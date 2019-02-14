Blynk library implementation for JavaScript (Node.js, Espruino)

What is Blynk?

Blynk provides iOS and Android apps to control any hardware over the Internet or directly using Bluetooth. You can easily build graphic interfaces for all your projects by simply dragging and dropping widgets, right on your smartphone. Blynk is the most popular IoT platform used by design studios, makers, educators, and equipment vendors all over the world.

Usage example

var BlynkLib = require ( 'blynk-library' ); var blynk = new BlynkLib.Blynk( '715f8caae9bf4a91bae319d0376caa8d' ); var v1 = new blynk.VirtualPin( 1 ); var v9 = new blynk.VirtualPin( 9 ); v1.on( 'write' , function ( param ) { console .log( 'V1:' , param); }); v9.on( 'read' , function ( ) { v9.write( new Date ().getSeconds()); });

Tested on:

Node.js

Intel Edison

Desktop (Windows, Linux): TCP, SSL

Espruino

Pico: ESP8266WiFi_0v25, over USB/Serial

VoCore (using OpenWRT Espruino package)

Linux

Boards with supported direct pin IO:

Intel Edison, Galileo using mraa package

Raspberry Pi, Beaglebone using onoff package

Espruino Pico

OpenWrt + Espruino package

Just install the required package and this module will do auto-detection.

Implementations for other platforms

License

This project is released under The MIT License (MIT)