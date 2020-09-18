blurify.js is a tiny(~2kb) library to blur pictures, with graceful downgrade support from
css mode to
canvas mode.
$ npm i blurify
blurify the images with given
options:
images { Element }, blurify target elements.
blur { Int }, extent of blur, defaulting to
6.
mode { String }, mode of blurify.
css: use
filter property.(
default)
canvas: use
canvas export base64.
auto: use
css mode firstly, otherwise switch to
canvas mode by automatically.
import blurify from 'blurify';
new blurify({
images: document.querySelectorAll('.blurify'),
blur: 6,
mode: 'css',
});
// or in shorthand
blurify(6, document.querySelectorAll('.blurify'));
Licensed under the MIT License