
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

app.component.ts - Import the BnNgIdleService in your component

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { BnNgIdleService } from 'bn-ng-idle'; // import it to your component

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {

  constructor(private bnIdle: BnNgIdleService) {

  }

  // initiate it in your component OnInit
  ngOnInit(): void {
    this.bnIdle.startWatching(60).subscribe((isTimedOut: boolean) => {
      if (isTimedOut) {
        console.log('session expired');
      }
    });
  }
}

In the above example, I have invoked the startWatching(timeOutSeconds) method with 60 seconds (1 minute) and subscribed to the observable, once the user is idle for one minute then the subscribe method will get invoked with the isTimedOut parameter's value (which is a boolean) as true.

By checking whether the isTimedOut is true or not, you can show your session timeout dialog or message. For brevity, I just logged the message to the console.

VERSION

1.0.0 - Angular 6 user idle detector

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

cor
@ng-idle/coreResponding to idle users in Angular (not AngularJS) applications.
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
87K
kee
@ng-idle/keepaliveResponding to idle users in Angular (not AngularJS) applications.
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
51K
nic
ng-idle-coreResponding to idle users in Angular (not AngularJS) applications.
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
151
aso
angular-simple-oidcObservables all the way, expressive errors, simple API. - Code Flow, Refresh Tokens, Session Management
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
79
ni
ng-idleResponding to idle users in AngularJS applications.
GitHub Stars
573
Weekly Downloads
16K
See 16 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial