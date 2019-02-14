openbase logo
blynk-library

by Volodymyr Shymanskyy
0.5.4

Blynk library for JS. Works with Browsers, Node.js, Espruino.

Readme

blynk-library-js

Blynk library implementation for JavaScript (Node.js, Espruino)

NPM version NPM download GitHub stars GitHub issues GitHub license

If you like Blynk - give it a star, or fork it and contribute! GitHub stars GitHub forks

What is Blynk?

Blynk provides iOS and Android apps to control any hardware over the Internet or directly using Bluetooth. You can easily build graphic interfaces for all your projects by simply dragging and dropping widgets, right on your smartphone. Blynk is the most popular IoT platform used by design studios, makers, educators, and equipment vendors all over the world.

Blynk Banner

Download

Blynk App: Google Play | App Store

Blynk Server

Documentation

Social: Webpage / Facebook / Twitter / Kickstarter
Help Center: http://help.blynk.cc
Documentation: http://docs.blynk.cc/#blynk-firmware
Community Forum: http://community.blynk.cc
Examples Browser: http://examples.blynk.cc
Blynk for Business: http://www.blynk.io

Getting Started tutorials

Usage example

var BlynkLib = require('blynk-library');

var blynk = new BlynkLib.Blynk('715f8caae9bf4a91bae319d0376caa8d');
var v1 = new blynk.VirtualPin(1);
var v9 = new blynk.VirtualPin(9);

v1.on('write', function(param) {
  console.log('V1:', param);
});

v9.on('read', function() {
  v9.write(new Date().getSeconds());
});

Tested on:

  • Node.js
  • Intel Edison
  • Desktop (Windows, Linux): TCP, SSL
  • Espruino
  • Pico: ESP8266WiFi_0v25, over USB/Serial
  • VoCore (using OpenWRT Espruino package)
  • Linux

Boards with supported direct pin IO:

  • Intel Edison, Galileo using mraa package
  • Raspberry Pi, Beaglebone using onoff package
  • Espruino Pico
  • OpenWrt + Espruino package

Just install the required package and this module will do auto-detection.

Implementations for other platforms

License

This project is released under The MIT License (MIT)

