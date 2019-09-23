DESCRIPTION

Angular 6, 7, 8+ User Idle / Session Timout detector service. It's a pretty simple user idle / session timout detector for Angular. You can use this for session timeout, user idle restriction after a period of time etc..

INSTALLATION

npm install bn-ng-idle

How to use angular idle detector in your angular app

API List

startWatching(timeOutSeconds) - This method is used to initiate the idle detector in angular. timeoutSeconds is a parameter, number of seconds to emit the idle event. This method returns an observable which you can subscribe to detect the idleness of the user. resetTimer() - This method is used to reset the timer stopTimer() - This method is used to stop the idle detector.

Sample Code for Angular User Idle

app.module.ts - Import the BnNgIdleService in your module

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { BnNgIdleService } from 'bn-ng-idle' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule ], providers: [BnNgIdleService], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

app.component.ts - Import the BnNgIdleService in your component

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { BnNgIdleService } from 'bn-ng-idle' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.css' ] }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( private bnIdle: BnNgIdleService ) { } ngOnInit(): void { this .bnIdle.startWatching( 60 ).subscribe( ( isTimedOut: boolean ) => { if (isTimedOut) { console .log( 'session expired' ); } }); } }

In the above example, I have invoked the startWatching(timeOutSeconds) method with 60 seconds (1 minute) and subscribed to the observable, once the user is idle for one minute then the subscribe method will get invoked with the isTimedOut parameter's value (which is a boolean) as true .

By checking whether the isTimedOut is true or not, you can show your session timeout dialog or message. For brevity, I just logged the message to the console.

VERSION

1.0.0 - Angular 6 user idle detector