blurify

blurify.js is a tiny(~2kb) library to blur pictures, with graceful downgrade support from css mode to canvas mode.

Installation

$ npm i blurify

DEMO

Demo

Usage

blurify the images with given options :

images { Element }, blurify target elements.

{ Element }, blurify target elements. blur { Int }, extent of blur, defaulting to 6 .

{ Int }, extent of blur, defaulting to . mode { String }, mode of blurify. css : use filter property.( default ) canvas : use canvas export base64. auto : use css mode firstly, otherwise switch to canvas mode by automatically.

{ String }, mode of blurify.

import blurify from 'blurify' ; new blurify({ images : document .querySelectorAll( '.blurify' ), blur : 6 , mode : 'css' , }); blurify( 6 , document .querySelectorAll( '.blurify' ));

License

Licensed under the MIT License