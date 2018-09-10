bn-chai extends Chai with assertions about bn.js decimals.

Installation

npm install -s bn-chai

Setup

var chai = require ( 'chai' ); var expect = chai.expect; var BN = require ( 'bn.js' ); var bnChai = require ( 'bn-chai' ); chai.use(bnChai(BN));

Usage

When comparing two bn.js decimals bn1 and bn2, instead of doing:

expect(bn1.eq(bn2)).to.be.true;

You can do this instead:

expect(bn1).to.eq.BN(bn2);

This plugin is also handy when comparing a bn.js decimal to an inline constant, so instead of writing:

expect(bn1.eq( new BN( '1' ))).to.be.true;

You can simply write:

expect(bn1).to.eq.BN( 1 );

Which is simpler and more readable.

Assertions

eq

Asserts that the target is equal to the given object.

expect( new BN( '1' )).to.eq.BN( 1 ); expect( new BN( '1' )).not.to.eq.BN( 0 );

lt

Asserts that the target is less than the given object.

expect( new BN( '0' )).to.be.lt.BN( 1 ); expect( new BN( '1' )).not.to.be.lt.BN( 1 );

lte

Asserts that the target is less than or equal to the given object.

expect( new BN( '0' )).to.be.lte.BN( 1 ); expect( new BN( '1' )).to.be.lte.BN( 1 ); expect( new BN( '2' )).not.to.be.lte.BN( 1 );

gt

Asserts that the target is greater than the given object.

expect( new BN( '1' )).to.be.gt.BN( 0 ); expect( new BN( '1' )).not.to.be.gt.BN( 1 );

gte

Asserts that the target is greater than or equal to the given object.

expect( new BN( '1' )).to.be.gte.BN( 0 ); expect( new BN( '1' )).to.be.gte.BN( 1 ); expect( new BN( '1' )).not.to.be.gte.BN( 2 );

negative

Asserts that the target is negative.

expect( new BN( '-1' )).to.be.negative; expect( new BN( '1' )).not.to.be.negative;

even

Asserts that the target is even.

expect( new BN( '2' )).to.be.even; expect( new BN( '1' )).not.to.be.even;

odd

Asserts that the target is odd.

expect( new BN( '1' )).to.be.odd; expect( new BN( '2' )).not.to.be.odd;

zero

Asserts that the target is equal to 0.

expect( new BN( '0' )).to.be.zero; expect( new BN( '1' )).not.to.be.zero;

Mixing BN, numbers and strings

You can mix BN with numbers and strings freely:

expect( new BN( '1' )).to.eq.BN( new BN( '1' )); expect( new BN( '1' )).to.eq.BN( '1' ); expect( new BN( '1' )).to.eq.BN( 1 ); expect( '1' ).to.eq.BN( new BN( '1' )); expect( '1' ).to.eq.BN( '1' ); expect( '1' ).to.eq.BN( 1 ); expect( 1 ).to.eq.BN( new BN( '1' )); expect( 1 ).to.eq.BN( '1' ); expect( 1 ).to.eq.BN( 1 );

Executing example tests

Example unit tests making use of this plugin can be executed by running the following commands: