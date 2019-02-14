Blynk library implementation for JavaScript (Node.js, Espruino)
Blynk provides iOS and Android apps to control any hardware over the Internet or directly using Bluetooth. You can easily build graphic interfaces for all your projects by simply dragging and dropping widgets, right on your smartphone. Blynk is the most popular IoT platform used by design studios, makers, educators, and equipment vendors all over the world.
Blynk Server
var BlynkLib = require('blynk-library');
var blynk = new BlynkLib.Blynk('715f8caae9bf4a91bae319d0376caa8d');
var v1 = new blynk.VirtualPin(1);
var v9 = new blynk.VirtualPin(9);
v1.on('write', function(param) {
console.log('V1:', param);
});
v9.on('read', function() {
v9.write(new Date().getSeconds());
});
Just install the required package and this module will do auto-detection.
This project is released under The MIT License (MIT)