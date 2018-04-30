Bluetooth HCI socket binding for Node.js

NOTE: Currently only supports Linux, FreeBSD and Windows.

Prerequisites

NOTE: node-gyp is only required if the npm cannot find binary for your OS version otherwise the binaries are prebuilt.

Linux

Bluetooth 4.0 Adapter

Note: the node-usb dependency might fail install, this is ok, because it is an optional optional dependency. Installing libudev-dev via your Linux distribution's package manager will resolve the problem.

Windows

This library needs raw USB access to a Bluetooth 4.0 USB adapter, as it needs to bypass the Windows Bluetooth stack.

A WinUSB driver is required, use Zadig tool to replace the driver for your adapter.

WARNING: This will make the adapter unavailable in Windows Bluetooth settings! To roll back to the original driver go to: Device Manager -> Open Device -> Update Driver

Compatible Bluetooth 4.0 USB Adapter's

Name USB VID USB PID BCM920702 Bluetooth 4.0 0x0a5c 0x21e8 BCM20702A0 Bluetooth 4.0 0x19ff 0x0239 BCM20702A0 Bluetooth 4.0 0x0489 0xe07a CSR8510 A10 0x0a12 0x0001 Asus BT-400 0x0b05 0x17cb Intel Wireless Bluetooth 6235 0x8087 0x07da Intel Wireless Bluetooth 7260 0x8087 0x07dc Intel Wireless Bluetooth 7265 0x8087 0x0a2a Intel Wireless Bluetooth 8265 0x8087 0x0a2b Belkin BCM20702A0 0x050D 0x065A

Compatible Bluetooth 4.1 USB Adapter's

Name USB VID USB PID BCM2045A0 Bluetooth 4.1 0x0a5c 0x6412

Install

npm install bluetooth-hci-socket

Usage

var BluetoothHciSocket = require ( 'bluetooth-hci-socket' );

Actions

Create

var bluetoothHciSocket = new BluetoothHciSocket();

Set Filter

var filter = new Buffer( 14 ); bluetoothHciSocket.setFilter(filter);

Note: setFilter is not required if bindRaw is used.

Bind

Raw Channel

bluetoothHciSocket.bindRaw([deviceId]);

User Channel

bluetoothHciSocket.bindUser([deviceId]);

Requires the device to be in the powered down state ( sudo hciconfig hciX down ).

Control Channel

bluetoothHciSocket.bindControl();

Is Device Up

Query the device state.

var isDevUp = bluetoothHciSocket.isDevUp(); // returns: true or false

Note: must be called after bindRaw .

Start or stop event handling:

bluetoothHciSocket.start(); bluetoothHciSocket.stop();

Note: must be called after bindRaw or bindControl .

Write

var data = new Buffer( ); bluetoothHciSocket.write(data);

Note: must be called after bindRaw or bindControl .

Events

Data

bluetoothHciSocket.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { });

Error

bluetoothHciSocket.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { });

Examples

See examples folder for code examples.

Platform Notes

Linux

Force Raw USB mode

Unload btusb kernel module:

sudo rmmod btusb

Set BLUETOOTH_HCI_SOCKET_FORCE_USB environment variable:

sudo BLUETOOTH_HCI_SOCKET_FORCE_USB=1 node <file>.js

FreeBSD

Disable automatic loading of the default Bluetooth stack by putting no-ubt.conf into /usr/local/etc/devd/no-ubt.conf and restarting devd ( sudo service devd restart ).

Unload ng_ubt kernel module if already loaded:

sudo kldunload ng_ubt

OS X

Disable CSR USB Driver

sudo kextunload -b com.apple.iokit.CSRBluetoothHostControllerUSBTransport

Disable Broadcom USB Driver

sudo kextunload -b com.apple.iokit.BroadcomBluetoothHostControllerUSBTransport

Windows

Force adapter USB VID and PID

Set BLUETOOTH_HCI_SOCKET_USB_VID and BLUETOOTH_HCI_SOCKET_USB_PID environment variables.

Example for USB device id: 050d:065a: