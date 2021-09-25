Canvas to Blob is a polyfill for Browsers that don't support the standard JavaScript HTMLCanvasElement.toBlob method.
It can be used to create Blob objects from an HTML canvas element.
Install via NPM:
npm install blueimp-canvas-to-blob
This will install the JavaScript files inside
./node_modules/blueimp-canvas-to-blob/js/ relative to your current directory,
from where you can copy them into a folder that is served by your web server.
Next include the minified JavaScript Canvas to Blob script in your HTML markup:
<script src="js/canvas-to-blob.min.js"></script>
Or alternatively, include the non-minified version:
<script src="js/canvas-to-blob.js"></script>
You can use the
canvas.toBlob() method in the same way as the native
implementation:
var canvas = document.createElement('canvas')
// Edit the canvas ...
if (canvas.toBlob) {
canvas.toBlob(function (blob) {
// Do something with the blob object,
// e.g. create multipart form data for file uploads:
var formData = new FormData()
formData.append('file', blob, 'image.jpg')
// ...
}, 'image/jpeg')
}
The JavaScript Canvas to Blob function has zero dependencies.
However, it is a very suitable complement to the JavaScript Load Image function.
The following browsers have native support for HTMLCanvasElement.toBlob:
Browsers which implement the following APIs support
canvas.toBlob() via
polyfill:
This includes the following browsers:
In addition to the
canvas.toBlob() polyfill, the JavaScript Canvas to Blob
script exposes its helper function
dataURLtoBlob(url):
// Uncomment the following line when using a module loader like webpack:
// var dataURLtoBlob = require('blueimp-canvas-to-blob')
// black+white 3x2 GIF, base64 data:
var b64 = 'R0lGODdhAwACAPEAAAAAAP///yZFySZFySH5BAEAAAIALAAAAAADAAIAAAIDRAJZADs='
var url = 'data:image/gif;base64,' + b64
var blob = dataURLtoBlob(url)
The JavaScript Canvas to Blob script is released under the MIT license.